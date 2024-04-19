Wells Fargo Bond Saleswoman Claims Pay Bias in ‘Boys Club’ Team

Ava Benny-Morrison
3 min read
2
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- A Wells Fargo & Co. bond saleswoman sued the bank for sex discrimination, claiming she was denied the same promotions and pay as men and forced to endure a “boys’ club” environment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Michal Leavitt, a onetime Bear Stearns managing director, filed a lawsuit Friday in Chicago. She says she was forced to join Wells Fargo’s financial institutions group as a vice president, was paid up to 50% less than her male colleagues and was never assigned large accounts by a “disproportionately male management.”

“The financial institutions group is a self-acknowledged ‘boys’ club,’ where ‘locker room talk’ on the sales floor is de rigeur,” Leavitt said in her complaint.

Wells Fargo didn’t have an immediate comment on the suit.

Big banks have long faced allegations of bias against women, with several high-profile cases coming in recent years. Last November, Citigroup Inc. managing director Ardith Lindsey sued the bank for allegedly tolerating years of sexual harassment against her. Last year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. paid $215 million to settle a long-running class action suit by women alleging compensation and promotion bias.

According to Leavitt’s suit, when she joined Wells Fargo in 2013, she expected to be given a director-level position but was told bank policy barred hiring commissioned salespeople at levels above vice president. Leavitt claims several men were subsequently hired into the group as directors.

Second Income

She herself wasn’t promoted to director at Wells Fargo until 2022, behind a number of male colleagues, Leavitt claims. A major factor in her lack of promotion was the bank’s refusal to assign her large accounts, according to the suit. Without such accounts, she worked hard to develop a “book of business from nothing.”

She is seeking an undisclosed amount in compensatory damages as well as changes to Wells Fargo’s account assignment policies.

Leavitt claims that when she complained about not being assigned large accounts, she was told that there was a perception that her husband “does well” and hers was just a second income. When she first interviewed with the bank, she was asked how having a family would affect her ability to perform, according to the suit.

There is still “a paucity of women in senior leadership roles at most investment banking institutions,” John Singer, a lawyer for Leavitt, said in a statement. “Antiquated and fallacious stereotypes about women traders and salespeople are still harbored and fostered by a large swath of males in coveted positions of power on Wall Street.”

According to the suit, Leavitt unfairly received three negative ratings in her 2023 and 2024 performance evaluations, despite increasing her production by 11% in 2022. When she raised concern she was experiencing sex discrimination, a manager “raised his voice” and became irate, she claims.

The case is Michal Leavitt v Wells Fargo Securities, 24-CV-3140, US District Court, Northern District of Illinois (Chicago).

--With assistance from Sridhar Natarajan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • IMF urges Bank of Japan to tread cautiously in raising interest rates

    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) must tread cautiously in raising interest rates, as some indicators of inflation expectations remain short of its 2% target, the International Monetary Fund's Japan mission chief Nada Choueiri said on Friday. Choueiri told Reuters that a weak yen had a net-positive impact on Japan's economic growth, and signaled the IMF's preference for the country to allow exchange rates to move flexibly.

  • Short sellers recoup losses as rally in US stocks loses steam

    Short sellers have been raking it in over the last 30 days as receding bets of an early interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered a selloff in the equity market. Traders have made a mark-to-market profit of more than $25 billion up to Thursday from covering their short positions, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, more than erasing their $14.8 billion in losses so far this year. The current weakness in the market allows them to cover a portion of those heavy losses.

  • Apple's offer to open up tap-and-go tech to be approved by EU next month, sources say

    Apple's offer to open its tap-and-go mobile payments system to rivals is set to be approved by EU antitrust regulators as soon as next month after it tweaked some of the terms, people familiar with the matter said. Apple's bid to settle the four-year investigation would help it dodge a finding of wrongdoing and stave off a potential hefty fine that could be as much as 10% of its global annual turnover. Apple's tap-and-go technology called near-field communication, or NFC, allows for contactless payments with mobile wallets.

  • Fed's Goolsbee: 'It makes sense to wait' before cutting rates

    One of the Fed's more dovish officials said Friday that 'progress on inflation has stalled' and that 'it makes sense to wait' before cutting interest rates.

  • The Headache at the End of the Costco Gold Rush

    Costco made buying a gold bar as simple as tossing it in a shopping cart. Adam Xi, 33 years old, called five different dealers to get a price he could accept for the gold bar he bought at Costco in October. Costco shoppers are spending as much as $200 million monthly on gold, according to a Wells Fargo estimate.

  • Don't buy the dip in stocks just yet as a wave of selling is about to bring the market to a bottom, according to one of the biggest bulls on Wall Street

    The S&P 500 could bottom out in the next month, according to Fundstrat's head of research Tom Lee.

  • Why Super Micro Computer Stock Just Crashed 17%

    Super Micro Computer just spooked its investors with a suggestion that it will earn exactly what it promised to earn three months ago.

  • 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: How to Stay Ahead of the Curve

    How would you handle early retirement? Instead of having years of investment and growth left, what if you had to start living on your retirement accounts tomorrow? More importantly, what if you had no choice in the matter? A financial advisor can help you prepare for life’s curveballs, including forced retirement. Find a fiduciary advisor […] The post Study Says 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: Here’s How to Stay Ahead of the Curve appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Super Micro Leads Tech Selloff as AI Winners Slump Sharply

    (Bloomberg) -- Super Micro Computer Inc. shares are seeing their biggest drop in about two months on Friday, leading a sharp decline among technology stocks with exposure to artificial intelligence.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingThe make

  • Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft 5 Years From Now

    Microsoft has been one of the pioneers in the field of AI, but this tech giant is also set to win big time from the growing adoption of this technology.