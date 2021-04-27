U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

Wellness Retailer and Adobe Commerce Merchant, Pharmaca, Identifies Order Management as a Linchpin to Ecommerce Success

Deck Commerce
·3 min read

As ecommerce demand continues to surge, order management systems (OMS) remain steady as a critical aspect of a successful retail technology stack.

St. Louis, MO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While no industry has gone untouched in the last 12 months, beauty and wellness in particular has seen an interesting shift as buyers pivot to a more digital lifestyle—both from a shopping and social perspective. According to Statista, the online share of total beauty and personal care retail sales is predicted to surge by 48% in the United States by 2023.

For Pharmaca—the natural health and wellness retailer that sells carefully-curated brands like Mad Hippie, Vital Proteins, and Evan Healy—the sustained industry growth has reaffirmed their focus on a strong technology stack, including their Adobe Commerce storefront, warehouse management system (WMS), and order management system (OMS).

As with many retailers impacted by influencer marketing, Pharmaca can see a sudden and sometimes unexpected boom in sales. This requires a systematic, synchronized approach for demand planning, inventory management, safety stocks, and various fulfillment complexities including preorders, backorders, partial shipments, and item-level replacements.

As a veteran Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento Commerce) merchant, Pharmaca leverages Deck Commerce Order Management System (OMS) to simplify and automate the complexities of their fulfillment processes by leveraging strategic workflows and orchestration rules to alleviate manual intervention on orders. This provides their other systems with the correct data to expose to customers and fulfillment teams, while freeing up their teammates from having to solve complicated, complex order processing scenarios. In fact, 94.6% of all Pharmaca orders required zero manual intervention to process after implementing Deck Commerce.

In December of 2020, Deck Commerce announced their certified Adobe Commerce extension, solving common pain points for retailers looking for a comprehensive order management solution that optimizes the entire order lifecycle, from storefront to front door.

“We believe order management is the heart of the ideal customer experience, as it empowers retailers to curate the ideal flow for fulfillment,” says Chris Deck, Founder & CEO of Deck Commerce. “With our new, certified extension for Adobe Commerce, we are excited to enable even more retailers to offer their customers the best possible experience, while lightening the complexities for people behind-the-scenes.”

Deck Commerce is a sponsor for Adobe Summit happening virtually April 27-29th. For more information about the Deck Commerce certified Adobe Commerce extension, visit deckcommerce.com/magento.

About Pharmaca
For nearly 20 years, Pharmaca has been a force for change in the world of natural health and beauty, empowering customers to think outside the box when it comes to the way they manage their own health and the products they use. Pharmaca sells a wide variety of products including cosmetics, vitamins, and supplements from over 400 different brands.

About Deck Commerce
Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer.

CONTACT: Kristen Mulvaney Deck Commerce kristen.mulvaney@deckcommerce.com


  • Dubai Crisis Aftershocks Felt in Developer’s Third Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai property developer Limitless, one of the biggest casualties of the emirate’s financial crisis in 2009, may end up taking close to two decades to complete its debt restructuring under the timeline of its new plan.Limitless gave secured lenders -- both banks and trade creditors -- two options, according to a recent presentation to creditors that shows the company owes around 2.8 billion dirhams ($762 million). People familiar with the matter confirmed the details of the proposal, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Creditors either receive an upfront 50% payment on the money they’re owed to settle or agree to a seven-year restructuring of 2 billion dirhams worth of debt facilities, according to the terms outlined in the document.Limitless told creditors last year it was hiring advisers for its third restructuring as the company defaulted on certain earlier agreements it had struck with its banks in recent years.Read more: Dubai’s Limitless to Hire Advisers as Third Restructuring LoomsA spokeswoman for Limitless said “discussions with our lenders are ongoing, but, as the talks are private and confidential, we are not at liberty to share details.”Limitless was once the poster child for Dubai’s meteoric rise on the global property and finance scene. Before the onset of the property crash and crisis that followed, the Dubai developer was behind several mega-projects including a man-made canal that would have cut through the desert but was never completed.But as global markets turned sour, Limitless was unable to repay its debts and had to restructure on several occasions, similarly to other state entities such as its then-owner Dubai World and the government conglomerate’s subsidiaries including property firm Nakheel.The United Arab Emirates central bank and Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the UAE, stepped in to provide $20 billion of support to Dubai, whose near default rocked global markets.Dubai -- where property prices have mostly been in decline for over half a decade -- is now grappling with the fallout from the global pandemic. Despite an uptick in visitors after a gradual reopening, the disease outbreak has damaged sectors vital to the city’s economy, such as tourism and construction.The economic headwinds have hurt the prospects of Limitless, also providing a reminder that the emirate has yet to fully turn the page on its financial crisis over a decade ago.The company said in the proposal that “the challenges faced” by it “have been exacerbated by market-related events across the last year,” resulting in a reduction of about 31% “in key asset values since year end 2019.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan to Let Clients Invest in Bitcoin Fund for First Time: Sources

