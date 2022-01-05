U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Well Testing Services Market Worth $8.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Well Testing Services Market by Services (Downhole Well Testing, Surface Well Testing, Reservoir Sampling, Real Time Well Testing, Hydraulic Fracturing Method Testing) by Application (Onshore, Offshore), by Well Type (Horizontal Wells, Vertical Wells), by Stages (Exploration, Appraisal, Development, Production) by Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Well Testing Services Market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2026. The global Well Testing Services Market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2026 from an estimated market size of USD 6.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth for well testing services are the rising global oil demand and the exploration and adoption off unconventional oil & gas resources.

Markets and Markets

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201024630

Real Time Well Testing: The largest segment of the Well Testing Services Market, by technology

The Well Testing Services Market, by services, is segmented into Downhole Well Testing, Surface Well Testing, Real Time Well Testing, Reservoir Sampling and Hydraulic Fracturing Method Testing. The real time well testing segment is estimated to have the largest market share and expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The higher growth rate of this segment is due to its increased adoption due to cost and operational efficiency and enhanced accuracy of data acquired on performing real time well testing.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Well Testing Services Market"

158 – Tables
53 – Figures
195 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/well-testing-services-market-201024630.html

The Onshore segment is expected to be the most significant Well Testing Services Market, by application

The Well Testing Services Market, by application, is segmented into Onshore and Offshore. The onshore segment holds the largest share in the Well Testing Services Market, followed by offshore. The onshore exploration and re-exploration activities are expected to fuel the growth of the onshore segment of the Well Testing Services Market. Further, the technological advancements to achieve cost and operational efficiency is expected to boost the market for offshore segment of the Well Testing Services Market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global Well Testing Services Market

The North America region is estimated to be the largest market for the well testing services, followed by APAC. The North America region is also projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The presence of vast shale reserves in the North American region encourages the oilfield operators to invest in the exploration and production of these resources, which consequently drives the demand for the well testing services in the North American region during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=201024630

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Well Testing Services Market. These players include Schlumberger (US), Halliburton (US), EXPRO Group (UK), Baker Hughes (US) and Weatherford (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Well Intervention Market by Service (Logging and Bottomhole Survey, Tubing/Packer Failure and Repair, Stimulation), Intervention (Light, Medium, Heavy), Application (Onshore, Offshore) Well (Horizontal, Vertical) Region - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/well-intervention-market-1099.html

Coiled Tubing Market by Fleet (Operator, Region), Service (Well Intervention Service (Well Completions & Mechanical Operations, Well Cleaning & Pumping Operations) Drilling Service, Others), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Region - Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/coiled-tubing-market-804.html

Oilfield Services Market by Application (Onshore and Offshore), Service (Well Completion Equipment & Services, Well Intervention Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Pressure Pumping Services, OCTG, and Wireline Services), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oilfield-services-market-263907746.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/well-testing-services-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/well-testing-services.asp

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-testing-services-market-worth-8-8-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301454409.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

