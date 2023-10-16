Wells Fargo has long ruled as the Des Moines metro's largest employer. It's king no longer.

Wells Fargo is no longer the Des Moines metro’s largest employer.

After years of attrition and layoffs, capped with yet another planned cut of 35 jobs, the San Francisco-based bank says its metro employment has fallen to about 11,000. It had reached a high of 14,500 in 2017.

Wells Fargo's West Des Moines campus. After at least 15 years as the Des Moines metro's largest employer, the bank is ceding that title.

Who's the new king of Des Moines metro employers?

Wells Fargo ruled as the metro's top employer for at least 15 years. But now wearing the crown: Hy-Vee. Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee, said that the home-grown supermarket chain, with headquarters in West Des Moines, now has about 12,000 workers in the metro and hopes to hire more.

Hy-Vee's corporate headquarters in West Des Moines. The supermarket chain is now the Des Moines metro's largest employer, surpassing Wells Fargo.

The same 2017 Greater Des Moines Partnership report that pegged Wells Fargo's metro employment peak tallied Hy-Vee's employment that year at 6,500, meaning it has nearly doubled its metro presence since then.

While its ascendence to the top of the metro employer ranks is new, Hy-Vee has long been Iowa's largest private employer.

Why has Wells Fargo reduced jobs?

Employment at Wells Fargo's metro-based home mortgage division has been slipping since even before the dramatic rise in interest rates that began in 2022. A big factor: increasing competition from nonbank lenders like Rocket Mortgage and United Wholesale Mortgage.

How many employees has Wells Fargo laid off?

Last week, Wells Fargo reported on the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, website that it plans to cut 35 jobs with an effective date of Dec. 3. The upcoming layoff follows a reduction of 80 workers earlier this summer.

Going back to April of 2022, Wells Fargo has reported staff cuts of 643 employees on the WARN site. When staff reductions in 2018-19 are added in, the company has pared a total of 1,274 employees from its workforce within the last five years, according to the WARN site.

The Partnership's list of the region’s largest employers pegs Wells Fargo's employment at 13,000. But in an email to the Des Moines Register, Michael J. Slusark, a spokesman for Wells Fargo, said, “We have around 11,000 employees in central Iowa.”

Concerning the recent rounds of layoffs, Slusark wrote: “We regularly review and adjust staffing levels to align with market conditions and the needs of our businesses. We work very hard to identify opportunities for employees in other parts of the company so we can retain as many employees as possible. Where it’s not possible, we provide assistance, such as severance and career counseling.”

What is Wells Fargo's history in the metro?

Wells Fargo's history in the Des Moines metro dates back to 1998, when it merged with Minneapolis-based Norwest Bank. Norwest was the largest bank in Iowa and based its mortgage, consumer financial and credit card servicing divisions in the metro.

Wells Fargo & Co. was founded in 1852 to provide banking and express business prompted by the California gold rush. Today the company has more than $1.9 trillion in assets, according to the Wells Fargo website.

What is Hy-Vee's history in the metro?

The employee-owned Hy-Vee started in 1930 as a single general store in the southwest Iowa town of Beaconsfield and today has 285 stores in eight states with 93,000 employees and $12 billion in annual sales, according to the company’s website.

It moved its headquarters to West Des Moines from Chariton in 1993.

