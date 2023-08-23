Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.022

Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of September to MYR0.022. This makes the dividend yield 4.5%, which is above the industry average.

Wellcall Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment made up 75% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 72% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.032, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.06. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Wellcall Holdings Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

We Could See Wellcall Holdings Berhad's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Wellcall Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share at 7.7% per year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

Our Thoughts On Wellcall Holdings Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Wellcall Holdings Berhad's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wellcall Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

