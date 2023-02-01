U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.21
    +42.61 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,092.96
    +6.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.32
    +231.77 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.81
    +28.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.91
    +0.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    +27.00 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.53 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1020
    +0.0154 (+1.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2395
    +0.0078 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5370
    -1.5310 (-1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,755.72
    +628.56 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.70
    +296.03 (+121.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

The Wellness Company's Dr. Peter McCullough Has Been Vindicated in Court

·2 min read

Baylor Scott and White Lawsuit Against Dr. McCullough Dismissed

MIAMI , Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 2021 lawsuit filed by Baylor Scott and White Health system against world-renowned internist, cardiologist, and COVID-19 expert Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, has been dismissed by the 191st Judicial District Court, Dallas County, Texas. Associate Judge Tahira Khan Merritt granted the nonsuit and dismissed with prejudice all claims asserted or that could have been asserted in the case. Dr. McCullough stated, "This is a strong victory for freedom of speech and fair balanced publication and media presentation of clinical data as it has emerged over the course of the pandemic crisis. My analyses and conclusions have been accurate, consistent, and have always been my own, not those of any institution."

About Dr. McCullough

Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and the Chief Scientific Officer of the Wellness Company. He manages common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA. Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published "Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection," the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has dozens of peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in The Hill, America Out Loud, NEWSMAX, Victory Channel, Real America's Voice, ABC, and FOX NEWS Channel. Dr. McCullough testified in the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and co-moderated two U.S. Senate Panels on COVID-19 therapy and vaccines. He testified in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, New Hampshire Senate, Pennsylvania Senate, and South Carolina Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. Dr. McCullough has had three years of dedicated academic and clinical efforts in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in doing so, has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.

CONTACT: Chris Alexander, chrisa@twc.health

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wellness-companys-dr-peter-mccullough-has-been-vindicated-in-court-301736731.html

SOURCE The Wellness Company

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Gushes Over Pharmaceutical Stock's Chart: 'About The Greatest You've Ever Seen'

    CNBC's Jim Cramer has a lot to say about Wegovy, Novo Nordisk's fast-selling weight loss treatment.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    It's easy to see why investors might assume that early-stage gene-editing companies like CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are too inscrutable to approach. In fact, smart investors know (at least) three key things about this business, and you should too -- especially if you're considering purchasing shares sometime soon. CRISPR has a few partners, but its most important one by far is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Pfizer’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Stevo, Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Small Cap Stocks That Can Rip Higher in 2023

    Considering his status, only a brave financial prognosticator would tell investors to ignore some advice from Warren Buffet. That, however, is what Bank of America's Savita Subramanian currently recommends investors should do. While the investing sage has often said that the best strategy for retail investors is to purchase and hold an index fund that keeps track of the S&P 500, Subramanian, who is the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA, does not think that is the best way forwa

  • Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, Or Caffeine?

    Elon Musk, in August last year, weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of various psychoactive substances on spiders. The study evaluated the web pattern formed by spiders when fed marijuana, LSD, speed, and caffeine. The results of the study published in 1995 showed that the ones given caffeine and L

  • Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name

    Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife with pricing inefficiencies. For example, one tablet of the Type 2 diabetes treatment Metformin costs over $500 at retail prices. But through Cuban’s company, the same tablet is just $46.20. The company

  • Numinus Receives Clinical Trial Application Approval from Health Canada for Experiential Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Training using Psilocybe Cubensis Tea

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it has received approval from Health Canada for its experiential training study that will test the safety and clinical efficacy of whole Psilocybe cubensis tea for therapeutic use, and enable practitioners to further their understanding of psychedelic-assisted therapy through exper

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • MD gene therapy invented at Nationwide Children's could hit $4B annual sales if approved

    "A promise to translate brilliant science to life-altering, life-changing therapies – not at some distant vanishing point in the future," the CEO told investors. "Patients can actually benefit from that science now."

  • For decades, she endured brief blackouts. Then a scary one hit her.

    Lying on her back in Seattle's Lake Union Park, Maureen E. Ryan drifted in and out of consciousness, oddly comforted by a trio of rabbits nibbling on wet grass as they watched her from 20 feet away. The area where Ryan collapsed during a solo Sunday night run was devoid of people and the bunnies made her feel less alone. For 30 years Ryan had experienced periodic fainting episodes while exercising, but she had always recovered quickly. "This time I felt like I was going to die," she recalled, te

  • Prothena Touts Encouraging Data From Early-Stage Alzheimer's Candidate

    Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) announced topline data from the Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) study for PRX005 for Alzheimer's disease. PRX005 is one of three global neuroscience research and development programs in collaboration between Prothena and Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY). Study participants received a single dose of PRX0005 or placebo intravenously (IV) and were followed for up to two months. The data exhibited that all three dose-level cohorts of PRX005 were gener

  • Who are the L.A. County residents still most likely to die of COVID-19?

    Unvaccinated people were more than seven times as likely to die from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County as those who received an updated booster during the latest coronavirus spike.

  • Novartis says operating profit to grow again ahead of Sandoz spin-off

    Novartis on Wednesday predicted that core operating income would grow in a "mid single digit" percentage range in 2023 following stagnation last year, as the Swiss drugmaker prepares to spin off its Sandoz generics business. Full-year core operating income was broadly flat at $16.7 billion, it said in a statement, coming in slightly below market expectations of $16.8 billion. Adjusted for overall negative currency effects, group sales in 2022 advanced 4% to $50.5 billion as gains from heart failure drug Entresto and multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Kesimpta were partly offset by competition from cheap generic copies of established MS drug Gilenya.

  • Jonnie Irwin reassures fans he is eating well on cancer diet

    The TV presenter shared a picture of a nutritious meal he enjoyed on his new eating regime to 'starve' his cancer tumour.

  • Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet on Calif. Mountain Walked to Safety Holding Her Broken Neck in Place

    Ruth Woroniecki, 40, had climbed a California peak when she slipped on ice and fell, according to a San Bernardino Sheriff's Department official, who called her survival "a miracle"

  • MrBeast: Why has YouTuber faced criticism for blind surgery video?

    The world's most popular YouTuber has responded to criticism over him funding life-changing operations.

  • Lexaria Bioscience: Charting a Path to Commercial Success

    Lexaria Bioscience: Charting a Path to Commercial Success

  • What The End Of COVID’s Public Health Emergency Status Really Means

    You might pay more for tests and treatments, although vaccines are still free (for now).View Entire Post ›

  • Foster care to be flooded because of abortion ban

    Proposed bills seek to make adoption easier. They're led by pro-life Republicans who say the state will see an increase in kids needing foster care because of Tennessee's abortion ban.

  • Florida doctor's talk inspires YouTube star MrBeast's latest viral video

    When Jacksonville ophthalmologist Jeffrey Levenson received a call from 'MrBeast,' he'd never heard of him. Now he's part of his latest viral video.