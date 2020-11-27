U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

Engadget readers can get $150 off Segway’s Kickscooter Max at Wellbots

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

If you’re looking for a way to expand your mobility options through the pandemic, look no further. Wellbots is offering a special discount on the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max only for Engadget readers. Typically you can expect to pay $799 for the e-scooter, but if you use the code “ENGADGET150” at checkout, you’ll get $150 off, making it a more approachable $649. That’s a more sizeable upfront saving than the last time Wellbots discounted the commuter device.

Buy Segway Kickscooter Max at Wellbots - $649

The Kickscooter Max is one of the more feature-rich scooters Segway makes. The company claims the built-in battery will get you 40 miles on a single charge, and that the scooter can handle 20 percent inclines. With fast charging support, it will only take you about six hours to charge its battery between long rides. Both the casing and internal components are protected by IPX5-rated waterproofing, so it can get you through the occasional downpour safely. Another nice feature is that it includes self-healing tires, which makes those dreaded punctures less of an issue. All of those make the Kickscooter Max one of the better scooters you can buy at the moment.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

  • 7 of the Best Cheap Stocks for December

    Stocks can be cheap for a number of reasons and not all cheap stocks always offer value. Therefore, investors need to do due diligence to find bargain stocks that could also bring solid returns. Today’s article introduces seven of the best cheap stocks that also offer value. Over 80 years ago, economist Benjamin Graham, who later inspired Warren Buffett, among others, first put forward the idea of investing in shares that sold at a discount to their intrinsic value. Markets have had an incredible run-up since the lows hit in mid-March. Thus, it may feel as it there are no bargains to be found in the universe of robust shares. However, our markets are large and diverse enough to offer solid companies that are selling at discounts. Many such companies typically offer stable dividends, too.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Investors should ideally not overpay for a firm’s growth potential. With that information, here are seven of the best cheap stocks for December: 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 AT&T (NYSE:T) Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) PPL (NYSE:PPL) AT&T (T) Source: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock 52-Week range: $ 26.08 – $39.55 Dividend yield: 7.12% Our first stock on this list of cheap stocks is Dallas, Texas-based tech group AT&T, which has global operations in telecommunications, media and entertainment. So far in 2020, T shares are down over 25%, pushing the dividend yield to over 7%. A juicy payout is an important reason for the continued interest in the stock. AT&T reported Q3 earnings in late October. Consolidated revenues of $42.3 billion showed a decline of 5.1% YoY. Five main segments contribute to revenues: Mobility (revenue up 1.1% YoY); Entertainment Group (revenue down 10.2% YoY); Business Wireline (revenue down 2.5% YoY); WarnerMedia (revenue down 10% YoY); Latin America (revenue down 19.3% YoY). Quarterly adjusted net income of $2.8 billion means EPS of 76 cents. In the year-ago quarter, comparable metrics had been $3.7 billion and 94 cents. Free cash flow was $8.3 billion. CEO John Stankey said, “Our strong cash flow in the quarter positions us to continue investing in our growth areas and pay down debt. We now expect 2020 free cash flow of $26 billion or higher with a full-year dividend payout ratio in the high 50s%.” We believe the shares offer an opportunity for both capital appreciation and passive income. Cisco (CSCO) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com 52-Week range: $32.40 – $50.28 Dividend yield: 3.38% San Jose, California-based Cisco focuses on networking, communications, security, collaboration, and the cloud. The tech giant helps customers transport data, voice and video traffic. The group reported FY21 Q1 in November. Revenue was $11.9 billion, a 9% decrease of YoY compared to $13.2 billion. Non-GAAP net income was $3.211 billion, representing a diluted non-GAAP EPS of 76 cents. Last year, the respective numbers had been $3.6 billion and 84 cents. Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the quarter was $4.1 billion. Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO, was pleased with results. CFO Kelly Kramer commented: Our Q1 results reflect good execution with strong margins in a challenging environment. We continued to transform our business through more software offerings and subscriptions, driving 10% year over year growth in remaining performance obligations. We delivered strong growth in operating cash flow and returned $2.3 billion to shareholders. In past quarters, Cisco has, at times, found it difficult to grow its top line and its stock price has reflected the growth challenge. Nonetheless, transformation efforts are well underway as management diversifies into software and cloud support services. 7 Value Stocks That May Come Back into Style After the Pandemic Future quarters are likely to see top-line increases from recurring, high-margin, cloud-related and subscription services. CVS Health (CVS) Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com 52-Week range: $52.04 – $77.03 Dividend yield: 2.92% Rhode Island-based CVS Health is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. As the parent company of CVS Pharmacy, it is the largest pharmacy services group stateside. Since this spring, it has been offering Covid-19 testing in 4,000 CVS Pharmacy locations. CVS Health operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Health Care Benefits. In early November, it released Q3 results. Revenue totaled $67.1 billion, up 3.5% YoY. The increase was driven by growth in the Health Care Benefits and Retail/LTC segments. