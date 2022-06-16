Wellbeing subsidiary KGK Science Announces Positive Clinical Trial Results of GJ 191 (JointAlive®) Supplementation in treating OA

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc.

KGK helps to spearhead charge for Probiotic FDA Town Hall

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announces that a clinical study conducted by its wholly owned subsidiary KGK Science Inc. (“KGK”) has shown positive results of its GJ 191 supplementation (“JointAlive®”) in treating osteoarthritis (OA).



GJ 191 is a natural health product developed by Chenland Nutritionals, Inc. and is a formulation of three Traditional Chinese Medicinal ingredients including Epimedium, Salvia miltiorrhiza, and Dioscorea extracts. In the recent study conducted by KGK investigating GJ 191 supplementation, results showed it to be safe and efficacious in improving knee joint function in adults with knee osteoarthritis (OA) and self-reported knee pain who were otherwise healthy.

This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled intervention demonstrated that supplementation with GJ 191 provided reductions in current knee pain at 6 and 12 weeks, whereas those taking Placebo reported no improvements. Additionally, after 12 weeks, 53% of participants supplemented with GJ 191 reported a clinically important improvement in knee OA symptoms. Comparatively, only 28% of participants in the Placebo group reached the same threshold.

“This clinically meaningful change has impact on this population of patients with self-reported knee pain,” says Dr. Mal Evans, Chief Scientific Officer at KGK Science.

Chenland Nutritionals’ CTO, Dr. Zimin Liu, added, “JointAlive® is the first TCM based formulation which promotes joint health in as quickly as 7 days, improves joint flexibility and helps maintain healthy joints. In addition, it has been notified to the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), without objection, as a New Dietary Ingredient and on 3 structure function claims. This study is a critical step in providing consumers with scientifically based and safe alternatives for addressing aches and discomfort and bringing natural health products to market.”

Seventy-two males and females between 40-73 years were enrolled in this study. Participants consumed either GJ 191 or Placebo daily for 12 weeks.

More detailed results from this study will be available upon publication.

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Subsidiary of Wellbeing Digital Sciences, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on nutraceutical and emerging health care products. Founded in 1997, the business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. Furthermore, the company has produced over 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points. For additional information, please visit kgkscience.com.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical treatment solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. For additional information, please visit wellbeingdigital.co.

About Chenland Nutritionals

Chenland Nutritionals is a developer and manufacturer for branded ingredients. We develop the branded ingredients based on traditional Chinese medicine and validate their health benefit through in vitro tests, animal studies and human clinical trials.





