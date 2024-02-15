Wells dry and utility service denied, some Des Moines residents rely on trucked-in water

A lone pickup truck barreled down East Army Post Road on a weekday afternoon. Sunshine refracted through the 500-gallon water drum the truck hauled, shimmering on the barren farm fields and scattered homesteads it passed.

Dr. Dennis Woodruff, a retired veterinarian and former mayor of Carlisle, sees the same truck go by several times a day. It heads west from Carlisle into the Des Moines city limits near the southeast bend of Highway 65, where at least 20 homes aren't hooked up to the city's water system.

The Avon tract, known as the Southeast Annexation Area, was officially annexed into Des Moines in 2009, 11 years after the city laid claim to it against its residents' wishes. They live in and pay taxes to the city, yet waterlines in southeast Des Moines only extend to 36th Street, about three-quarters of a mile to the west of their homes.

They have long relied on well water. But as Iowa enters its fourth year of drought, those wells are largely dry. And so residents of a neighborhood in the state's largest city rely on the costly inconvenience of hauling water from elsewhere.

Dennis Woodruff shows the well outside his building housing a vet clinic in Des Moines.

"Everybody down there is hauling water, and they're hauling it primarily from the city of Carlisle," said Woodruff. "It's an unfortunate situation."

The VCA Avondale Veterinary Hospital, which Woodruff owns and leases to Veterinary Centers of America, is no exception. Since the clinic's struggle with water began in 2021, Woodruff has ordered 1,250 gallons to be delivered five days a week and put directly into his wells. The clinic has spent over $42,000 on water delivery to date.

Woodruff hired a consultant who determined that drilling a new well isn't feasible, and the hospital is not eligible for grants or connections to other municipal water systems because the property is in the city limits of Des Moines.

"People don't think about it, when they can turn on the faucet to get water and life's good," he said. "But all the folks in the Southeast Annexation Area deal with the same problem."

Dennis Woodruff, owner of the building housing VCA Avondale Veterinary Hospital in Des Moines, tallks about the neighborhood's years-long water service ordeal.

The city says it's not obligated to extend the waterlines past 36th Street, which would cost millions of dollars: The annexation petition, as originally filed in 1998, only calls for extension of water service as development occurs, with new mains installed by developers "as needed."

"It doesn't appear to me that the city is in violation of that proposal." Matt Rasmussen, business manager at the Iowa Economic Development Authority, said at a meeting of the state's City Development Board in January.

Assistant Attorney General Eric Dirth echoed him. A property owner would first have to demonstrate that municipal services had been guaranteed.

"There has been no evidence that water was promised," Dirth said.

Land west of Carlisle subject of decades long dispute

The land has been the subject of a tug-of-war between Carlisle and Des Moines for decades.

When cities annex land, they bring properties out of the surrounding county and into their boundaries. Property owners often voluntarily sign up for annexation so they can receive services like water, snow removal, trash pickup and sewer. Under Iowa law, cities also can annex properties when some of the owners in a tract don't consent, as long as those who own 80% of the land in do.

But there's a third, rare option for involuntary annexation, where cities can annex land with little support from the property owners. Cities must go through many more hoops to do so, including putting the proposal to a vote by the "city and territory," according to Iowa law.

A 1998 Des Moines Register article documents the start of a two-decade fight over the annexation of a southeastern tract into the city of Des Moines.

Des Moines first filed a petition for the Southeast Annexation Area in 1998, requesting to annex 1,500 acres as part of a 6,000-acre plan to expand Des Moines' boundaries to the south and the northeast. Around the same time, property owners filed their own petition for annexation into the city of Carlisle, describing themselves as residents of “West Carlisle." The state dismissed their effort.

In 2002, Carlisle moved to annex 9 acres within the marked area, approving a request from a landowner after it became apparent that Des Moines would not be able to provide water or sewer service to him due to the topography of his property.

Des Moines hit back, warning that a legal battle would ensue.

"(West Carlisle) is in our annexation area and we would like it to remain there," Des Moines' then-community development director, James Grant, told the Register at the time.

After a series of court battles, which went before the Iowa Supreme Court and later the Iowa Court of Appeals, Des Moines was granted control of the Southeast Annexation Area in 2009.

Des Moines had decided years prior that it needed to gain control of the land as Highways 65 and 5 were relocated to form a high-speed southern bypass around the city. With those roads would come development, Des Moines reasoned in its nearly 1,000-page annexation petition, and the city hoped to guide it in conjunction with its utility and transportation plans instead of leaving the land to the whims of developers.

Southeast 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road.

Des Moines claimed that a previous annexation in the southeast, completed in 1988, made room for residential development, which in turn brought Walmart, Menards, the Southdale shopping center and an expansion of Southridge Mall in the Southeast 14th Street corridor.