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.66. A year ago, it was $1.84, a 21% decrease from $1.17 during the same period of the previous year. Net income also decreased 20.3% to $1.22 billion. Management increased the full year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.35-$7.45 from $7.14-$7.27. Cash flow from operations guidance range was also increased to $12.75 billion-$13.25 billion from $11 billion-$11.5 billion. As of this writing, forward P/E and P/S ratios are 8.79 and 0.33, respectively. We find CVS shares undervalued and would look to buy the dips in this integrated healthcare powerhouse. FedEx (FDX) Source: Antonio Gravante / Shutterstock.com 52-Week range: $88.69  – $293.30 Dividend yield: 0.89% Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx offers transportation and logistics services worldwide. FedEx delivered robust FY21 Q1 results in mid-September. Total non-GAAP revenue for was $19.3 billion and increased 13.5% YoY. Adjusted non-GAAP income was $1.28 billion and increased 60% compared to same period FY20 ($800 million). Non-GAAP diluted EPS came at $4.87. Management highlighted, “Operating results increased due to volume growth in FedEx International Priority and U.S. domestic residential package services, yield improvement at FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight, and one additional operating weekday. These factors were partially offset by costs to support strong demand and to expand services.” Put another way, the effect of the pandemic has so far been mixed on the results. Investors also noted various ongoing costs related to the integration of TNT Express, which FedEx acquired in mid-2016. These costs affect the GAAP results reported and will continue to do so for several more quarters. 7 Weak-Looking SPACs to Avoid Right Now The company is likely to benefit from sales around the holiday season as well as international shipments. If you believe that increased e-commerce activity will continue to affect parcel carriers like FedEx positively, you should keep the shares on your shopping list of cheap stocks. Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Source: Connect world / Shutterstock.com 52-Week range: $6.70 – $52.47 Dividend yield: N/A Founded in 2011, California-based Fulgent Genetics develops flexible and affordable genetic testing, such as cancer, neo-natal, and pre-natal screening. Its tests can also be customized as per customer requirements by combining next generation sequencing (NGS) with its technology platform. In recent weeks, it also started offering FDA-authorized Covid-19 testing solutions to businesses and schools. Fulgent Genetics released Q3 results in early November. Record revenue of $101.7 million meant an increase of 883% YoY. Non-GAAP income for FY20 Q3 was $49 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $2.08 per share. Paul Kim, CFO, cited, “Our third quarter results represent a meaningful inflection point in our business, with our test volume growing almost 5,000% year over year and revenue growing almost 900% … finally, we recorded deferred revenue of approximately $18 million as of September 30, 2020.” Investors were pleased with these robust top-line and bottom-line metrics. FLGT stock is up significantly from the lows seen in early spring. However, the business is not yet richly valued and we would look to buy the dips in this genetic screening company. In the coming quarters, Fulgent Genetics could also become a takeover candidate. International Game Technology (IGT) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week range: $3.59 – $15.56 Dividend yield: 5.96% The next stock on this list of cheap stocks comes from the other side of the Atlantic. London-headquartered International Game Technology manufactures and sells computerized gaming equipment and software, including slot machines, interactive gaming machines, and lottery technology. The company works with governments and regulators in over 100 countries. The group announced Q3 results in November. Consolidated revenue was $982 million and decreased 15% YoY. International Game Technology reports revenue in two segments: Global Lottery (quarterly revenue up 3% YoY); Global Gaming (quarterly revenue down 31% YoY). Adjusted net income was $54 million and increased 25%. Adjusted net income per diluted share were 26 cents compared to 21 cents in the prior year. The company also delivered $220 million in positive free cash flow in the quarter. CFO Max Chiara commented: “Robust cash flow generation during the quarter and year-to-date periods have enabled us to improve our liquidity and reduce net debt… [T]he improvement in our profitability should support our continued focus on reducing debt.” 7 Upcoming IPOs to Watch Heading Into 2021 During the quarter, the group signed 2-year contract extension with New York Lottery. The continued re-opening of casinos and betting establishments should provide further tailwinds for the shares. However, a potential pullback toward $11 would improve the margin of safety. PPL (PPL) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week range: $18.12 – $36.83 Dividend yield: 5.41% Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation is a utility group providing energy services to more than 10 million customers in the U.S. and the U.K. The company generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL released Q3 results in early November. Revenues was $1.89 billion, a 2.5% decline from $1.93 billion during Q3 2019. Three segments contribute to revenues, namely U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated segments. Adjusting earnings were $450 million, or 58 cents per share. A year ago, they had been $445 million, or 61 cents per share. Vincent Sorg, president and CEO said: While COVID-19 and milder weather through the first half of the year have impacted PPL’s ongoing earnings, we are on track to achieve the low end of our earnings guidance and have narrowed our 2020 guidance range to $2.40 to $2.50 per share from the prior range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share. Earlier in the year, management announced plans to sell the U.K. business, a large contributor to the operations. Such a sale would enable PPL to pay down long-term debt or buy U.S.-based assets. Therefore, potential investors may want to keep an eye on the developments. Nonetheless, we like the shares for the long-run. On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tezcan Gecgil Ph.D. has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all 3 levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 of the Best Cheap Stocks for December appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Dow Jones Today, Futures Climb Toward Short Session After AstraZeneca Vaccine Bump

