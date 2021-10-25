U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

Wellcare Signs Agreement with CenterWell Senior Primary Care Louisiana

·4 min read

Contract Gives WellCare Medicare Advantage Members Access to CenterWell Senior Primary Care in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. and LAFAYETTE, La. and SHREVEPORT, La., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare Medicare Advantage members now have in-network access to CenterWell providers and facilities in the Bossier City, Lafayette, and Shreveport areas. The agreement with CenterWell Senior Primary Care (LA) is effective Aug. 1, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/WellCare Health Plans, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/WellCare)
(PRNewsfoto/WellCare Health Plans, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/WellCare)

CenterWell Senior Primary Care (LA), formerly known as Partners in Primary Care, focuses on the physical, emotional, and social needs of seniors. This model of care allows patients to receive many of their primary care needs, such as lab tests and check-ups, conveniently in one location. Through the agreement, Wellcare Medicare Advantage members in Louisiana have access to the following locations:

Bossier City

2900 E Texas Street, Suite 100

Bossier City, LA 71111

318-606-6737




Lafayette

539 Bertrand Drive

Lafayette, LA 70506

337-294-1230




Shreveport

7551 Youree Drive. Suite 11

Shreveport, LA 71105

318-642-9282


"We are pleased to partner with CenterWell Senior Primary Care (LA), which extends our reach in Louisiana, enables us to serve more Medicare members, and further supports our efforts to partner with high-quality providers and health systems across the state," said Rich Fisher, SVP and CEO of Medicare for Centene, Wellcare's parent company.

"At CenterWell Senior Primary Care, the senior-focused care we deliver every day makes an important difference in the lives of the seniors we're privileged to serve," said Reneé Buckingham, CenterWell Senior Primary Care President. "Our clinicians – experts in caring for seniors – bring to life our patient-centered, whole-person approach to care, which is specifically designed to address chronic conditions, wellness, and social needs that influence health. We're excited about this new opportunity to serve Wellcare members."

In addition to the three locations above, CenterWell Senior Primary Care is opening four additional centers in South Louisiana now through early 2022 in Covington, Denham Springs, Hammond, and Slidell. Each new location will be staffed by board-certified physicians and nurses, and patients will have access to clinical pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, and social workers specially trained to treat the senior population.

To learn more about CenterWell Senior Primary Care providers and locations, visit https://www.centerwellprimarycare.com/.

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Today, the company offers benefits with every Medicare beneficiary in mind, such as dental, hearing and vision services; Flex cards to assist with co-pays; transportation services; telehealth visits; wellness and fitness programs; in-home support services; and special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus will transition to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com and follow them on Facebook.

About CenterWell Senior Primary Care

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is the brand for a primary care medical group practice with centers open or opening in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has a strong emphasis on senior-focused primary care for members of Medicare Advantage health plans and Original Medicare beneficiaries and is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has experience in both the treatment and management of most chronic and acute-care conditions. The practices also provide health education and value-added, well-being services at the centers and around their neighborhoods to help both patients and community members improve their health. Learn more at CenterWell Senior Primary Care.

Wellcare is the Medicare brand for Centene Corporation, an HMO, PPO, PFFS, PDP plan with a Medicare contract and is an approved Part D Sponsor. Our D-SNP plans have a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal.

For Louisiana D-SNP members: As a WellCare HMO D-SNP member, you have coverage from both Medicare and Medicaid. You receive your Medicare health care and prescription drug coverage through WellCare and are also eligible to receive additional health care services and coverage through Louisiana Medicaid. Learn more about providers who participate in Louisiana Medicaid by visiting https://www.myplan.healthy.la.gov/myaccount/choose/find-provider. For detailed information about Louisiana Medicaid benefits, please visit the Medicaid website at https://ldh.la.gov/medicaid and select the "Learn about Medicaid Services" link.

Provider may also contract with other Plans/Part D sponsors.

Please contact your plan for details.

Other <physicians and providers> are available in Wellcare's network.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellcare-signs-agreement-with-centerwell-senior-primary-care-louisiana-301406742.html

SOURCE Wellcare

