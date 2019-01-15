Wells Fargo's Revenue Declines as Loan Balances Shrink Again

(Bloomberg) -- In what’s proving to be a year of growth for the biggest U.S. banks, Wells Fargo & Co.’s scandal overhang is keeping it from joining the party. Revenue fell more than expected in the fourth quarter, bringing the bank to an annual drop as peers saw increases.

Revenue declined 5 percent in the fourth quarter, the third decrease in the past year.

Key Insights

Another drop in both loans and deposits shows that Wells Fargo is still struggling to bounce back from the scandals as it also faces a regulatory asset cap. Total average loans sank 1 percent, while average deposits fell 3 percent. Meanwhile, Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. showed growth in both metrics in the fourth quarter.Provisions for bad loans fell 20 percent, the ninth consecutive quarterly decline and a sign of strength in the economy even amid rising rates and turbulent markets. Efficiency ratio, a measure of profitability, worsened slightly in the quarter and ended the year at 65 percent. The bank has faced increased costs in recent years, the result of regulatory fines and legal expenses stemming from customer abuses. Sloan is targeting a 55 percent to 59 percent ratio in the long term, excluding litigation costs, and has promised $4 billion in cost reductions by the end of 2019.

Market Reaction

Wells Fargo shares were down 0.3 percent at 8:10 a.m. in early trading in New York. They rose 1.2 percent Monday, and are down 23 percent in the past year.

Get More

Net income fell to $6.1 billion, or $1.21 a share, beating the $1.19-a-share average estimate of 27 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Click here for Wells Fargo’s fourth-quarter earnings statement.From Dec. 27: Wells Fargo CEO Survives to 2019 as Scandals Burn Through Ranks

