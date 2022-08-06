Wellness Tourism Market to grow by USD 327.56 Bn, increase in mental illness to boost market growth, Accor SA and Cal A Vie Health Spa emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Wellness Tourism Market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary market. The latest report expects the market to register an incremental growth of USD 327.56 billion, at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wellness Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Accor SA, Cal A Vie Health Spa, Canyon Ranch, Clinique La Prairie, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Gaia Retreat and Spa, Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corp., Red Carnation Hotels UK Ltd., Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, The Mineral Spa, and Woodhouse Day Spas LLC are among some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The increase in mental illness has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the Perception of wellness tourism as a luxury travel market might hamper the market growth.

Wellness Tourism Market Segmentation

The wellness tourism market share growth by the physical segment will be significant during the forecast period. At present, urbanization and the domination of technology over many physical activities have led to a sedentary lifestyle. It has been noted that the lack of exercise or physical activity, poor nutrition, and other harmful habits are the major causes of chronic diseases. Buy Sample Report.

This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Application

Type

Geography

Wellness Tourism Market Geographic Segmentation

North America will account for 32% of market growth. North America's largest market for wellness travel is the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Spa services, anti-aging remedies, and the prevalence of a sizable population who is fitness aware will all contribute to the growth of the wellness tourism market in North America over the forecast period. Download Sample Report.

Related Reports

Amusement Park Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The amusement park market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% and the market share will increase to USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Story continues

Family Entertainment Center Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The family entertainment center market share is expected to increase to USD 21.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.29%.

Wellness Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 327.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accor SA, Cal A Vie Health Spa, Canyon Ranch, Clinique La Prairie, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Gaia Retreat and Spa, Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corp., Jade Mountain, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof Management GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Osthoff Resort, PRAVASSA, Rancho La Puerta Inc., Red Carnation Hotels UK Ltd., Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, The Mineral Spa, and Woodhouse Day Spas LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Physical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Psychological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Accor SA

11.4 Cal A Vie Health Spa

11.5 Canyon Ranch

11.6 Clinique La Prairie

11.7 Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

11.8 Gaia Retreat and Spa

11.9 Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa

11.10 HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA

11.11 Jade Mountain

11.12 Osthoff Resort

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellness-tourism-market-to-grow-by-usd-327-56-bn-increase-in-mental-illness-to-boost-market-growth-accor-sa-and-cal-a-vie-health-spa-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth---technavio-301600693.html

SOURCE Technavio