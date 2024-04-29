Wells College announces closure due to financial struggles

Wells College, a 156-year-old private school in Aurora, Cayuga County, will close for good at the end of the school year, it announced Monday.

"As trustees, we have a fiduciary responsibility to the institution," board chair Marie Chapman Carroll and college president Jonathan Gibralter said in a statement. "We have determined after a thorough review that the College does not have adequate financial resources to continue."

It is the third small independent college in upstate New York to close in recent years, following Cazenovia College in Madison County and the College of Saint Rose in Albany. Such schools have struggled to retain students and faculty and maintain their facilities as the cost of higher education has continued to rise.

Wells College in Cayuga County to close at end of the school year, following Cazenovia College a few years ago. Tough times for small independent colleges. https://t.co/gVGhl9G9tO — Justin Murphy (@CitizenMurphy) April 29, 2024

The school nearly closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but was saved by a last-minute fundraising push. It also had its accreditation put on probationary status by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education for two years but emerged from that in 2021.

Wells has designated Manhattanville University in Westchester County as its "teach-out partner," meaning that current students can seamlessly transfer there and complete their degrees. Similar relationships exist with other upstate schools including SUNY Brockport, Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Keuka College.

Wells College currently has 357 students and 36 full-time faculty, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. It was founded by Henry Wells, co-founder of Wells Fargo and American Express, and served only women until 2005.

One of the school's most famous alumni is Pleasant Rowland, the creator of American Girl dolls. Rowland has spent tens of millions of dollars restoring historical buildings in downtown Aurora and stands out as an immediate person of interest for the future of the school's 300-acre campus on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Wells College announces closure due to financial struggles