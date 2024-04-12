Wells Fargo Sees NII Drop as Pressure From Depositors Mounts

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. missed estimates for net interest income in the first quarter, a sign that muted loan growth and increased pressure to pay out more for deposits are eating into the benefit of higher rates.

The firm earned $12.2 billion in NII in the first three months of the year, according to a statement Friday, down 8% from a year earlier and slightly less than the $12.3 billion analysts expected. Still, overall revenue topped estimates, aided by an increase in investment advisory fees and brokerage commissions.

“The investments we are making across the franchise contributed to higher revenue versus the fourth quarter as an increase in noninterest income more than offset an expected decline in net interest income,” Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said in the statement.

Big banks’ first-quarter results offer the latest window into how the US economy is faring amid an interest-rate trajectory muddied by persistent inflation. Rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. also report quarterly results Friday, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley set to follow next week.

Shares of Wells Fargo, up 15% this year through Thursday, fell 3% at 6:52 a.m. in early New York trading.

The San Francisco-based bank reported $1.1 billion in net charge-offs, including $187 million tied to commercial real estate. Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said in February that the firm’s commercial-property portfolio “looks pretty good in most cases,” but warned that issues in the space will take time to play out.

Expenses, a key component of Scharf’s planned turnaround of the lender, came in at $14.3 billion, worse than analysts expected. That included a $284 million charge for an additional Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. special assessment stemming from last year’s regional-bank failures.