    The JPMorgan bitcoin fund could roll out as soon as this summer, sources tell CoinDesk. NYDIG will be the fund’s custody provider.

  • China’s Swine Fever Lockdown Reshapes $300 Billion Pig Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to control the transport of live hogs to rein in the spread of African swine fever is set to reshape the market and create regional price differences in the world’s biggest consumer and producer of pork.The country will be split into five regions from May, the agriculture ministry said last week, and live pigs will not be allowed across the boundaries. The move will push down pork prices in the main producing areas in the north and increase the cost of the popular protein in demand centers in the south. If the controls stay in place over the longer term, companies will be forced to open more pig farms closer to where their customers are.China’s hog industry was devastated by African swine fever in 2018 and, while herd sizes have recovered since then, a recent resurgence drove up pork imports to a record last month. Prices have fallen, however, as the culling of herds increased domestic supply. Pigs are a very important source of protein in China with the market for pork sales worth about 2 trillion yuan ($308 billion) a year, according to figures from the Dalian Commodity Exchange.Some 20% of China’s pigs, or about 140 million live animals, are transported each year, mainly from the northeast to the south to meet demand for fresh meat, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group.“Some areas that used to call themselves no-pig counties or no-pig cities will have to build pig farms,” he said. But transport of frozen meat instead of live hogs will be encouraged, which will lead to an expansion of the cold-chain industry, Lin said.Northeast China is the top pig-producing region due to an abundant corn supply and relatively easy access to land, while the northwest region of Xinjiang has also been identified as an area in which to expand pork production.Wholesale pork prices are down around 30% this year, commerce ministry data show. They were 31.33 yuan a kilogram on April 16, the least since mid-2019. The controls will depress prices in the north in the short term and push them up in the south, according to Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. That may eventually prompt big pork producers -- including Muyuan Foodstuff Co., New Hope Liuhe Co. and Wens Foodstuff Group Co. -- to build more hog farms in the south and more slaughtering facilities in the northeast and northwest.The new rules are similar to systems developed in Brazil and Spain, which have been successful in getting rid of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said. While “the virus is still widely distributed and difficult to eradicate in the short term,” regional controls are an “inevitable choice,” it said.(Updates with wholesale pork prices in 7th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. judge says Huawei has not violated court order, but warns company lawyers

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday found that Huawei did not violate a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer, who is using it to help fight her extradition from Canada. But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, warned Huawei lawyers: "be careful with your filings." Lawyers for Huawei Technologies were summoned to the court in New York after U.S. prosecutors accused Huawei of improperly sharing materials the government disclosed in the criminal case against the company with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who also is charged but considered a fugitive.

  • Chipmaker stocks are going to be ‘the key’ to reading the market: analyst

    Semiconductor stock performance could help inform direction of the broader market, analyst says.

