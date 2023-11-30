Wellcall Holdings Berhad Just Recorded A 19% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) defied analyst predictions to release its annual results, which were ahead of market expectations. Wellcall Holdings Berhad beat earnings, with revenues hitting RM217m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 19%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Wellcall Holdings Berhad from three analysts is for revenues of RM231.5m in 2024. If met, it would imply a credible 6.6% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be RM0.11, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM217.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.10 in 2024. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Wellcall Holdings Berhad 15% to RM1.88on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Wellcall Holdings Berhad at RM1.92 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM1.82. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Wellcall Holdings Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.6% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.0% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 17% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Wellcall Holdings Berhad is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Wellcall Holdings Berhad's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates it is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Wellcall Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign

