Wells Fargo & Co's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend Payment and Historical Performance

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) recently announced a dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on 2024-03-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-01. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Wells Fargo & Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Wells Fargo & Co Do?

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company operates through four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. With a focus largely on the U.S. market, Wells Fargo & Co provides a range of financial services to millions of customers nationwide.

A Glimpse at Wells Fargo & Co's Dividend History

Wells Fargo & Co has a long-standing reputation for providing consistent dividend payments, with a record dating back to 1986. The company pays dividends on a quarterly basis, offering investors a steady income stream. Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Wells Fargo & Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Wells Fargo & Co boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.56% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.75%. This forward-looking metric indicates an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next year.

However, the company's recent dividend growth rates present a mixed picture. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was -16.90%, extending to -13.70% over a five-year period. The ten-year annual dividends per share growth rate is a modest -0.50%. Consequently, the 5-year yield on cost for Wells Fargo & Co stock is approximately 1.23% as of today.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is a critical metric for assessing dividend sustainability. Wells Fargo & Co's ratio of 0.27 as of 2023-12-31 indicates that the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings, which can be used for future growth or as a cushion during downturns.

Additionally, Wells Fargo & Co's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 reflects fair profitability. The company's consistent positive net income over the past decade underlines its financial health and supports its dividend payments.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Wells Fargo & Co's growth rank of 6 out of 10 indicates a fair growth outlook, which is essential for maintaining dividend payments. While the company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate suggest a solid revenue model, the growth rate of -0.70% per year is less impressive when compared to global peers.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate also lag behind many competitors, which could raise concerns about sustaining long-term dividend growth.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Wells Fargo & Co's dividend payment is anticipated to increase, the company's dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics present a complex picture. The negative growth rates in dividends and earnings are areas of concern, though the company's strong profitability and conservative payout ratio may provide some assurance to dividend-seeking investors. As Wells Fargo & Co navigates the challenges ahead, investors should closely monitor these metrics to gauge the future direction of dividend payments.