    Palantir and Moderna were early leaders Friday, while a rebounding Salesforce led the Dow Jones, as stock futures rose toward a short trading session.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Its Stock Chart Shows

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures rise, aim for re-test of Dow 30K in shortened session

    Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine are momentarily outweighing soaring infection rates.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise Amid Coronavirus Vaccine News, Bitcoin Falls; Tesla Suspension Probe Begins

    Futures rose amid concerns investors are getting too bullish. Bitcoin fell. AstraZeneca said it'll likely run a new coronavirus vaccine study. The U.S. began a Tesla suspension probe.

  • 2 Stocks Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    When a stock starts dropping, investors have to ask two questions. First, why it's dropping? Is something wrong with it? Or is it just facing a storm of circumstance, but is otherwise sound? If the latter, then the second question comes into play. Has this stock hit bottom?When a sound stock hits bottom, that’s a signal for investors to buy in. You can’t go wrong buying low and selling high, but you do have to know when ‘low’ is happening – otherwise you can miss your chance to maximize the profits.Wall Street’s analysts make their reputation by calling stocks right. Lately, some of these analysts have been tapping several apparent down-and-out equities as prime candidates for strong gains. These are stocks that, based on the TipRanks data, fit a profile: each has fallen on hard times during 2020; each has an average upside that starts north of 40%, and each has at least one analyst saying it’s likely to make radical gains in 2021.Benefitfocus (BNFT)We’ll start in the world of benefits management, an important sector that impacts a number of fields. Employers, insurance brokers, health plans, and retail partnerships all offer benefits to consumers of various stripes – and Benefitfocus offers a tech solution to make benefit administration easy. The company offers a software platform specifically designed to handle the HR and data aspects of benefits programs, from enrollment to management.This niche can be a two-edged sword, however. In good times, with benefit programs swinging, everyone will want in – but in bad times, Benefitfocus has found itself unable to regain traction. The company’s stock is down 42% year-to-date, and the third quarter results showed continuing year-over-year losses. Revenue is down 11% yoy, to $63.6 million, with declines across all of the company’s main segments: software revenue, subscription revenue, and platform revenue.At the same time, there were positive developments. Lincoln Financial Group and PayActive joined Benefitfocus as catalog suppliers, and the company held its first open enrollment with the University of Texas system. The company also ended Q3 with $176 million in cash on hand.These quarterly results came as Benefitfocus brought in new management. The company announced Stephen Swad as the new CEO, with his CFO position being filled by Alpana Wegner. In addition, the company announced new hires for the Chief Data Officer and EVP, Product & Engineering positions. These are major moves, that portend a new outlook at the top.Covering this stock for Piper Sandler, 5-star analyst Sean Wieland writes of BNFT: “With new mgmt at the helm, we sense a renewed energy moving the business forward. SaaS offerings are an area of focus, going head first into the B2B2C channel while de-emphasizing the direct to consumer business. Health of this customer base continues to trend above expectations, with a positive benefit fromgig workers, increasing net eligible lives 8.3% y/y to 18.2M. OEP fits into this positive narrative, as mgmt is happy with progress thus far, seeing continued strength as the selling season progresses."Wieland’s bullish outlook is also supported by his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and $29 price target, which implies a 132% one-year upside. (To watch Wieland’s track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street appears to be in agreement with Wieland on BNFT. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 Buy reviews and 1 Hold. Shares are selling for $12.50 and the average price target, at $17.67, suggests room for a 41% upside in the next 12 months. (See BNFT stock analysis on TipRanks)Momo, Inc. (MOMO)Next up is Momo, the Chinese social media mobile app. This company offers customers a free smartphone app for social posting and instant messaging, and monetizes the service through the usual routs of third-party services and paid subscriptions for upgrades.Momo has badly underperformed this year, however, having lost 54% year-to-date. The company’s fiscal third-quarter came in below expectation, with earnings at 30 cents per share and revenues at $3.9 billion. These numbers were down significantly year-over-year, especially the EPS, which showed a 40% yoy drop. Revenue and earnings peaked in 4Q19, as the corona virus started to break out – and its has yet to recover.Like BNFT above, Momo has had management changes in the calendar third quarter. The company brought on board a new Executive Chairman as well as a new CEO. It is hoped that the new blood will bring new energy at the top. The new CEO, Li Wang, previously served as company COO since 2014.Leo Chiang, of Deutsche Bank, acknowledges that Momo is in a tight spot, but believes the company can chart a course out. “Momo app is navigating to focusing on content ecosystem, user engagement and community activity to revitalize middle and long tail users, instead of exploiting top paying cohort, whose spending sentiment has been impaired significantly post pandemic. The process has begun in early August and management expects it to last for 6 months. We believe it could lead to a healthier long-term prosperity for a social app,” Chiang noted.Chiang sets a $25 price target here, indicating a possible 68% upside potential, to go along with his Buy rating. (To watch Chiang’s track record, click here)The analyst consensus here is a Moderate Buy, based on 8 reviews that include 3 Buys and 5 Holds. The stock’s average price target of $21.49 suggests a 45% upside from the current share price of $14.83. (See MOMO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What's the Difference Between Retirement in Canada and America?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but the subtle differences between the two countries are worth noting.

