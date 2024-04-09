Wells Fargo Hires Deutsche Bank’s Barth for Leveraged Finance

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. hired Alexandra Barth, co-head of leveraged finance at Deutsche Bank AG, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Barth, who is based in New York and worked at the German lender for almost 25 years, is set to join Wells Fargo in coming months after a period of so-called gardening leave, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the appointment isn’t yet public. She’s set to co-lead leveraged finance alongside Trip Morris and will report to Tim O’Hara, head of banking within the company’s corporate and investment bank, the people said.

A Deutsche Bank representative declined to comment. A spokesperson for San Francisco-based Wells Fargo confirmed the hire, declining to comment further.

Under Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo has been seeking to grow into a more formidable Wall Street player to better compete with the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. The firm’s corporate and investment bank has made several senior hires from Wall Street rivals in recent months, including veteran dealmaker Jeff Hogan from Morgan Stanley, and Clay Hale from Citigroup Inc. and Jill Ford from Credit Suisse as co-heads of equity capital markets.

