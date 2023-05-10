Wellness Tourism Market- 2022 to 2027: North America with 31% Growth Rate will Dominate Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wellness tourism market is estimated to grow by USD 427.46 billion during 2023-2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Domestic and International), Application (Physical, Psychological, and Spiritual), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the domestic segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wellness Tourism Market 2023-2027

Information Services Market Insights

Vendors : 15+, Including Accor S.A.,Cal A Vie Health Spa , Canyon Ranch , Clinique La Prairie, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Gaia Retreat and Spa, Hand and Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corp., Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Jade Mountain, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof Management GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Mekosha , Osthoff Resort, Rancho La Puerta Inc., Red Carnation Hotels UK Ltd., Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (Domestic and International), Application (Physical, Psychological, and Spiritual), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation, Request a Sample Report

In 2017, the wellness tourism market was valued at USD 598.54 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at 31%. The wellness tourism market size is estimated to grow by USD USD 427.46 billion from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.93% according to Technavio.

Story continues

Wellness tourism market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Wellness tourism market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Cal A Vie Health Spa

Canyon Ranch

Clinique La Prairie

Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

Gaia Retreat and Spa

Hand and Stone Franchise Corp.

HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA

Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Intrepid Group Pty Ltd.

Jade Mountain

Kempinski Hotels SA

Lanserhof Management GmbH

Marriott International Inc.

Mekosha

Osthoff Resort

Global Wellness Tourism Market – Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Increase in mental illness

Growth in personal wellness awareness

Increasing interest in wellness in the hospitality industry

Market Trend

Emergence of online wellness aggregators

Rise in solo trips for adventurous activities among millennials

Emergence of airports with fitness amenities

Market Challenge

Perception of wellness tourism as a luxury travel market

Barriers to providing a holistic customer experience

Increasing competition and hoaxes

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. To find more insights Download PDF Sample Report!

The wellness tourism market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this Wellness Tourism Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Wellness Tourism Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Wellness Tourism Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Wellness Tourism Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Wellness Tourism Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Health and Wellness Market- The health and wellness market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,661.81 billion between 2022 and 2027.

Cultural Tourism Market- The cultural tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6600.71 million.

Wellness Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 427.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accor S.A., Cal A Vie Health Spa, Canyon Ranch, Clinique La Prairie, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Gaia Retreat and Spa, Hand and Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corp., Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Jade Mountain, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof Management GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Mekosha, Osthoff Resort, Rancho La Puerta Inc., Red Carnation Hotels UK Ltd., Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Wellness Tourism Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellness-tourism-market--2022-to-2027-north-america-with-31-growth-rate-will-dominate-market---technavio-301819765.html

SOURCE Technavio