  • 7 Outdated Tech Stocks to Sell Before It’s Too Late

    Tech stocks have the potential to deliver spectacular returns. Even older companies that fall to the wayside can release a new product that turns out to be a game changer. Investors won’t easily forget about about the once-struggling PC maker that went on to release the iPod and iPhone — becoming America’s first $2 trillion public company. However, for every Yin there is a Yang. Actually, there are many — tech companies that may have held promise, but now seem destined to fade. Failure or mediocrity is far more common than explosive growth. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 Here are 7 tech stocks that are fast approaching their sell-by date:InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sabre (NYSE:SABR) WEX (NYSE:WEX) Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) If any of these equities are currently in your portfolio, it may be time to think about selling. Outdated Tech Stocks To Sell: Cars.com (CARS) Source: Shutterstock There was a time when Cars.com seemed like the future of buying cars. Why go into a dealership and haggle with the sales department when you could buy a car online? And for a short time, investors were convinced this was one of the next big tech stocks. In two short years, CARS stock grew at a rapid pace, racking up 455% of gains between 2015 and 2017. After closing at a record high $50.53 in October 2017, it’s been all downhill ever since. It turns out that not everyone is ready to buy their car on the internet. And Cars.com faced growing competition besides. The number of car dealers signed up for its service began to drop, as did advertising and revenue. In 2019, when a potential sale of the company fell through, CARS stock plummeted 34% in one day, dropping its market capitalization from $1.2 billion to $786 million. Those who held onto their shares are wishing they had dumped them then. With the pandemic further cutting into its business, Cars.com stock is now trading in the $3.60 level with a market capitalization of just over $318 million. Fangdd Network Group (DUO) Source: Shutterstock A lot of people have bought into Chinese tech stocks, which makes sense given the size of the market they serve. As China ramps up adoption of various technologies, many of these companies seem poised to take off in value.  A good example of this thought process is Fangdd Network Group, which operates an online real estate marketplace. Given the rising rate of home ownership in China, plus the growing rate of internet access (over 900 million people in that country are now on the web), DUO stock would seem like a win.  But things haven’t turned out that way. A short gain after its November 2019 initial public offering has been followed by an extended slide. In its latest quarter, revenue not only missed estimates, it declined 9% year-over-year, while earnings per share were down 43% YoY. And you can’t really blame the pandemic, because China recovered early from the coronavirus and its real estate market quickly rebounded. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 DUO stock now trades at $7.36, and shares are worth less than half what they were at the start of the year. Add in the growing risk of holding Chinese stocks due tightening U.S. stock market regulations, and this “F” rated stock simply isn’t worth the risk of holding onto.   National Instruments (NATI) Founded in 1976, National Instruments specializes in measurement, automation, and engineering software, along with complementary hardware. The company’s flagship product is its LabVIEW system-design platform. The company’s annual revenue peaked at $1.359 billion in 2018. Not coincidentally, 2018 also marked the all-time highest close for NATI stock. It hit $52.81 in March of that year. Since then, it’s been downhill for NATI. It did bounce back from the stock market crash in March, but has yet to recover to January levels. With NATI stock down 30% from its 2018 high and an “F” rating in Portfolio Grader, I’d say now is the time to consider dumping this stock before it falls further. New Relic (NEWR) Source: Shutterstock San Fransisco-based New Relic offers SaaS systems for real-time monitoring of the performance of web and mobile applications. Shares in the company saw rapid growth through 2017 and 2018, but the stock has struggled since. In August, it was revealed that New Relic customers are not signing up for additional services. They aren’t expanding their use of the company’s products, which isn’t a great sign; existing customers that upgrade are much cheaper to obtain than net new clients. New Relic is trying to counter this with a revamp of its New Relic One platform. However, market reaction to that move — which risks customers leaving rather than transition to a new platform — was not good. NEWR stock was slammed, and JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded the stock, citing concerns about the company’s “radical change” strategy. In its most recent quarter, New Relic whiffed badly on earnings. A year ago, the company delivered earnings per share of 24 cents. Analysts were expecting just two cents per share this year, but the company reported a loss of seven cents per share. That triggered another big loss, this time seeing NEWR stock drop 15% on the day. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 Time to think about cutting your losses on this “D-rated” tech stock. Sabre (SABR) Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com If you were to look at the performance of SABR stock over the past six months, you might be impressed. A gain of nearly 32% since the end of May — not too bad at all.  However, with Sabre you have to look at the bigger picture. And nothing about that bigger picture is pretty. Sabre is known for software and SaaS solutions for the travel industry. The company got its start by creating the world’s first computerized airline reservation system. Sabre describes itself as the “global technology provider to the travel industry.” Few tech stocks could be in a worse position today than those that rely on the travel industry as customers. From cruise lines, to hotel chains, to airlines, the travel sector has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. And even with vaccines on the horizon, any prospect of a real recovery may well be years away. Reflecting this grim reality, SABR stock remains down 54% from January levels. Given that the stock’s all-time high was five years ago, it seemed to be running out of steam even before the pandemic hit. SABR earns a “D” rating in Portfolio Grader, and its best years are definitely behind it. WEX Source: PREMIO STOCK / Shutterstock.com Not all investment analysts would agree with my decision to include WEX in this list. Among the  20 surveyed by the Wall Street Journal, 11 have it rated as a hold. Even with eight analysts giving WEX stock a “Buy” rating, plus one rating it as “Overweight,” the average 12-month price target of $163 has 10% downside.  Why the mixed message on WEX? This is a payment processing and IT company that operates primarily within the fleet fuel cards, health benefits, and travel sectors. All three of these have come under heavy pressure in 2020. Lower fuel prices and reduced travel cut into its fleet revenue, travel has been hammered by the pandemic and coronavirus crowding at hospitals has had an impact on health division revenue as surgeries and elective procedures are cancelled.  After 15 years of solid growth, WEX stock has taken a big hit in 2020, down 28% from its February highs. There’s a possibility that WEX bounces back in the post-pandemic world. But with the lasting ripple effects of the pandemic, any recovery will take time. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 At just over $181, WEX is currently trading at 2018 levels. Unless you bought it after that (in which case you may well decide to be patient, ride it out and hope for the best), I would be inclined to sell and move onto a tech stock with a more promising trajectory. Yiren Digital (YDR) Source: Shutterstock Like Fangdd Network Group, Yiren Digital is another Chinese online marketplace that seems like a perfect growth investment — on the surface. While Fangdd is focused on real estate, Yiren Digital bills itself as a consumer finance marketplace, connecting borrowers and lenders. The promise of 1.4 billion people in one of the world’s fastest growing economies looking for financing? That was a story that pushed YDR stock to rapid growth when it went public in the U.S. at the close of 2015. Yiren Digital shares grew 432% in value in under two years. Then reality caught up. The borrowers that Yiren Digital was marketing to are largely classified as subprime. They were borrowing online because traditional banks wouldn’t touch them. And the Chinese government began to crack down on online lending. TDR stock began a steep decline in 2017. By the start of 2020 it had dropped 88%. The misery for investors has continued this year, with further loses of 45% so far in 2020. If you own this tech stock, now is time to cut it loose before it’s worthless. Louis Navellier had an unconventional start, as a grad student who accidentally built a market-beating stock system —with returns rivaling even Warren Buffett. In his latest feat, Louis discovered the “Master Key” to profiting from the biggest tech revolution of this (or any) generation. On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 Outdated Tech Stocks to Sell Before It’s Too Late appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Nio Investors Are Facing the Bubble