Continued development in south Des Moines could offset the "unbalanced west side dominance that had occurred since the mid-1980s," the petition said.

But annexation has proven anything but a recipe for growth ― something the city apparently knew when it filed its petition. Ten-year projections it included with the filing only forecast four new developments in the Southeast Annexation Area, all single-family homes. In the other three areas it targeted, it anticipated over 1,000 developments apiece, from homes and apartments to commercial projects.

New and old residents left "high and dry"

Bhakta and Krishna Rai stand near a truck used to transport water to their Des Moines home, which has no water service.

There's no question why the area has failed to develop, Krishna and Bhakta Rai learned the hard way.

When they moved to their home at the intersection of Southeast 45th Street and East Army Post Road in August, they were under the impression that they'd be able to pump all the water they'd need from the well on the property.

"After a few weeks, oh my, God, there was no water at all," Krishna Rai said.

Now, they find themselves hauling 360 gallons three times a week from Carlisle to provide for themselves and the nine members of their extended family who live with them. A tricky job on its own, it became even more difficult when their truck recently got stuck in snow while replenishing their supply.

The lack of water also contributes to other difficulties and expenses the residents face.

Des Moines' 1998 petition said the city was ready to build a new fire station to serve the southeast annexation area. Since then, Fire Station 10 on Indianola Avenue had come online to serve the south and southeast areas of the city. It's 3 miles west of the annexed land.

However, Woodruff said, two residents who have built new houses in the area have had to install water tanks and fire suppression systems because the water lines don't extend far enough to provide for fire hydrants. Per Des Moines building code, if there is no water service to a new property, owners have to install a reservoir for a sprinkler system.

"We'd love to see development. It's not very likely to take place if you're going to have to put in a sprinkler," Woodruff said.

Krishna (left), Bhagi (right front) and Bhakta Rai look into their Des Moines home's nonfunctional well.

In fact, in the area the city said it annexed so it could control development, there have been no commercial projects. Casey's General Stores has owned land in the annexation zone since 1999, but has made no move to build on it. Spokesperson Katie Petru said the company — which plans to add 150 new stores in fiscal year 2024 — has no intentions to expand there anytime soon.

Petru declined to say why Casey's wasn't interested in developing the property.

Anne and Miles Loomis have lived in their home on Southeast 45th Street since 1974. They've raised a family, sent their children to Carlisle's schools and retired together in the house that now sits in the annexation zone. Miles Loomis said they stood with the 2002 group of West Carlisle residents who fought Des Moines' annexation, and have watched their taxes jump "several thousand dollars" since the city took the land.

The only service they receive from Des Moines is trash removal. They recalled in January watching the rural roads just outside Des Moines be plowed four days before city trucks came to remove snow on their street.

"Old farts like me, our kids don't like the idea of us going into Des Moines or Carlisle to get our water," Miles Loomis said. "But that's how we survive."

City of Des Moines: Property owners knew what they signed up for

Iowa code Section 368.25 says if municipal services aren't provided within three years of annexation, or if a city fails to show "substantial and continuing progress" to provide services according to a filed plan, that a property owner can bring the issue to the state and be severed from the city. A moratorium also can be placed on future annexations until the services are rendered.

But the law was enacted in 2002, and the land has been the subject of dispute since 1998 ― the year when Des Moines first filed its plan and petition. Iowa code expressly states that the law only applies to future annexations and filings, not retroactively.

Property owners like the Loomises say the law was passed when it was for a reason — the state knew what Des Moines was up to. But a city attorney says the whole situation is a red herring.

"I certainly agree this is an unfortunate situation. However, when the property owners affected by this lack of water built their properties, they did with the assumption that they would be able to continue to access their wells," Assistant City Attorney Lisa Wieland told the state's City Development Board in January. "That was an assumed risk."

Des Moines Water Works is a public utility not operated by the city of Des Moines, but by a board of trustees appointed by the mayor. Neither acknowledges any responsibility to provide basic municipal services in this area.

"Discussions about service availability following annexation would be best to have with the City of Des Moines," water works spokesperson Melissa Walker said in a statement. "The natural progression of development along East Army Post Road puts our infrastructure a mile or so from the residents in that area."

Walker told the Register it would cost about $2 million to extend the water system to the annexed area. Residents in the area would also each be expected to pay $10,000 or more to hook up to it. Typically, she added, developers pay for extensions.

Woodruff said the result is a frustrating standoff.

"When you ask (the city) to provide water to run a water line out there, their reply is that 'we don't run water. That's the Des Moines Water Works.' When we talk to Des Moines Water Works, they say, 'Well, we do provide water to the city, but we cannot extend water out to you because there's not enough development,'" he said. "The finger pointing goes back and forth."

