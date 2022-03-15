Wellness Tourism Market size to Grow by USD 315.47 billion | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wellness Tourism Market by Type (Domestic and International), Application (Physical, Psychological, and Spiritual), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the wellness tourism market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 315.47 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenge
The increase in mental illness is driving the growth of the wellness tourism market. Some common forms of mental illnesses include stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. They can adversely affect physical health and lead to chronic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer if not addressed in their early stages. However, awareness about preventing these illnesses and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is rising among the young generation. Companies are also adopting wellness programs to reduce work-related stress among employees. Governments and other organizations are making efforts to create awareness about the identification and treatment of these illnesses.
The perception of wellness tourism as a luxury travel market will challenge the wellness tourism market during the forecast period. Wellness facilities are perceived to be expensive and offered only by luxury hotels. Due to rapid urbanization and a large health-conscious population, there is an increase in competition within the industry. Programs without amenities are also affecting the wellness tourism market.
Market Segmentation
The wellness tourism market report is segmented by type into domestic and international. The domestic segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This is because consumers prefer affordable facilities in close proximity rather than long-distance retreats in a different country.
By application, the market has been segmented into physical, psychological, and spiritual. The physical segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. Physical health is essential for the body and helps to perform everyday activities. Examples of physical wellness activities include spa treatments, body relaxation, hiking, trekking, aerobics, skiing, biking, natural, anti-aging facials, and other beauty-enhancing services.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for wellness tourism in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