    Nio (NYSE:NIO), the Chinese maker of luxury electric vehicles, is not Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). But investors are treating NIO stock as though it is. Source: Carrie Fereday / Shutterstock.com The shares have been a 10-bagger, gaining 1,227% in value through Nov. 24. The gains have come since the government of China announced it was handing the firm a lifeline, tying Nio to state-owned JAC Motors  Speculators, however, have said no to my skepticism. Since I last wrote about China’s government involvement in pumping up Nio in October, the shares are up 84%.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips So what do I know? Nio vs. Tesla China is pushing Nio as the high end of its electric vehicle revolution, as a Tesla replacement. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 Tesla’s third-quarter report said China could be the biggest market for its Model 3 sedan. This has investors ignoring Nio’s third-quarter numbers. These showed deliveries of just 12,206 cars, and gross margins of 13% on $666 million of revenue. Bulls are betting that JAC can copy Tesla’s tech, and all its sales will go to Nio. But if that’s the case, why is Tesla up nearly 500% this year, and from a much higher base? At its Nov. 24 opening price of $57.60, Nio had a market cap of over $75 billion, on what are expected to be $7.5 billion of sales this year. That’s actually “cheaper” than Tesla, whose market cap of $484 billion is powered by just $24 billion in sales. NIO stock, in other words, is being priced like a mini-Tesla, and investors expect the Chinese government to make it a serious Tesla competitor. But if Nio is a government-controlled entity, why do they think western investors are going to get the benefit? Citron’s Call on NIO Stock Any stock selling for more than 10 times revenue is going to be volatile. NIO stock is no exception. Shares were hit (briefly) earlier this month when Citron Research put out a sell on the stock.  Andrew Left of Citron noted that Tesla repeatedly cut its prices in China to maintain share. He questioned whether Nio can compete profitably. You’re not buying a company or its prospects with Nio, he wrote, but “3 letters that move on a screen.” What we’re seeing is an electric-vehicle bubble. It’s just like previous bubbles in Bitcoin, marijuana, and novel coronavirus vaccines. Bulls will respond that Bitcoin is bubbling again, that vaccine winners like Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are holding their gains, and that Nio now trades above where it was when Citron said sell. Electric Bubble How do I know this is a bubble? NIO stock isn’t the only Chinese electric-vehicle company that investors are backing. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) more than doubled this year and is now worth $36 billion. Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) more than tripled and has a valuation of $52 billion. U.S. electric companies are also drawing investment. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is worth $3.5 billion, and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is worth nearly $5 billion. Even the old gas-powered companies got into gear on hope for electrics. General Motors (NYSE:GM) is up 64%. Even Ford Motor (NYSE:F) nearly doubled from its pandemic low of $4.50/share. The problem is, they won’t all be winners. The Bottom Line China’s investment, and Tesla’s success, fueled a bubble in electric-vehicle stocks. The electric-car market is growing fast, albeit from a small base. China represents half of that market. China also has most of the electric vehicle infrastructure, 83% of the publicly available fast-charging stations. Given that, and continuing U.S.-China tensions, it stands to reason that Chinese electrics will eventually outpace Tesla. But not all the Chinese electric-vehicle stocks are going to be winners. On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of the environmental thriller Bridget O’Flynn and the Bear,  available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Nio Investors Are Facing the Bubble appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

    U.S. exchanges take a breather for the holiday, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently closed above 30,000 for the first time.

  • 3 Stocks for Investors Chasing High Paying Dividends

    Looking for an alternative to low-interest savings accounts or bonds? Check out these S&P; 500 stocks that pay an annual dividend yield of over 7%.

  • Intel Stock May Have Hit Rock Bottom. How to Position for a Rally.

    A“double up” strategy lets investors keep their stock, avoiding realizing losses, and position for a rebound at more favorable prices.

  • Here's One Way To Buy Apple Stock Ahead Of A Potential Breakout

    Though Apple stock and other big-cap tech leaders remain off their September peak, the broader market is riding a postelection rally to new highs.

