Wells Fargo employees in Virginia Beach push for a union

A group of Wells Fargo tellers and bankers in Virginia Beach want a union, citing low pay and staffing issues.

Six workers at the Wells Fargo at 301 Little Neck Road recently filed for a union election in a petition to the National Labor Relations Board, organizers said in a Jan. 16 announcement.

“I have been consistently asked to work more hours — come in early, stay longer — numerous times because of understaffing,” Virginia Beach Wells Fargo teller Shelly Traugott said.

Traugott was hired to work part-time at the branch but she said she’s been asked to work more hours and cover shifts at other locations.

The unionization effort is part of a national campaign by Communications Workers of America’s Wells Fargo Workers United group. The branch is one of the first to file for an election under the campaign. Workers at branches in New Mexico and Florida voted to become the first and second branches to form unions in December and early January.

Nick Weiner, an organizer with the Committee for Better Banks, said the Wells Fargo effort grew out of whistleblowing efforts in 2016 about employees opening fake bank accounts to meet unrealistic sales goals. As CEOs changed over the years, Weiner said working conditions continued to flounder.

“The workers there that we were seeing got more and more frustrated,” Weiner said.

Brian Switzer, a branch operations coordinator in Little Creek, has worked for Wells Fargo for nine years. He said concerns about low pay and staffing shortages led to his interest in unionizing.

“Our staffing, currently, is negatively impacting our customer experience because when you don’t have enough people in the branch when someone comes in, the customers aren’t happy that they have to wait longer,” Switzer said. He said branches have opened late when employees got sick or left for vacation because no one can cover their shifts.

Weiner said employee concerns have not been addressed when presented to management, including Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf. Switzer said high-level executives are not in the branches every day and don’t see the issues firsthand.

“We respect our employees’ rights to vote for union representation. At the same time, we continue to believe our employees are best served by working directly with the Company and its leadership,” Wells Fargo management said in an email.

The branch plans to vote on unionization on Feb. 8, Weiner said. He said a Wilmington, Delaware, branch plans to vote on Feb. 1, and organizers are also talking with “dozens and dozens” more workers interested in unionizing.