  • Homebuilders’ Pain to Spell Record Earnings for Lumber Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- When Kris Taylor set out to build a lake house last October, he budgeted $40,000 for lumber. But a pandemic-fueled homebuilding frenzy that’s catapulted lumber prices into uncharted territory more than doubled his expected costs.Taylor ultimately moved forward, joining a chorus of homebuilders fanning the flames of lumber’s remarkable rally. Since June, lumber futures have more than tripled to a record $1,326 per 1,000 board feet.That’s expected to translate into record first-quarter earnings for wood suppliers, who begin reporting revenues this week. Some analysts expect second-quarter earnings will be even higher, with the number of U.S. single-family homes built in March jumping to the highest since 2006, and strong building applications indicating momentum for months to come.Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest lumber producer, soared to record highs this month, as did those of Weyerhaeuser Co. and Interfor Corp.“The market remains spectacular,” said Kevin Mason, managing director for ERA Forest Products Research. “Order files are extended well into May, inventories are exceedingly light, and there is no wave of incremental supply on the horizon.”Mason expects lumber prices will moderate in the coming months, as summer holidays and oppressive heat reduces work hours at job sites in the U.S. South. But prices should remain above historical averages well into 2022.“If 2020 was a mic-drop event, 2021 is setting up to be an even more impressive encore performance for the forest-product industry,” RBC Capital Markets said in an April recent report.Record-high lumber prices are expected to mean “very strong free cash flow” for companies like West Fraser, Canfor Corp., and Interfor, RBC said.For Taylor, an already “atrocious” lumber shopping experience was exacerbated by scant availability of oriented strand board, known as OSB, which is widely used as a plywood stand-in to make walls and floors. Instead, he had to buy more expensive wood panels.Low inventories of OSB and other common wood products aren’t likely to reverse soon as pandemic-related labor disruptions make it difficult to ramp up production, according to CIBC Equity Research in an April 23 note in an April 23 note. But record profitability may incentivize more capacity, easing prices in 2022, the bank wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • European Equities: Corporate Earnings and U.S Stats in Focus

    A quiet day ahead on the economic calendar leaves corporate earnings and U.S stats to provide the majors with direction late in the day.

  • JPMorgan Is Preparing to Offer a Bitcoin Fund to Wealthy Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is preparing to offer a Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, the latest sign that Wall Street is warming to the largest cryptocurrency after it soared in recent months.The actively managed fund will be available as soon as this summer, CoinDesk reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the plans. NYDIG will be the custody provider, a person with knowledge of the situation said, asking not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been made public.Spokespeople for JPMorgan and NYDIG declined to comment.Bitcoin rose as much as 12% Monday morning to trade at almost $54,000, the biggest intraday gain since early February.Wall Street banks are grappling with whether to offer clients exposure to cyptocurrencies after staying mostly on the sidelines as Bitcoin and other tokens surged in popularity. JPMorgan has been taking some of the biggest strides, adding Bitcoin exchanges Coinbase Inc. and Gemini Trust Co. as banking clients last year. The firm also turned to crypto to help speed up corporate payments, launching JPM Coin in 2019.JPMorgan co-President Daniel Pinto said last week that the firm will “accompany the clients” when it comes to Bitcoin. The biggest U.S. bank joins Morgan Stanley in planning to offer rich clients access to funds that enable ownership of Bitcoin.Read more: Morgan Stanley to Offer Rich Clients Access to Bitcoin FundsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Cashing blank checks- why the bold favor SPACs

    Dimitri Kazarinoff started his first ever earnings call as XL Fleet Corp chief executive last month with a u-turn. When the maker of electrified powertrains for vans and pickup trucks agreed a $1 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in September, it made a financial forecast rarely seen in an initial public offering (IPO). XL Fleet predicted that its revenue would more than triple in 2021 to $75.3 million.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk qualifies for $11 billion options payout

    Tesla's quarterly report on Monday hit targets qualifying Chief Executive Elon Musk for two options payouts worth a combined $11 billion. It reported quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.84 billion, surpassing milestones that trigger the vesting of the fifth and sixth of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk in his 2018 pay package to buy discounted Tesla shares.

  • Iran Central Bank to Allow Money Changers, Banks to Pay for Imports Using Mined Crypto

    The bank had previously stipulated only digital assets for import funding could be used by itself and no one else.

  • Apple’s privacy update shows the massive power of small design changes

    Facebook and other adtech vendors have protested the iOS update, illustrating how tiny tweaks to user inerface design can have major, industry-spanning impacts.

