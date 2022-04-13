U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,428.73
    +31.28 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,392.15
    +171.79 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,576.74
    +205.17 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.66
    +26.72 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.99
    +2.39 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.70
    +7.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.26 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6550
    -0.0700 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3091
    +0.0088 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4200
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,280.50
    +1,050.71 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.00
    +24.35 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

WellBiz Brands Inc. Celebrates Franchisees and Service Providers at UNITED Conference in Las Vegas

·5 min read

The leading beauty and wellness platform hosted five brands, over 900 attendees and Shark Tank star Lori Greiner

DENVER, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform, with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, recently hosted over 900 attendees at its 2022 conference in Las Vegas at The Mirage®. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing™, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®.

2021 marked a year of tremendous growth for the company, including adding two new brands to its portfolio and signing more than 100 franchise agreements. The theme for the conference was "UNITED," celebrating the success of the portfolio while highlighting 2022 growth initiatives. Jeremy Morgan, WellBiz Brands chief executive officer, provided a look at what's ahead for the portfolio, including new eyelash extension innovations, WellBiz One technology to enhance studio operations for franchisees and the new Support Center structure focused on revenue drivers like membership and people.

"Coming together at the UNITED Conference to celebrate the best in beauty and wellness franchising was inspiring. At WellBiz Brands, we're focused on creating world-class experiences for consumers and providing the best-in-class support franchise owners need for sustainable growth," said Morgan. "Beauty and wellness are high-growth industries. We have the best brands in our categories and consumers love the services we provide. Most importantly, we're surrounded by amazing franchisees and a WellBiz Brands support team who have common goals. There are so many opportunities in front of us."

The UNITED Conference also focused on helping franchisees grow their business portfolios. One of the advantages of being a franchisee within the WellBiz Brands platform is the ability to own multiple brands within the portfolio, and during the conference over 20 franchise groups committed to expanding across two or more concepts. The portfolio is off to a fast start in 2022, with 35 franchise groups signing deals to build nearly 100 new units.

WellBiz Brands also recognized franchisees earning special recognition for Franchisee and Service Provider of the Year:

Franchisees of the Year

  • Drybar, Amy Ross, Scottsdale, Arizona: Ross truly embodies the Heart & Soul values of the Drybar brand. As one of Drybar's first franchisees, she has been a leader since the beginning. She is generous with her time, whether testing new systems or collecting franchisee feedback and sharing it with the Support Center. Over the past 10 years, she and her husband have opened six locations, with plans to grow to 10.

  • Amazing Lash Studio, Juan Cristerna, McAllen, Texas: Cristerna owns two locations in Brownsville and McAllen, which are both in the top 10 across all metrics. With 32,000 visits last year, and 62% of those services pre-booked, Cristerna's business results are impressive. Cristerna also supports the growth of the brand by testing new products and programs.

  • Radiant Waxing, Gerri Jones, Lubbock, Texas: Jones' Lubbock salon finished 2021 as a top performing location, ending the year with a 91% increase in sales versus 2020. A creative marketer with meaningful relationships in her community, she stands out as a leader who empowers her team.

  • Elements Massage, Matt Perry and Tracy Gilligan, Nashua, Portsmouth, Salem, New Hampshire, and Newburyport, Massachusetts: With four studios, Perry and Gilligan make time to support their studio teams through mentoring and career development. Known for their contagious energy, they are ambitious in business pursuits and always open to providing larger brand support, such as serving on the New England gala and co-op.

  • Fitness Together, Clark Sharp, Silver Spring, Maryland: In 2014, Sharp joined the brand as a personal trainer and in two years became a studio owner. When the pandemic hit, Sharp took a full-time job to help support the studio and his employees. The trust in himself and his team paid off, and revenues increased by over 50% from 2020 to 2021. Sharp is a leader within the brand, offering expertise in every capacity.

Service Providers of the Year

  • Drybar: Shop Educator of the Year, Kirsten Welch, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Amazing Lash Studio: Lash Stylist of the Year, Liz Gearheart, Suntree, Florida

  • Elements Massage: Massage Therapist of the Year, Tyson Johnston, College Station, Texas

  • Fitness Together: Personal Trainer of the Year, Maria Cardozo, Burlington, Massachusetts

  • Radiant Waxing: Waxologist of the Year, Savanha Nunez, Lubbock, Texas

With a portfolio of beauty and wellness brands and nearly $500 million in systemwide sales, WellBiz Brands offers experienced and prospective entrepreneurs opportunities that fit their passions and goals. For more information, please visit: WellBizbrands.com.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio includes Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing™, Elements Massage®, and Fitness Together®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBiz One, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has earned national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and others. For more information, visit WellBiz Brands Inc.

Media Contact:
Jody Ryan
Jryan@wellbizbrands.com
Senior Director of Communications
602.614.0744

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellbiz-brands-inc-celebrates-franchisees-and-service-providers-at-united-conference-in-las-vegas-301524792.html

SOURCE WellBiz Brands

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon offered 'a lot of caution' in earnings call, analyst says

    S&P Global Market Intelligence's Nathan Stovall joins the Live show to discuss JPMorgan Chase earnings and how Fed rate hikes will affect banks' bottom lines.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ISS says Wells Fargo pay reforms insufficient to justify support

    Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Tuesday recommended investors cast proxy votes against the pay of Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charles Scharf and other leaders, citing concerns about the discretion used to award the pay and lack of disclosures. In a report provided by a representative, ISS also backed a call for a report on racial equity at the big California-based bank but supported all company director nominees and recommended votes "against" a shareholder proposal that would sharply curtail lending for fossil fuel projects. CEO Scharf received total compensation of $21.4 million in 2021, up from $20.4 million in 2020, according to Wells Fargo's proxy statement.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Kohl's sells a non-HQ office in Menomonee Falls, relocates 500 employees

    Kohl’s Corp. sold for $4.3 million a Menomonee Falls property that formerly housed 500 employees who worked at the site in credit and customer service and now are based at the Kohl’s corporate headquarters.

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shiba Inu Rallies by 35% As Robinhood Adds SHIB, SOL, COMP & MATIC

    The crypto service provider made a massive dent in the market today as it announced the addition of these four cryptocurrencies.

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

  • 3 Things About Pacific Biosciences of California That Smart Investors Know

    The three purest plays on the science are Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) -- also known as PacBio -- and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE: ONT). For shareholders of PacBio, it has never been about sales and profit.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • Honeywell CEO receives his largest compensation package of $26.1M

    Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk's 2021 compensation package is his largest ever, but far short of the record set by his predecessor.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Macy's Stock Looks Good Despite Inflation Fears

    The iconic department store chain has a solid plan for 2022 and beyond -- and plenty of valuable real estate to fall back upon, if necessary.

  • Here’s How China’s Lockdowns Are Rippling Through the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s lockdowns to contain the country’s worst Covid outbreak since early 2020 have battered the economy, stalling production in major cities like Shanghai, and halting spending by millions of people shut in their homes. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China Tens

  • World’s Largest Courier Company, UPS Plans on Entering the Metaverse

    The United Parcel Service of America is eyeing to dominate the virtual economy to become a major player in the virtual world ecosystem.