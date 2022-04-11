Wellness Tourism Market to observe USD 315.47 Bn growth | North America to occupy 33% global market share | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wellness market size is expected to increase by USD 315.47 billion between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.43% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The global wellness tourism market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and international players. The vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain an edge over their rivals. Technavio identifies Aspira Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. as dominant players in the market.
Although the growth in personal wellness awareness will offer immense growth opportunities, the perception of wellness tourism as luxury travel will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Wellness Tourism Market 2019-2024: Segmentation
Wellness Tourism Market is segmented as below:
Type
Application
Geography
By type, the market observed maximum growth in the domestic wellness tourism segment in 2021. The increasing availability of various spa and beauty enhancement treatments within domestic regions is driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, by application, the physical segment will generate maximum opportunities for market players over the forecast period.
By geography, North America will emerge as the largest market for wellness tourism during the forecast period. The availability of spa treatments, anti-aging treatments, and the prevalence of a large fitness-conscious population are driving the growth of the wellness tourism market in North America. The US is the key market for wellness tourism in North America.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wellness tourism market report covers the following areas:
Wellness Tourism Market 2019-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wellness tourism market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the wellness tourism market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Wellness Tourism Market 2019-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist wellness tourism market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the wellness tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the wellness tourism market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wellness tourism market vendors
Wellness Tourism Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2018
Forecast period
2019-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%
Market growth 2019-2024
USD 315.47 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.43
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aspira Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Physical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Psychological - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Spiritual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
International - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Aspira Spa
Clinique La Prairie
Gaia Retreat & Spa
Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.
HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA
Kempinski Hotels SA
Lanserhof GmbH
Marriott International Inc.
ME SPE Franchising LLC
Rancho La Puerta Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
