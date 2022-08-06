Wellness Tourism Market to grow by USD 327.56 Bn, increase in mental illness to boost market growth, Accor SA and Cal A Vie Health Spa emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Wellness Tourism Market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary market. The latest report expects the market to register an incremental growth of USD 327.56 billion, at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Accor SA, Cal A Vie Health Spa, Canyon Ranch, Clinique La Prairie, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Gaia Retreat and Spa, Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corp., Red Carnation Hotels UK Ltd., Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, The Mineral Spa, and Woodhouse Day Spas LLC are among some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.
The increase in mental illness has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the Perception of wellness tourism as a luxury travel market might hamper the market growth.
Wellness Tourism Market Segmentation
The wellness tourism market share growth by the physical segment will be significant during the forecast period. At present, urbanization and the domination of technology over many physical activities have led to a sedentary lifestyle. It has been noted that the lack of exercise or physical activity, poor nutrition, and other harmful habits are the major causes of chronic diseases. Buy Sample Report.
Application
Type
Geography
Wellness Tourism Market Geographic Segmentation
North America will account for 32% of market growth. North America's largest market for wellness travel is the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Spa services, anti-aging remedies, and the prevalence of a sizable population who is fitness aware will all contribute to the growth of the wellness tourism market in North America over the forecast period. Download Sample Report.
Wellness Tourism Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 327.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.98
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accor SA, Cal A Vie Health Spa, Canyon Ranch, Clinique La Prairie, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Gaia Retreat and Spa, Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corp., Jade Mountain, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof Management GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Osthoff Resort, PRAVASSA, Rancho La Puerta Inc., Red Carnation Hotels UK Ltd., Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, The Mineral Spa, and Woodhouse Day Spas LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Physical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Psychological - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Accor SA
11.4 Cal A Vie Health Spa
11.5 Canyon Ranch
11.6 Clinique La Prairie
11.7 Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.
11.8 Gaia Retreat and Spa
11.9 Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa
11.10 HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA
11.11 Jade Mountain
11.12 Osthoff Resort
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
