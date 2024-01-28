Wellcall Holdings Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM217.2m (up 23% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM55.3m (up 66% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 26% (up from 19% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: RM0.11 (up from RM0.067 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Wellcall Holdings Berhad Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 7.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 19%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the United States of America (USA)/Canada segment contributing a total revenue of RM67.3m (31% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM131.1m amounted to 60% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM15.8m (51% of total expenses). Explore how WELLCAL's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.9% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 19% growth forecast for the Machinery industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Machinery industry.

The company's shares are up 3.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Wellcall Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