Can City Council member engineer a solution?

Des Moines City Council member Joe Gatto says he's trying to tackle the issues that have left some residents of his south side district without water service for years: "We need to get them their services."

Des Moines City Council member Joe Gatto, whose Ward 4 includes the annexation area, said he was made aware of the problems there only three years go. He's long been working to make East Army Post Road a priority for economic investment, establishing the area around Southeast14th Street and on East Army Post Road to Indianola Avenue as an Urban Revitalization District in 2022.

The plan allows for tax increment financing, an economic development tool local governments use to waive property taxes for a period of years on the value of improvements to a site.

But it's an incentive that doesn't extend to the Southeast Annexation Area.

"Typically, private development would do some of that, but there's been enough properties that we've annexed that, eventually, we need to get them their services," Gatto said.

He pointed to budget discussions the City Council will have at a work session Feb. 22. After that meeting, Gatto said, he may be able to provide a clearer timeline on when waterlines would be extended to the annexation area.

Some property owners are holding out hope that Gatto will succeed after years of disappointment.

"I wish for the city to do something," Krishna Rai said. "Hopefully, they'll get water to this area."

'If I had my way, I'd say put us back outside the city limits of Des Moines and leave us alone'

Richard Vanderport shows the tank he previously used to store water in his home. He hauled 500 gallons a week for 16 years.

An alternative to getting Des Moines Water Works to extend service has been elusive for residents like Richard and Sharon Vanderport.

After hauling 300 to 500 gallons of water every week from Carlisle for 16 years, they paid $20,000 to install a 475-foot-deep well seven years ago. But the water proved undrinkable.

Richard Vanderport is currently working to replace his water softener with a top-of-the-line filtration system. If it works as expected, the couple and their daughter will finally be able to use their water for more than just washing dishes.

"We still don't get any services; we're the last people to be plowed out," he said. "They raise our taxes and we don't get anything for it."

If the area hadn't been annexed, property owners could have reached out to U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for potential funding assistance to support a water supply. But because their land is in Des Moines, it is not eligible. And while the city of Des Moines and Des Moines Water Works can apply to the State Revolving Funds Program for potential water resources, grants and low-interest loans, the residents themselves cannot while they reside within the city limits.

Property owners have contacted both Warren Rural Water and Carlisle Municipal Water to inquire about connecting to their water systems, and, in each case, the response was that they were not eligible because they are a part of Des Moines.

All signs point to a single solution, they said: The residents' best bet for getting water would be leaving the city of Des Moines.

"If I had my way, I'd say put us back outside the city limits of Des Moines and leave us alone," Richard Vanderport said.

Rasmussen, the business manager at the Iowa Economic Development Authority, hypothesized at the City Development Board's January meeting that if Des Moines agreed to it, the annexed land could be easily severed from the city. The action wouldn't even require state approval.

A water filtration system allows the Vanderport family to make more use of the low-quality well water they must rely on because of lack of water service.

Carlisle City Administrator Deven Markley wasn't so sure.

“It's my understanding that when its done, it's done," he told the Register.

And, Dirth, the assistant attorney general, said in January, a severance would not be allowed to create "islands" of land where pieces of one entity are entirely surrounded by another.

The City of Des Moines did not respond to requests for interviews or inquiries about whether it would ever sever an annexed area.

When Woodruff turned to the

Legal battle unlikely, but residents still seek answers

The VCA Avondale Veterinary Hospital stores water in three 500-gallon tanks.

When Woodruff turned to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, he said, he was told that the vet clinic, as an entity with 40 employees, had to be connected to some kind of public water system. If it can't hook up to Des Moines Water Works, it'll have to create its own.

To achieve that, Woodruff is nearly finished with installing water tanks and connecting the two shallow wells on his property. After he's done, it will have to adhere to DNR and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations, including conducting monthly water testing.

He's spent $30,000 on the system so far, with his tenant Veterinary Centers of America footing another $30,000, in addition to $39,277 for consulting services, $8,794 for compliance and testing and $5,000 for exploratory drilling.

"This only takes care of our immediate needs," he said. "Long term, we still need to be hooked up to city water."

Woodruff doesn't anticipate filing a lawsuit. He'll continue to work with the city of Des Moines to reach a solution, and he hopes for rain and more snow in the meantime.

In a letter he sent to the state's City Development Board, Woodruff asked members to assess past, present and future annexation agreements to identify other similarly unfair situations.

Permitting cities to adopt indefinite time frames for supplying city services — while assessing city taxes — is unjust and unfair to all Iowa landowners, he wrote: "Who wants to move to a neighborhood lacking basic city services?"

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at 608-931-1761, ALathers@registermedia.com and on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

Chris Higgins contributed to this story. He covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

