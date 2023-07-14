Wells Fargo Lifts Net Interest Income Guidance on Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. earned more net interest income than analysts expected in the second quarter and lifted its guidance for the full year as big US banks continue to benefit from the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The San Francisco-based firm reported $13.2 billion in NII — revenue collected from loan payments minus what depositors are paid — for the three months through June, up 29% from a year ago, according to a statement Friday. Executives now see Wells Fargo’s NII haul rising roughly 14% for the full year, more than the 10% jump they had earlier projected.

“Our strong net interest income continued to benefit from higher interest rates, and we remained focused on controlling expenses,” Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said in the statement. “The US economy continues to perform better than many had expected.”

Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. are kicking off second-quarter earnings Friday, offering the first look at a period that included tumult among regional lenders capped by the failure of First Republic Bank. Investors are eager for details on how consumers and businesses are faring amid the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool inflation through interest-rate hikes.

Shares of Wells Fargo, which rose 5.9% this year through Thursday, climbed 3.6% at 6:52 a.m. in early New York trading.

The bank reported a $1.7 billion provision for loan losses, more than analysts expected, which included a reserve build tied to office-building loans. Investors have been closely watching commercial real estate in recent months, and Scharf warned in May that “there will be losses” in the office sector.

Expenses, a key focus of Scharf’s turnaround plan, totaled $13 billion in the quarter, above expectations. The firm lifted its full-year guidance for non-interest expenses excluding operating losses to $51 billion, citing higher costs tied to severance payments as the firm seeks to reduce headcount amid lower attrition.

Wells Fargo is still under a Fed-imposed asset cap limiting its size to the bank’s end-of-2017 level. Period-end assets totaled $1.9 trillion, lower than a year earlier.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.