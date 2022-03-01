Weller Appoints Newest Senior Vice President, Tawanna "TJ" Stewart, in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weller has appointed Tawanna "TJ" Stewart to Senior Vice President, TX, where she will be responsible for implementing the firm's growth objectives in the State.

'TJ' Tawanna Stewart, Senior Vice President, Texas

Within the role, Stewart will focus on growing Weller's existing client base while identifying new client opportunities to accelerate Weller's property management presence in Dallas, Houston, Austin and other select markets throughout Texas.

Prior to joining Weller, Stewart was most recently Vice President of Operations and Senior Director of Texas overseeing all multifamily assets for Haven Residential, 29th Street Capital's internal management company. With over 20 years of experience working in various positions throughout her career, Stewarts credentials include a wide range of experience in all asset classes from garden style, midrise, lease ups, student housing, and affordable housing in both Texas and Georgia. Stewart has held previous executive positions with RPM (Roscoe), and BH Management. The strategic hiring of TJ coupled with her achievements, integrity, and talent will help Weller's business plan of growth in Texas. I l­ook forward to working with her on our mission of westward expansion." – John Vranich, President of Weller."

"TJ's strong background in property management, her proven leadership and team development skills, plus her experience working across different asset types in all major markets in Texas will help us drive our mission to clients in the region. I am truly excited to have her part of the Weller family." – Joe Emerson, Managing Partner, Weller.

"I believe I have found an amazing new home in Weller. I look forward to bringing my skills, contacts, and experience as an integral part of Weller's growth in Texas," states Stewart. "My goal is to advance our presence with a clear approach that accelerates value for our clients and their assets now and into the future."

Stewart attended West Texas A & M University, holds several designations including CAM, CAPS, and a CPM Candidate and is currently working towards her Real Estate license with a focus in Commercial Real Estate, in addition to several community awards and achievements throughout her career.

Weller is a multifamily property management company with approximately 20,000 units under management with a presence throughout the southeastern U.S., Texas, and Colorado.

