Wellness Tourism Market to Grow Over $ 315 Billion during 2020-2024 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Strategies for New Normal | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wellness Tourism Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wellness Tourism Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The potential growth difference for the wellness tourism market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 315.47 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The growth in personal wellness awareness is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as increasing competition and hoaxes will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The wellness tourism market report is segmented by type (domestic and international), application (physical, psychological, and spiritual), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for wellness tourism in North America.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Aspira Spa

  • Clinique La Prairie

  • Gaia Retreat & Spa

  • Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.

  • HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA

  • To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Global Cultural Tourism Market – Global cultural tourism market is segmented by type (domestic cultural tourism and international cultural tourism), category (cultural eco-tourism, indigenous cultural tourism, and socio-cultural tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Agritourism Market – Global agritourism market is segmented by application (domestic and international) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Type

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

