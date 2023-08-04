Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from their bank accounts

A "limited number" of Wells Fargo customers have been unable to see recent deposits, according to the bank.

Various customer complaints were posted on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Thursday and Friday, with users voicing concerns about missing deposits. The website Downdetector also shows a spike in user reports indicating issues with Wells Fargo Thursday and Friday.

"The vast majority have been resolved and the few remaining issues will be resolved soon. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience," reads a statement from spokesperson Julia Bernard. Customers with sufficient funds –including funds from deposits not visible to them – will be refunded any fees that may have been incurred.

The complaints follow a similar issue in March, when some Wells Fargo customers had missing transactions on their accounts “due to a technical issue,” according to the bank.

A person walks past a Wells Fargo bank on May 17, 2023 in New York City. Following the revelation of a fake account-opening scandal in 2016, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit filed by its shareholders who alleged the bank made misleading statements about its compliance with federal regulators. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wells Fargo missing deposits: Customers report issue with accounts