  • NextEra Energy Is On a Path to Acquire Another Utility With Its Shares

    NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is clearly on a warpath to acquire or merge with another utility as news emerged recently about a recent bid. If successful, one effect this will have will be to justify the high valuation of NEE stock. Source: madamF / Shutterstock.com Investors should take note of this situation, as I pointed out in my last article, where I showed how high the stock is trading in terms of valuation metrics. Not only has NextEra Energy made a bid for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and was turned down, but Reuters recently reported on Nov. 9 that NextEra made another bid. NextEra made an all-stock acquisition offer for Evergy, Inc (NYSE:EVRG) which has a market capitalization of about $12 billion today.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips However, at the time NextEra’s bid was apparently for $15 billion, including a premium. Nevertheless, Evergy’s board reportedly turned down the offer. This upset one of Evergy’s large institutional shareholders, Elliott Management Corp. On Nov. 10, they put out a statement that urged Evergy’s board to “immediately reengage with NextEra and fully explore” a deal. NextEra’s Valuation Dilemma As I pointed out in my last article, NEE stock trades at a significant premium to its peers. This is partly from its continuing earnings growth from its Florida Power & Light subsidiary as well as its considerable investments in renewable energy. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 For example, on Oct. 21, NextEra Energy reported that its Q3 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 11.3% to $66.5 cents per share. This is after a recent four-for-one-stock split that took effect on Oct. 27. Moreover, the company gave forecasts for both its 2020 and 2021 adjusted EPS. These range from $2.18 to $2.30 for 2020 and $2.40 to $2.54 for 2021. Therefore, using a midpoint for each of these forecasts, NEE stock at $74.64 (Nov. 23) trades at 33 times expected $2.24 for 2020. And for 2021 its trades at 30.2 times adjusted earnings. This is a good deal higher than the typical utility stock, as I mentioned last time. As a result, the company is looking to use its highly-priced shares to purchase lower price-to-earnings (P/E) companies. How Using a High P/E Stock In an Acquisition Increases EPS We can illustrate why NextEra Energy is so keen to use its shares to acquire another company. The fundamental reason is that a high P/E stock purchase leads to higher EPS. Let’s say there are two companies both making $1 million and both have 1 million shares outstanding. Therefore they both have an EPS of $1. But Company A is valued at 100 times earnings, so its stock is worth $100 million but Company B has a 10 times P/E, so its market value is $10 million. Now if Company A buys B using its stock it only has to issue $10 million worth of shares. Therefore, it will issue 100,000 shares (i.e., 100K times $100 per share equals $10 million, the market value of Company B). Now there are $2 million in earnings from the combination, but the number of shares outstanding is only 1.1 million. As a result, the earnings per share is now $1.818, or an increase of 81.8% from $1.00 EPS before the combination. So using the high P/E shares leads to a huge increase in earnings per share. It also lowers the P/E. Assuming the stock price stays the same, $100 divided by $1.818 lowers the P/E to about 55 times earnings from 100 times. That makes the stock more attractive and would likely push it up. Compare that to the situation where Company A and B both had the same P/E and therefore the same market value. Now there are $2 million in earnings, but there are also 2 million shares outstanding to complete the merger. Therefore the EPS stays the same at $1.00. What to Do With NEE Stock This is why NextEra wants to use its higher than average P/E to acquire lower P/E energy companies. The problem is that its P/E is not substantially higher than its peers. For example, I recently wrote about Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its purchase of the semiconductor company ARM using its high P/E shares. Nvidia has a much higher P/E ratio stock, more than 50 times on a forward basis. This is because of the huge growth of the company. This makes it easier for sellers to acquiesce to the all-stock purchase. Therefore, I suspect NextEra Energy is going to find it difficult to use NEE stock as an acquisition currency. It may have to start offering more cash in its deals. Until then, most investors might want to wait to see what tricks the company has up its sleeve in its next purchase offer. That might make NEE stock have a lower P/E and a more worthwhile investment target. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Mark Hake runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post NextEra Energy Is On a Path to Acquire Another Utility With Its Shares appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Comcast is hiking TV and internet prices in 2021

    You’ll have to pay more for Comcast’s services starting next year. The company will raise its prices for both cable TV and internet, and according to a price list posted on Reddit, they’ll be effective as soon as January 1st, 2021. According to the poster, the new prices are for the Chicago area, but Ars Technica has confirmed that price hikes are coming to all customers across the US.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats For Safe Dividends And High Total Returns

