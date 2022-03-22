U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

Wellbeing Digital Sciences’ Subsidiary KGK Science Completes Clinical Study for Shakeology® that Validates Weight Loss Benefits

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc.
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc.
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc.

The Company’s Wholly Owned Contract Research Organization was Contracted by The Beachbody Company to Conduct the Shakeology® Study, Which has now Been Published in the Journal of Nutrition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research, is pleased to announce that a clinical study conducted by its wholly owned subsidiary, KGK Science Inc. (“KGK”) for The Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) regarding its superfood nutrition shake named Shakeology® (“Shakeology”) has just been published in the Journal of Nutrition.

The objective of the Study was to determine if using Shakeology twice-daily can improve weight loss and metabolic outcomes in otherwise healthy overweight and obese adults. The benefits experienced by people in the study align with many years of the results that Shakeology has delivered to consumers. Accordingly, the people in the Shakeology group lost more weight, saw decreases in cholesterol that were already in the normal range and increases in the metabolic hormone adiponectin than in the placebo group.

The Study was a 12-week, randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled clinical trial that included a sample of 206 overweight and obese adults from 4 different locations in the US and Canada. Participants in the Study were randomized to consume Shakeology or a calorie-matched placebo 30 minutes before breakfast and lunch, while following a calorie restricted diet for 12 weeks. The primary outcome of the Study was weight loss that was significantly greater in the Shakeology group than in the placebo group.

The strengths of the Study included a large sample size and the increased weight loss experienced by subjects over and above the calorie-matched placebo. Greater weight loss indicated that the benefits of Shakeology do not just stem from its calories, but also from its additional ingredients including the protein, fiber, superfood and phytonutrient blends that may contribute to the benefits that people experience with the product. The most novel finding from the Study was the increase in the metabolic hormone, adiponectin, which is produced by adipose tissue in the body and influences how a person’s body makes, uses and stores energy.

Management Commentary

Dr. Heather Leidy, a member of The Beachbody Company Scientific Advisory Board and an Associate Professor in the Department of Nutrition at the University of Texas at Austin who collaborated on the study said, “This study illustrated that the consumption of nutrient-rich protein and fiber shakes, like Shakeology, can lead to significant weight loss and uniquely increase the secretion of adiponectin – which is a hormone that, in essence, supports normal blood sugar levels and cardiovascular health. Thus, these findings support the inclusion of nutritious shakes, containing protein and fiber, to promote weight management and metabolic health.”

Najla Guthrie, President and CEO of KGK, added, “It was an honour to be engaged by The Beachbody Company to conduct this clinical study and we are pleased with how it was executed and the results that it yielded about the Shakeology product for our client. We look forward to potentially working more with The Beachbody Company and other such clients in the nutrition industry that ae interested in learning more about their products, intellectual property or other topics of study. KGK has a long history as an independent contract research organization and a robust pipeline of engagements ahead, as the economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to deliver new clients and projects to our company.”

ABOUT THE BEACHBODY COMPANY, INC.

Headquartered in Southern California, The Beachbody Company is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD) with over 100 complete fitness programs, 4,500 individual workouts, multiple nutrition programs, and the connected Beachbody Bike by MYXfitness. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Founded in 1997, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on the nutraceutical and emerging health care products. The business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. On an approximate basis, the business to date has produced 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based healthcare company focused on innovative clinical solutions, artificial intelligence-powered digital therapeutics and contract research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide ketamine-assisted therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. In essence, the company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

On behalf of:

WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES INC.

"Adam Deffett"
Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations
Tel: 1-844-746-6351
Email: ir@wellbeingdigital.co
Web: www.wellbeingdigital.co
Twitter: @Wellbeing_IR

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE: WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES INC.


