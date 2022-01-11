U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

Wellness Tourism Market to Record USD 315.47 Bn Growth | Aspira Spa, Clinique La Prairie, and Gaia Retreat & Spa emerge as dominant players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Global Wellness Tourism Market
Attractive Opportunities in Global Wellness Tourism Market

Wellness Tourism Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Aspira Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (domestic and international) and Application (physical, psychological, and spiritual)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Wellness Tourism Market Size is expected to increase by USD 315.47 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 33% of the global market share. The US is the key market for wellness tourism in North America. The market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America.

Vendor Insights-
The wellness tourism market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors in the bread market are competing by adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Aspira Spa: The company offers a broad range of services and facilities such as spa services and classes, dining, and accommodation among others.

Clinique La Prairie: The company offers spas, full-body checkups, and yoga services for customers.

Gaia Retreat & Spa: The company offers a line of retreat packages such as spa services, accommodation, dining, and fitness programs to achieve total relaxation and/or specific needs such as detox, weight loss, health, fitness, and general well-being among others.

Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.: The company offers facial, massage, yoga, and weight loss activities for customers.

HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA: The company offers a wide range of services such as spa services, accommodations, and event facilities among others for recreation and wellbeing.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook
The wellness tourism market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the wellness tourism market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the availability of a wide range of spa treatments, anti-aging treatments, and the prevalence of a large fitness-conscious population. In addition, the entry of many new vendors and the presence of a large number of established vendors are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Wellness Tourism Market Driver:

Factors such as work pressure, societal expectations, and monetary problems are increasing stress levels among people. For instance, every year, about 20 out of 100 individuals in the US experience stress and mood disorders such as depression and bipolar depression. The increasing levels of stress is creating adverse effects on the lifestyle and health which could lead to chronic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer. Hence, to overcome stress, many people are indulging in relaxing activities and book wellness tours to help rejuvenate themselves. All these factors are driving the growth of the global wellness tourism market.

  • Wellness Tourism Market Trend:

The increased penetration of the internet has been enabling small online firms to focus on aggregating information on wellness travel and accommodation. By leveraging the data, these small firms are creating online repositories and tracking user preferences and upcoming trends in the market. This is helping them access online information and focus on delivering effective services based on reviews received on particular service or wellness centers. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global wellness tourism market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports:

Health and Wellness Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hot Tub Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wellness Tourism Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2021-2024

USD 315.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.43

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aspira Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellness-tourism-market-to-record-usd-315-47-bn-growth--aspira-spa-clinique-la-prairie-and-gaia-retreat--spa-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301457013.html

SOURCE Technavio