    By Bob Ciura with Sure Dividend.The U.S. stock market has come roaring back from the lows seen in March and April, but the broader economy remains on unstable footing. The potential for a double-dip recession could bring about another downturn in the stock market. For risk-averse investors, it may make sense to buy high-quality dividend stocks in this climate of uncertainty.For this reason, we recommend income investors looking for stability, consider the Dividend Aristocrats. This is an exclusive list of 65 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Such a long track record of annual dividend increases proves a company's ability to withstand recessions.The following three stocks are all on the list of Dividend Aristocrats. In addition, they have high dividend yields well above the S&P 500 average, as well as reasonable valuations that could provide investors with high total returns in the years ahead.Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat 1: AbbVieAbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is a healthcare giant with a focus on pharmaceuticals. Its most important individual product is Humira, a multi-purpose pharmaceutical that was the top-selling drug in the world last year. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT), its former parent company which is also a Dividend Aristocrat. AbbVie has performed very well over the course of 2020.In the third quarter, AbbVie's revenue of $12.9 billion increased 52% year-over-year. Revenue was boosted by the Allergan acquisition, as well as growth from new products. AbbVie earned $2.83 per share during the third quarter, up 21% from the previous year's quarter. The company also raised full-year guidance and now expects 2020 adjusted earnings-per-share in a range of $10.47 to $10.49, which would make for another year of growth.AbbVie also raised its dividend by 10% in late October. The stock has a high dividend yield of 5.3%, making it an attractive mix of yield and growth. AbbVie stock also appears to be undervalued, trading for a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4, using the midpoint of full-year adjusted EPS guidance. This is a fairly low multiple for a highly profitable and growing business.AbbVie's low valuation is likely due to uncertainty regarding its flagship product Humira, which is now facing biosimilar competition in Europe and will lose patent protection in the U.S. in 2023. But AbbVie has long prepared for this by investing in its own new products, and by the Allergan acquisition. For example, AbbVie has seen strong growth from Imbruvica, which saw a 9% increase in sales last quarter. AbbVie also completed the $63 billion acquisition of Allergan which makes a broad line of popular aesthetics products such as Botox.Our fair value estimate for AbbVie stock is a P/E of 10.5, compared with a forward P/E of 8.4. This means that if AbbVie's valuation expanded from 8.4 to 10.5 over the next five years, total returns (including EPS growth and dividends) could exceed 10% per year.Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat 2: Walgreens Boots AllianceWalgreens Boots Alliance (NYSE: WBA) is a major pharmacy retailer with nearly 19,000 stores in 11 countries. Walgreens Boots Alliance generates nearly $140 billion in annual revenue. Walgreens has been under pressure on many fronts, not just the coronavirus pandemic but also from a longer-running downturn for physical retail.Internet-based retailers such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and many others have gradually taken market share from physical stores, as consumers have gravitated toward online shopping for the convenience. This trend was already taking place heading into 2020, and the coronavirus has only accelerated the shift to online shopping. Still, Walgreens remains highly profitable and continues to grow sales.On October 15th, 2020 Walgreens reported Q4 and full-year 2020 results for the period ending August 31st, 2020. For the quarter, sales increased 2.3% to $34.7 billion. On a per-share basis, adjusted EPS decreased -28.2% to $1.02, reflecting an estimated adverse impact of -$0.46 from the COVID-19 pandemic.For the fiscal year, sales increased 2.0% to $139.5 billion. Adjusted earnings-per-share totaled $4.74, down 21% year-over-year but ahead of previous guidance of $4.65 to $4.70. This included an estimated -$1.06 adverse impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company anticipates a recovery in the upcoming year, with fiscal 2021 guidance that calls for low single-digit growth in adjusted EPS.Continuing to grow sales and earnings, albeit at a modest rate, would still allow Walgreens to increase its dividend each year, as it has done for 45 consecutive years. Shares yield 4.5% currently, and the stock appears to be undervalued. With a forward P/E ratio of 7.9 compared with our fair value estimate of 10, we believe Walgreens stock can provide total returns of 13%-14% per year over the next five years.Undervalued Dividend Aristocrat 3: AT&TAT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is a telecommunications giant with a large offering of services including wireless, broadband, and pay TV. AT&T also operates the satellite television business DirecTV. The company has invested heavily to restore growth in recent years, including the massive ~$85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which owns multiple valuable media properties including HBO, CNN, and the Warner Bros. production company.These efforts have been slow to materialize, as the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted AT&T to start 2020. Still, AT&T generates a high level of cash flow, which allows it to pay down debt and pay dividends to shareholders. In the 2020 third quarter, AT&T generated revenue of $42.3 billion, along with operating cash flow of $12.1 billion. The company recorded more than 5 million total domestic wireless net adds along with over 1 million postpaid net additions. AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner should pay off in the long run, as it provides AT&T with valuable diversification. Going forward, AT&T will be an owner of content in addition to a distributor, which is increasingly important in the era of streaming and cord-cutting. Another promising growth catalyst is 5G rollout. AT&T now provides access to 5G to parts of over 350 U.S. markets.AT&T still expects free cash flow of at least $26 billion for the full year. AT&T's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was ~2.66x at the end of the quarter, indicating a manageable level of debt. This is crucial for AT&T's ability to pay its dividend, which is presumably the biggest reason to own the stock. AT&T currently yields 7.3%, an extremely high yield considering the S&P 500 average yield is under 2%. In an environment of low interest rates, AT&T is a highly appealing stock for value investors. Plus, AT&T has increased its dividend for over 30 years in a row.The stock is also significantly undervalued in our view, trading at a forward P/E ratio of 8.9 compared with our fair value estimate of 11. This means valuation expansion could boost future shareholder returns by approximately 4.6% per year over the next five years. Including the 7.3% dividend yield and 3% expected annual earnings-per-share growth, expected returns could reach nearly 15% over the next five years.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Analysts React To Gap's Earnings Miss, 20% Fall: Near-Term Visibility Diminished * 50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GE stock set to extend win streak after UBS lifts target a second time in a month

    Shares of General Electric Co. rose for a fourth-straight session on Wednesday, after UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier raised his price target for a second time in a month, saying he expects valuations to re-rate to February levels. GE's stock rose 0.6% in afternoon trading, putting it on track to close at the highest price since March 4. It has gained 8.7% over the past four days, and 41.6% month to date. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 10.9% this month. Mittermaier lifted his price target to $12 from $9 while reiterating his buy rating. The last time the stock closed above $12 was Feb. 21. On Oct. 23, five days before GE reported third-quarter results, Mittermaier had raised his price target to $9.00 from $8.50, saying he believed that of the stocks he covered, GE's was the most levered to a COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, Mittermaier said positive news this month on potential vaccines has already prompted a "rapid re-rating" of GE's stock, but he expected "further upside with the debate ultimately returning to where we left it off in February," he wrote in a research report to clients, given an upbeat outlook on free cash flow, aggressive debt pay downs and a vaccine-levered recovery in aviation, among other things.

  • The “Amazon of Africa” is trying to enable third-party e-commerce rather than sell more stuff

    Back in 2012 when it first launched, Jumia’s long-term goal was to become the leading e-commerce player on the continent. If customers wanted to buy it, Jumia—often referred to as the Amazon of Africa—wanted to be able to sell it. It was similar to the way Amazon itself started first with books and CDs and then eventually an Amazon of nearly everything.