  • Missed opportunity: hedges to crimp U.S. shale oil producers' first quarter profit

    U.S. oil and gas operators face billions of dollars in hedging losses that will weigh on first quarter earnings as this year's oil-price recovery left dozens selling their oil at below market prices. Companies including Cimarex Energy Co and Concho Resources that locked in prices on some of their volumes when prices rebounded last year to around $40 per barrel missed some of the price jump, and Concho owner ConocoPhillips paid millions of dollars to unwind those contracts. Hedges and a February freeze that temporarily slowed output, are expected to crimp the benefits of higher prices as U.S. oil producers report earnings in coming days.

  • China Widens Internet Crackdown With Meituan Monopoly Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government has expanded its antitrust crackdown beyond Jack Ma’s technology empire, launching an investigation into suspected monopolistic practices by food-delivery behemoth Meituan.The State Administration for Market Regulation is looking into alleged abuses including forced exclusivity arrangements known as “pick one of two,” employing the same language in a probe into Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. that ended with a $2.8 billion fine. China’s third largest internet company recouped early losses to rise as much as 3.1% Tuesday after Nomura analysts estimated Meituan may have to fork over just 4.6 billion yuan ($709 million) based on Alibaba’s punishment.The investigation into Meituan extends Beijing’s crackdown beyond Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co., and threatens to chill the ambitions of founder Wang Xing, one of China’s most aggressive entrepreneurs. The government has become increasingly concerned over the growing influence of titans like Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing.The antitrust campaign has gathered pace in recent weeks, as regulators slapped a record fine on Alibaba, instructed affiliate Ant to overhaul its business and ordered 34 of its largest tech companies -- including Meituan -- to rectify any anti-competitive business practices within one month. Following the meeting with SAMR, the Beijing-based firm issued a pledge to abide by antitrust laws, saying it will maintain market order and won’t force merchants to “pick one of two” -- forcing them to select betweens Meituan or a rival -- through unreasonable methods.Meituan said in a Monday statement it will actively cooperate with the probe and step up efforts to comply with regulations.The pick one of two practice “helped play a big role in the early days of food delivery competition as it helped differentiate one’s restaurant supplies from those of competitors,” Nomura analysts Jialong Shi and Thomas Shen wrote in a research note. “Meituan’s strong market position and customers’ loyalty has enabled it to outgrow this.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Meituan is unlikely to face penalties any harsher than Alibaba’s recent $2.8 billion fine after being slapped with a monopoly probe, a sign that the regulatory dragnet is widening on the country’s tech behemoths. The interim period could be unnerving for its investors, but we think any penalty Meituan may pay will be commensurate with its smaller operational scale.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchIt remains uncertain whether regulators will target other aspects of the Chinese company.The firm, founded by 42-year old billionaire Wang, has long been criticized by rivals and merchants for alleged excesses like forced exclusive arrangements. The firm -- which competes against Alibaba’s Ele.me in food delivery -- had previously been found guilty of unfair competition in at least two legal cases this year and ordered to pay compensation, local media has reported. The corporation had also rejected allegations that it charged onerous commissions to restaurants during the Covid-19 outbreak last year.Alongside Ele.me, Meituan also faced an online backlash after several delivery riders were killed or injured while trying to meet strict deadlines. It was among a handful of operators fined by the antitrust watchdog in March for giving improper subsidies to expand in the red-hot arena of community e-commerce.“This latest news indicates that the enforcement of this antitrust regulation is much stricter and harsher than our original thought,” the Nomura analysts wrote.Ahead of the probe, Meituan said it will raise $10 billion in a record new share sale by a Hong Kong-listed firm as well as through an offering of convertible bonds. The firm had said it will use the funds to boost investments in new technologies like autonomous delivery as well as for general corporate purposes.Read more: Meituan CEO Who Beat Jack Ma Gets $10 Billion for Next Fight Under antitrust laws, Meituan could face a penalty of as much as 10% of its revenue if it’s found to have violated regulations. Its 2020 revenue was about 114.8 billion yuan ($17.7 billion). In contrast, rival Alibaba was fined $2.8 billion, or about 4% of its 2019 domestic revenues.Wang, a coding guru whose methodical obsession with data and algorithms proved instrumental in humbling Alibaba’s rival meal service Ele.me, has openly telegraphed his ambitions. In a 2017 interview with local media, he said Meituan could join Alibaba and Tencent as the third member of a Chinese internet triumvirate in five to 10 years, due to the value it creates in food, travel and other services.The billionaire last week described in a lengthy online post how he’ll funnel capital raised toward research into autonomous drones and delivery systems -- which analysts expect to fuel Meituan’s foray into the red-hot community commerce arena, where buyers in a local neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts. Meituan had been expected to wage a pitched battle of subsidies and sweeteners with Alibaba, JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. for food and produce supply.Meituan shares nearly tripled in 2020, making it one of the best-performing Chinese technology stocks. It’s dropped roughly 31% from a February record, partly as China’s antitrust campaign accelerated and after the company flagged that it will incur more losses from its investments in newer businesses like online groceries. Its dollar bond spreads widened Monday after the watchdog’s announcement.