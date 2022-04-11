U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,214.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,988.75
    -11.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.40
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.25
    +0.96 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.90
    +7.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.24 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3032
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3340
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,709.30
    -2,415.54 (-5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.69
    -58.48 (-5.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,567.97
    -253.55 (-0.95%)
     

Wellness Tourism Market to observe USD 315.47 Bn growth | North America to occupy 33% global market share | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wellness market size is expected to increase by USD 315.47 billion between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.43% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wellness Tourism Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wellness Tourism Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Download a Free Sample Now to know more about the report coverage.

The global wellness tourism market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and international players. The vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain an edge over their rivals. Technavio identifies Aspira Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. as dominant players in the market.

Although the growth in personal wellness awareness will offer immense growth opportunities, the perception of wellness tourism as luxury travel will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy our full report to explore successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors and make informed decisions.

Gain confidence by Downloading a Free Sample Report.

Wellness Tourism Market 2019-2024: Segmentation

Wellness Tourism Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

By type, the market observed maximum growth in the domestic wellness tourism segment in 2021. The increasing availability of various spa and beauty enhancement treatments within domestic regions is driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, by application, the physical segment will generate maximum opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

By geography, North America will emerge as the largest market for wellness tourism during the forecast period. The availability of spa treatments, anti-aging treatments, and the prevalence of a large fitness-conscious population are driving the growth of the wellness tourism market in North America. The US is the key market for wellness tourism in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wellness tourism market report covers the following areas:

Wellness Tourism Market 2019-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wellness tourism market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the wellness tourism market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Wellness Tourism Market 2019-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wellness tourism market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the wellness tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the wellness tourism market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wellness tourism market vendors

Related Reports:

Wellness Real Estate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Corporate Wellness Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Wellness Tourism Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2018

Forecast period

2019-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2019-2024

USD 315.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.43

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aspira Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Physical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Psychological - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • International - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aspira Spa

  • Clinique La Prairie

  • Gaia Retreat & Spa

  • Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.

  • HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA

  • Kempinski Hotels SA

  • Lanserhof GmbH

  • Marriott International Inc.

  • ME SPE Franchising LLC

  • Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellness-tourism-market-to-observe-usd-315-47-bn-growth--north-america-to-occupy-33-global-market-share--technavio-301521070.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineRussian Railways Ruled

  • Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Dropped Early Monday

    Many Canadian cannabis stocks have been on the upswing over the past month as hope increased that the U.S. could be moving further along the path to legalizing marijuana. Early Monday, the stocks of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) all dropped about 5%. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act on April 1, 2022.

  • Pair of Drugmakers Soar in Meme-Like Session on Study Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Two biopharmaceutical companies enjoyed a meme-like day on Monday, surging at least twofold on promising results.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinVeru Inc. more than tripled intra

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • Nvidia stock stumbles after Baird voices concern about graphics business

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. shares were slipping Monday after an analyst took a more cautious outlook on the company's gaming business.

  • Why AMD Is Falling Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.

  • AT&T Shares Climb After Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

    The telecom company’s stock rose in the first trading session after it completed a deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • Why General Motors Stock Popped Today

    In back-to-back ratings moves, first Goldman Sachs praised General Motors stock as a better investment than Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Friday; then this morning, as trading started up for the new week, French bank Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of General Motors stock -- with an outperform (i.e., buy). There's not a lot of detail available yet on why Paribas endorsed GM stock, however, so for now let's focus on the Goldman endorsement.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Markets: Google, Tesla, Microsoft among biggest laggards of the day

    Ines Ferre breaks down today's market action as energy and technology are among the worst-performing sectors with stocks like Microsoft, Google, and Tesla the biggest laggards.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged This Morning

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this morning, crashing 11.2% within two minutes of the market's opening. Investors dumped Nio shares fast and furiously in response to the company making two announcements they absolutely didn't want to hear. For some weeks, speculation was ripe that Nio's growth could decelerate in the wake of surging coronavirus cases in China that's put several cities, including financial hub Shanghai, under a complete lockdown.