Wellness Company ‘The Herbal Zen’ Launches New Fall-Inspired Shower Steamer and Self-Care Holiday Gift Guide

The Herbal Zen
·6 min read
The Herbal Zen
The Herbal Zen

Top-rated Amazon and Etsy product that creates instant aromatherapy showers is now available in a new scent for autumn

The Herbal Zen Shower Steamers Are The Best Holiday Gift

The Herbal Zen_Shower Steamers_Holiday Gift Guide
The Herbal Zen_Shower Steamers_Holiday Gift Guide


PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The Herbal Zen, a wellness company specializing in hand-batched aromatherapy goods available on Amazon and Etsy, today announced its limited-edition fall product — the Cabin Essence Shower Steamer — along with the release of its annual gift guide.

Shower steamers are like bath bombs for the everyday shower. This aromatherapy product is hand-pressed into small square tablets that dissolve when wet, releasing essential oils into the air and creating a self-care ritual that turns any shower into an at-home spa experience. The practice of inhaling essential oils has long been used to help with needs like boosting mood, reducing stress and anxiety, and promoting restful sleep.

The Herbal Zen’s new Cabin Essence shower steamer is a seasonal blend that celebrates the cozy spirit of fall, a time for reflection, observation and gratitude. Made with an expertly-crafted mix of clove, cedarwood, orange, clary sage and patchouli essential oils, Cabin Essence has an earthy and exhilarating aroma that will remind you of the spices and smells of the gathering season.

In tandem with the release of Cabin Essence comes The Herbal Zen’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, featuring its full collection of shower steamers that provide a range of wellness needs, including relief from stress, congestion, hangovers and headaches, as well as assistance with relaxation, energy, mood-boosting and meditation.

“I started making shower steamers several holiday seasons ago after searching for an affordable yet thoughtful gift that everyone on my list could actually use and benefit from in their everyday life,” said Jason Donahue, Founder of The Herbal Zen who uses his background as a pharmacist to develop each of the company’s unique aromatherapy blends. “Shower steamers are one of the most universal, inclusive and accessible wellness products that take the guess-work out of gift-giving. If the loved ones on your list take showers regularly – and let’s all hope they do! – then shower steamers are a perfect find for celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice and other holiday traditions.”

Shoppers can find The Herbal Zen’s products at theherbalzen.com and on Amazon, Etsy and Walmart.

The Herbal Zen’s 2022 Gift Guide:

  1. Gifts for everyone on your list: The Medicine Cabinet variety pack is The Herbal Zen’s most popular product during the holiday season. It’s packed with sample sizes of seven of The Herbal Zen’s 10 aromatherapy blends (including top-sellers like Cold Kicker, Sleepytime, Morning Energy and Stress Fighter). There’s something in here for every scent preference and need, making this a useful gift and stocking stuffer for grandparents, in-laws, teens, hostesses, friends, bosses, coworkers, neighbors, new parents, clients, and more.

  2. Gifts for parents and caregivers: Moms and dads spend all year making sure everyone is taken care of. This time of year, they also serve as the magic-makers tasked with continuing traditions and creating the holiday wonder of the season. Give them the gift of intentional relaxation and rest with Sleepytime, Stress Fighter or Recenter, all made with anxiety-soothing lavender.

  3. Gifts for early risers, alarm snoozers and night owls (looking at you, college and grad students!): Something they will truly appreciate is the awakening experience of Morning Energy, a refreshing pick-me-up to kickstart the senses for the day.

  4. Gifts for fitness lovers: The ultimate cleanse from a sweaty workout, Morning Citrus Mint has cooling and energizing properties thanks to peppermint essential oil. Citrus oils like lemon, orange and tangerine extend that feel-good post-workout high.

  5. Gifts for introverts and yogis: The holiday season can be draining on our energy reserves, especially for people who may need a bit more quiet time to rebalance and recharge. Give them lavender-infused Recenter to wind down and return to feeling grounded and at peace in mind, body and spirit.

  6. Gifts for snifflers, sneezers and those with headaches: ‘Tis the season for stuffy noses. Cold Kicker, The Herbal Zen’s top-selling blend, uses eucalyptus, peppermint and menthol oils to clear the sinus congestion that comes with colds, flu and seasonal allergies. If congestion is triggering headaches or migraines, Headache Rx is a useful tool to have on hand to soothe the discomfort.

  7. Gifts for social butterflies and the sober-curious: All that spiced wine, eggnog and champagne this time of year can wear us down. Lift the next-day fog from seasonal gatherings and late nights with Hangover Helper. Great to have on hand for New Year’s Eve recovery or as a ritual to kickstart Dry January.

  8. Gifts for high-stress workers: Help the teachers, healthcare heroes and frontline workers leave their workday behind with Stress Fighter.

  9. Gifts for homebodies: The person who prefers to stay in will appreciate Cabin Essence, a grounding and woodsy autumn-inspired blend designed to promote feelings of comfort, serenity and gratitude all season long.

  10. Gifts for those in colder climates or dreaming of their next vacation: Help them manifest sunnier times with mood-boosting Tropical Refresh, great for combatting those post-holiday blues and to offset the dark and dreary days of winter.

  11. Gifts for travelers and those hosting overnight visitors:  Mini packs of shower steamers are travel-friendly and also provide a thoughtful touch to any guest bathroom.

About The Herbal Zen
The Herbal Zen (theherbalzen.com) is a small business offering handmade natural aromatherapy products that simplify self-care and elevate your daily routine. The company’s signature wellness product is essential oil-infused shower steamers – a bath bomb made for the everyday shower. These shower fizzies are made in the USA using pure essential oils, free of phthalates, parabens, artificial fragrances and sulfates. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, The Herbal Zen was founded in 2018 when pharmacist Jason Donahue sought natural remedies for common wellness needs, and has since earned thousands of five-star reviews across Amazon, Etsy and Walmart.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d59783e8-bb14-4ea8-b4a3-d93ad98cb996

Kathleen McFadden
kmcfadden@socialstylate.com
610-368-7108