(Updates with share action and analyst’s comment from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oman Is Said to Mull Cement Stake Sale in Privatization Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Oman is considering the sale of its stake in Oman Cement Co. SAOG, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as Gulf nations increasingly lean on state assets to bolster their finances.The sultanate is speaking to advisers about selling its nearly 54% holding in the company, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The stake could be worth just over $100 million based on its current market price.No final decisions have been made and the state may also decide to retain the stake.Oman Cement’s chief executive officer, Salem AlHajry, said there’s no plan for now to divest shares in the company and the government’s focus is on growing the business. The Oman Investment Authority, the country’s wealth fund that controls the stake, couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.The government has been seeking ways to tame its budget deficit and steady an economy hit by last year’s decline in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. It’s pushed through reforms including cutting spending, slashing government jobs and introducing a value-added tax in April.Oman is among Gulf monarchies that are now exploring new financing sources. Saudi Arabia is hoping to speed up privatizations and is following a model implemented by neighboring Abu Dhabi by selling assets of its main state-owned energy explorer.Cement CompetitionOver the last decade, Oman Cement has been facing intense competition from producers of the building material from the United Arab Emirates.Competitive pricing, coupled with increased operating expenses in the form of higher energy costs, has weighed on the business while construction activity has slowed. Oman Cement has lost around half its market value in the past five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Oman is the largest Middle Eastern crude exporter outside of OPEC, pumping around 700,000 barrels a day. The country is also studying options for state energy company OQ SAOC, including a potential initial public offering.In December 2019, State Grid Corp. of China agreed to buy 49% of Oman Electricity Transmission Co. SAOC in a deal that was said at the time to value the firm at about $2 billion. The sale marked the first major privatization by Oman.The government has raised additional funding from the ownership transfer of some gas pipelines to Oman Gas Co.(Updates with CEO’s comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s multi-year push to reduce Russia’s exposure to the dollar hit a major milestone as the share of exports sold in the U.S. currency fell below 50% for the first time.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published late Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data for the fourth quarter show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come have pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back its holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeThe shift away from dollar trade with China accelerated in 2019 when oil major Rosneft PJSC switched export contracts for crude shipments to euros. Lots of mid-cap companies are now also seeking ways to reduce exposure to the U.S. currency, with many switching contracts to yuan or rubles in trade with China, according to Daniel Haindl, the co-head of FX & interest-rates sales at VTB Capital in Moscow.“We also see that a growing portion of settlements between Russia and former Soviet countries is in rubles,” Haindl said.Washington imposed new penalties on Russia this month, including limits on buying newly-issued sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The Biden administration has said it’s prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process.Russia must take urgent steps to cut its use of the dollar to a minimum to eliminate dependence on “this toxic source of permanent hostile actions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview in February.(Updates with VTB Capital comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top U.S. trade negotiator meets Pfizer, AstraZeneca execs on COVID-19 IP waiver

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday met virtually with top executives of drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca PLC to discuss a proposed waiver of certain intellectual property rights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the World Trade Organization are due to discuss a proposal by India and South Africa to waive certain provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) on April 30, but the United States and a few other big countries have blocked such a move. Democratic lawmakers, civil society groups, and 60 former heads of state and 100 Nobel Prize winners have urged President Joe Biden to back the waiver.

