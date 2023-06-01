Wellcall Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WELLCAL) Dividend Will Be MYR0.018

Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) will pay a dividend of MYR0.018 on the 22nd of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Wellcall Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Wellcall Holdings Berhad's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 76% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 90% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.032 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.5% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Wellcall Holdings Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Wellcall Holdings Berhad's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Wellcall Holdings Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Wellcall Holdings Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Wellcall Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