  • Place Your Bets on Black with These 5 Gambling Stocks

    Gambling stocks have been on fire since March’s novel coronavirus crash. When the pandemic first hit, investors feared the worst for the gaming sector. But, with social distancing having less impact than expected — along with the continued sports-betting megatrend — names in this industry made a tremendous recovery. However, as Covid-19 cases begin to surge once again, will gaming stocks give up some of their luck? Or, with the possibility of a vaccine just around the corner, does this winning sector still have room to run? All bets are off. Although a vaccine could help put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, these next few months could bring a second round of lockdowns that hurt this industry significantly.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips That being said, there may still be an opportunity here. Investors can buy online-based names in anticipation of more lockdowns, or snatch up the land-based names as their share prices potentially pull back in the near-term. 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 So, which gambling stocks should you consider? Keep these names on your watchlist: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) Gambling Stocks to Buy: Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Source: Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock.com First on my list of gambling stocks is the new Caesars Entertainment. As InvestorPlace contributor Vince Martin noted on Nov. 6, this company is the post-merge name after Eldorado Resorts acquired the gambling giant earlier this year. While that deal may have looked ill-timed in hindsight, it could still pay off for investors. Given that the company took on significant debt to acquire its larger rival — thanks to the high leverage — an ounce of improvement could put a lot of points into CZR stock in the coming years. Sure, with Nevada responding to the outbreak surge by reducing capacity in casinos down to 25%, investors could also be in for another bumpy ride. But a return to normal for land-based casinos isn’t the only catalyst for CZR stock. If its pending deal to buy William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) closes, this company could quickly catch up to its rivals like MGM and Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN). So, what’s the call? After bouncing back close to its pre-pandemic price levels, we could see Caesars sell off once again. But — given the factors in its favor — you should consider any weakness as a buying opportunity. DraftKings (DKNG) Source: Lori Butcher / Shutterstock.com Profitability may be years away for DraftKings, my next pick of the gambling stocks. What’s more, at today’s valuation, much of its potential is already priced into the shares. However, there may still be a bull case for investing in DKNG stock at today’s price of around $48. Why should you consider buying DraftKings now? Firstly, because of the continued sports-betting legalization wave. As more states legalize online sportsbooks, this first mover in the industry is poised to gain significant market share in the coming years. Of course, the company’s first mover status doesn’t guarantee its domination in the industry. Not only does DraftKings face competition from land-based casinos, it’s also competing against global wagering giants like Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and Pointsbet Holdings (OTCMKTS:PBTHF). But while DraftKings is far from the only game in town, it doesn’t have to crush the competition in order to crush it in the growth department. As seen in the company’s recent earnings report, DKNG continues to exceed Wall Street expectations. 7 Value Stocks That May Come Back into Style After the Pandemic Bottom line? At first glance, it may look like shares have gotten ahead of themselves, but this stock could continue climbing both in the near- and long-term. Landcadia Holdings II (LCA) Source: Stokkete/ShutterStock.com In recent weeks, investors have had mixed feelings about this special acquisition company (SPAC). Lancadia is set to complete its deal with Golden Nugget Online Gaming (owned by Fertitta Entertainment) soon. And, while’s there’s a bull case to be made, it’s understandable why some are concerned this iGaming play will fail to live up to expectations. Sure, it’s questionable whether this company — which has done well in the New Jersey market — can find the same levels of success in other states. On top of that, the suspected motivations behind the deal are also reason for concern with LCA stock. If billionaire Tilman Fertitta — the principal on both sides of the deal — is looking to cash out, do you really want to be buying in? Nevertheless, risk-return is fully in your favor here, with today’s prices at around $16 per share. Yes, the shares are richly priced and could crash if speculation in online gambling stocks subsides. But — even if this company winds up with just a sliver of the market — that could be enough to send shares materially above where they are today. Keep in mind, this is a high-risk, high-potential return opportunity. In other words, don’t bet the ranch. But with the potential to soar in the near future, consider it a cautious buy at current price levels. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Source: Andy Borysowski / Shutterstock.com With most of its operations based in Macau, Las Vegas Sands was one of the first gambling stocks hit badly by the pandemic. However — with signs that the Chinese gaming market is starting to recover — there may be a great opportunity in this casino operator that has its fortunes largely tied to Asia. Why? While both are diversified geographically, Caesars and MGM are still heavily bound to the health of Las Vegas. But Las Vegas Sands? Don’t let the name fool you — Vegas only made up less than 15% of its revenue in 2019. As such, LVS stock was and is primarily a play on the health of Asia’s gambling sector. Sure, a Macau recovery is still a work-in-progress. But with China avoiding a second wave, gaming in that part of the world could continue to recover. On the other hand, in-person casinos in the United States are stumbling again as stringent lockdown and social distancing orders come back into effect. 7 Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy For Defense Against The Dark Web What does this mean for LVS stock? Shares — which trade for at almost $57 today — could continue to climb back towards their pre-pandemic prices above $70. Tread carefully, but this name remains a buy after recovering more than 70% off its March lows. MGM Resorts (MGM) Source: Michael Neil Thomas / Shutterstock.com With Nevada cutting casino capacity on the heels of surging Covid-19 cases, now may not look like the time to dive into Vegas-centric casino names like MGM stock. However — while the upcoming winter could mean more tough times — any big selloff in the near-term may give you a solid entry point for a long-term position. Why buy if shares take a dive? Shares may have prematurely rallied on the positive vaccine news earlier this month. But, while it may be a few months until the vaccine is readily available, the stock will likely bounce back as investors look to a full recovery in 2021. Additionally, this land-based casino operator gives you solid exposure to the online gaming megatrend. The performance of BetMGM — the company’s online gambling joint venture with GVC Holdings (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) — has handily beat expectations. Granted, this unit isn’t large enough yet to counter any near-term declines in MGM’s brick-and-mortar properties. But it could minimize how much this stock falls if the pandemic worsens during the winter. Just a few dollars below its pre-pandemic prices, shares may not be a screaming buy right now at around $28. However, investors should consider this pick of the gambling stocks as a solid opportunity for future gains. In short, keep an eye out for any big pullback. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not (either directly or indirectly) hold any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Thomas Niel, a contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single stock analysis since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Place Your Bets on Black with These 5 Gambling Stocks appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • How to Become a Retirement Super Saver

    When it comes to retirement, many Americans remain financially unprepared. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the median retirement savings balance for the typical working-age family is $5,000. A distinct set of Millennial super savers is making serious financial sacrifices to pad their retirement accounts.