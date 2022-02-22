U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Wellness icon Deepak Chopra teams up with renowned investor and psychedelics entrepreneur Christian Angermayer to back The Healing Company's bold vision

·4 min read
In this article:
  • THCC

- The Healing Company is co-founded by former IMG Model and supplement entrepreneur Anabel Oelmann, and ex Jet.com and Equinox Media President Simon Belsham

- Board includes Social Chain & Thirdweb founder and Dragons Den member Steven Bartlett and Chopra Foundation CEO Poonacha Machaiah

- Initial funding of $85M, including $10M in closed seed equity and a $75M credit facility expected from i80 Group

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healing Company (OTC: THCC), co-founded by former IMG Model and supplement entrepreneur Anabel Oelmann, and ex Jet.com and Equinox Media President Simon Belsham, today announced a bold vision to build the leading community of integrated healing brands, democratizing access to healing methods that address both physical health and mental wellbeing.

The company has united a pioneering group of disruptors, entrepreneurs, and healers to fuel its aims, with global holistic medicine leader Deepak Chopra becoming scientific advisor alongside backers including renowned investor and psychedelics entrepreneur Christian Angermayer through his Apeiron Investment Group. They will be joined by newly appointed board members, Social Chain and Thirdweb founder Steven Bartlett, also known from Dragons Den in the UK, and Chopra Foundation CEO Poonacha Machaiah.

The venture stems from a shared belief that healthcare has never been in greater need of evolution. Budgets are unsustainable, with the US spending $4Tn in 2020, almost 20% of GDP (up from 11% in 1990). Meanwhile, healthy life expectancy has actually decreased, in part due to growth in mental illness.

"The world is ready for substantial change. The system today is focused on treating sickness, yet 95% of disease is preventable and caused by lifestyle factors," says Deepak Chopra, M.D., The Healing Company's Chief Scientific Advisor, and Founder of The Chopra Foundation. "We need true healing, a return to wholeness. An integrated approach embracing both the conventional and alternative has never been more needed."

"The appetite for new solutions and fresh thinking is immense, with the global wellness market projected to reach $7Tn by 2025 and growth accelerating due to the COVID-19 pandemic," says CEO Simon Belsham. "We want to use this momentum and become the driving force in scaling and consolidating this market segment."

Over the next 36 months the company plans to buy and scale more than 15 direct-to-consumer brands, starting in the holistic medicine and supplements space. "Our aim is to help incredible healing brands, products, and leaders have more impact on the world. The power of what we can achieve as a community—a movement—working to evolve health and healing is immense" says co-founder Anabel Oelmann.

To power its aims, the company announces initial funding of $85M, including $10M in closed seed equity and a $75M credit facility expected from i80 Group, a leading provider of capital to breakthrough technology companies. Other investors include Social Chain Founders Steven Bartlett and Wanja S. Oberhof and Avant Global Founder Demetri Argyropoulos.

About The Healing Company

The Healing Company was founded with a bold aim: Bring integrated healing to the world. Compelled by the global healthcare crisis and a deep belief in a different way—one which draws on conventional medicine and ancient wisdom, science and nature—the company looks to democratize access to integrated healing methods, whilst helping the world evolve how it thinks about health and healthcare.

To do so, the company is building a community of integrated healing brands, identifying, acquiring, and helping scale the reach and impact of healing practices & products.

The Healing Company has its shares of common stock quoted for trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol THCC, and its investors and advisors include global wellness icon Deepak Chopra, renowned investor and psychedelics entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, and Social Chain & Thirdweb founder and Dragons Den member Steven Bartlett. For more information, visit http://www.healingcompany.com.

Forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financial requirements, business strategy, products and services, potential future financings, acquisition and scaling of future brands and or project and its anticipated financing plans, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as " anticipate," " if," " believe," " plan," " estimate," " expect," " intend," " may," " could," " should," " will," and other similar expressions that are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company' s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements; foreign exchange and other financial markets; changes in the interest rates on borrowings; hedging activities; changes costs of goods; changes in the investments and expenditure levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in areas in which The Healing Company operates. There can be no assurance that The Healing Company will achieve the above stated brand acquisitions and scaling of those brands or the closing of financing stated herein. The reader should refer to the risk disclosures set out in the periodic reports and other disclosure documents filed by The Healing Company from time to time with regulatory authorities.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751495/Healing_Co_Launch_Film.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751489/Anabel_Oelmann_Simon_Belsham.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751490/Deepak_Chopra_Scientific_Advisor.jpg

Anabel Oelmann, Co-founder &amp; Simon Belsham, CEO and Co-founder
Anabel Oelmann, Co-founder & Simon Belsham, CEO and Co-founder
Deepak Chopra, Scientific Advisor
Deepak Chopra, Scientific Advisor
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellness-icon-deepak-chopra-teams-up-with-renowned-investor-and-psychedelics-entrepreneur-christian-angermayer-to-back-the-healing-companys-bold-vision-301487257.html

SOURCE The Healing Company

