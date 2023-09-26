Is Wellcall Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WELLCAL) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Wellcall Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WELLCAL) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Wellcall Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Wellcall Holdings Berhad is:

34% = RM46m ÷ RM134m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.34 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Wellcall Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Wellcall Holdings Berhad has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 8.5% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Yet, Wellcall Holdings Berhad has posted measly growth of 2.5% over the past five years. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared Wellcall Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 9.8% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is Wellcall Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 87% (that is, the company retains only 13% of its income) over the past three years for Wellcall Holdings Berhad suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, Wellcall Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 101%. Still, forecasts suggest that Wellcall Holdings Berhad's future ROE will rise to 43% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Wellcall Holdings Berhad has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

