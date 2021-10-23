U.S. markets closed

The Well Told Company To Begin Trading on TSXV

·3 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Well Told Company (TSXV: WLCO) ("Well Told" or the "Company"), a Canadian wellness brand that offers plant-based supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products, announced that it will begin publicly trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WLCO on October 25, 2021. This listing will occur in connection with the Company's recently completed transaction (the "Transaction") with Agau Resources, Inc. ("Agau"). The Transaction was implemented on October 14, 2021 by way of a reverse take-over of Agau by Well Told Inc., with the resulting company (the "Resulting Issuer") being the Company. A listing application relating to the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer, and other matters, was filed and is available on SEDAR on October 20, 2021.

Well Told Logo (CNW Group/Well Told Inc.)
Well Told Logo (CNW Group/Well Told Inc.)

"Our first day of trading will mark an exciting new chapter for Well Told. The capital will allow us to realize our vision in disrupting the opaque, mostly synthetic and highly processed supplement industry. Over the years, consumer demands and expectations have changed. I am pleased to say that Well Told's supplements are crafted with plants and nothing else," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO of Well Told. "We have successfully built a high performance brand, but the work doesn't end there. With our unique position in the supplement industry, we intend to use an omnichannel strategy for aggressive and efficient growth."

The Company also announced that is has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide market-making services (the "Services"). Generation was retained with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. Under the agreement between Generation and the Company (the "Generation Agreement"), the Company has agreed to initially pay Generation a cash fee of $7,500, plus applicable taxes, per month. The initial term of the Generation Agreement will last six (6) months and such term will be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods unless terminated earlier by 30 days' prior written notice.

Generation will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation, and Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company. However, Generation and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. The Company and Generation are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Generation is arm's length to the Company. Generation is a member of the Investment Industry Regulation Organization of Canada and a member firm of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About The Well Told Company:

The Well Told Company is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed by the Company, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities under in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the Resulting Issuer, the Transaction and the effects of the Transaction, expectations regarding the ability of the Resulting Issuer to successfully achieve business objectives, expectations regarding the completion and availability of financing, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward- looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-well-told-company-to-begin-trading-on-tsxv-301407025.html

SOURCE Well Told Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/22/c2767.html

