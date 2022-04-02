U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5000
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,601.53
    +1,462.34 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

A well-known entrepreneur introduces a coaching firm that is helping hundreds of businesses in marketing their brands on TikTok

The Tik Tok Coach
·2 min read

Samantha Vlasceaunu works with businesses and entrepreneurs to help them get creative with their online marketing and modern branding.

.

Samantha Vlasceaunu
Samantha Vlasceaunu

Toronto, Canada, April 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur Samantha Vlasceaunu is proud to introduce her exclusive coaching services, which are changing the way businesses and brands approach marketing. Sam, also known as the TikTok Coach, teaches clients how to “Think Big. Think Engagement. Think TikTok.” Her mission is to help brands and businesses grow on TikTok. Businesses can increase their visibility on the platform and convert viewers and followers into paying customers by creating engaging video content. Sam's guidance, strategy, and advice provide her coaching clients with all the tools they need to make TikTok work for them.

As the TikTok Coach, Sam advises businesses and brands on how to use TikTok to increase brand awareness and use the platform as a lead generation tool to help them grow their business. Furthermore, she assists businesses that are tired of competing in a saturated market like Instagram and Facebook, frustrated with the low returns on advertising dollars spent, and looking for a way to get their content seen by their target audience. Her program is built around four pillars:

1. Understanding how TikTok works and understanding how it can work for businesses

2. Understanding who you want to attract and build a consistent brand on TikTok

3. Creating attractive content that builds demand for your products/ services

4. Funneling your audience off TikTok with the right conversion system in place

Whether an individual or business is looking for group coaching or exclusive one-on-ones, Sam offers a variety of packages that can help a brand maximize TikTok for their business.

As Sam puts it, “I want to create an opportunity for those wanting to be seen as a thought leader get the exposure they are looking for. I want to change how large brands are marketing and showing up more authentically using TikTok. I want brands to show their fun, creative yet educational side. I want you to show up on video marketing because, at the end of the day, video converts 88% higher than any other channel. You want more dream clients, then you need to get on TikTok today!”

About Samantha Vlasceaunu: Samantha is a wife, a mother, entrepreneur, and business expert with over ten years of experience as an operational consultant. she brings to her coaching business a wealth of knowledge and experience. When the pandemic forced her to pivot, Sam discovered TikTok. She also discovered an untapped market and an innate ability to create a return on investment for any business willing to explore the platform to market a brand. As a result, Sam’s customized coaching program is providing the apparatus for brands to create effective marketing campaigns. Sam started the TikTok Coach business in Jan 2021 and has helped over 200+ companies in one year and is acclaimed as one of Canada’s top TikTok coaches according to Disrupt magazine.


CONTACT: To learn more about Samantha Vlasceaunu, The TikTok Coach sessions, or to arrange an interview for a story, please contact us.

Website: https://www.thetiktokcoach.ca/

Email Address: Samantha@thetiktokcoach.ca

Social Media: https://www.tiktok.com/@thetiktokcoachsamv

https://www.instagram.com/thetiktokcoach/



Attachment

CONTACT: Email Address: Samantha@thetiktokcoach.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Toyota settles lawsuit with hybrid vehicle owners

    Toyota and a proposed class of hybrid-vehicle owners have settled a class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas. The case had originally been set for trial this July before the court-ordered mediation for the parties.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Hall of Fame Resort woos sports league business to its emerging performance center

    The SportDome, which hosts an indoor playing field, rubber running track, fitness facility and baseball cages, will cease operations after 30 years in business.

  • Putin tells Europe: Pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday or else have their supplies cut, a move European capitals rejected and which Germany said amounted to "blackmail". Germany, the most heavily reliant on Russia, has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing in Europe's biggest economy.

  • China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceNever Had Co

  • Ukraine’s Friends Refuse to Pay Russia Rubles for Gas. What Could Come Next.

    Russia’s Vladimir Putin said “unfriendly states” would have to pay for their gas in rubles, not euros or dollars. His follow-through was ambiguous.

  • Construction has resumed at 95% of China Evergrande projects, unit says

    A unit of troubled property developer China Evergrande Group said construction work has resumed at 95% of Evergrande's projects across the country as of late March. Evergrande has resumed work at 734 developments in all of China as of March 27, including 424 projects recovering to normal construction levels, according to a post on Saturday on the official WeChat of the developer's Pearl River Delta business unit. The post did not give a figure for Evergrande's total number of developments.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Jumped Today

    Investors are optimistic that the Chinese company won't wind up getting delisted from U.S. markets.

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Europe signals unity against Russian gas payment demands

    LONDON (Reuters) -Europe vowed to stay united against Russia's demand that they pay for its gas in roubles, as the threat of an imminent supply halt eased on Friday. European capitals have been bracing for a disruption to gas imports as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Roth IRA Gains Will Someday Equal Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth IRA account determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it's important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions in order to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you'll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle you want.

  • Meta unveils plans for a massive new data center in Texas

    The data center will support about 100 operational jobs in the community and employ 1,250 construction workers onsite during peak construction.

  • SunPower is cutting 89 jobs in San Jose as it refocuses its business

    SunPower Corp. is laying off 89 workers in San Jose. The job cuts, which will affect employees based at its headquarters and research-and-development center at 51 Rio Robles, are the result of the end of a research partnership, the company told state employment officials in a Monday letter. The move comes as the San Jose-based company has decided to focus exclusively on the residential solar market after selling off its commercial and industrial business.

  • Traders Caught in Shanghai Lockdown Skip Showers, Lose Sleep

    (Bloomberg) -- Henry, a fund manager, is currently sharing a single bathroom in his office in Shanghai’s financial district with more than 20 people, none of whom have access to a shower. He doesn’t know how much longer he’ll have to do this for.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Vis

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Russia Seeks New Ways to Sell Its $20-Billion-a-Year Gold Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s huge gold industry is searching for new ways to sell its metal, such as exporting more to China and the Middle East, as sanctions choke off its traditional sales routes.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusWill Smith, Facing Discipline Over Slap, Quits Fil

  • Explainer-Nervous Europe sees Putin's gas-cut threat as bluster

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's vow to cut customers off from its gas unless they start paying in roubles is more of a 'bluff' to ward off further sanctions than a genuine threat to stop supplying energy, according to European officials and analysts. Gas was flowing to Europe normally on Friday, and some experts reckon the new arrangement may be broadly the same as the old process of paying, with only a slight boost for the embattled Russian currency. Below is an outline of why, for now at least, Putin's gas ultimatum is considered bluster.