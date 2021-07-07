U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,359.35
    +15.81 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,658.67
    +81.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,671.80
    +8.16 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,256.33
    -18.18 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.14
    -1.23 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    +0.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3180
    -0.0520 (-3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5740
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,743.09
    +779.39 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.73
    +9.41 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.02
    +50.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,366.95
    -276.26 (-0.96%)
     

WellSaid attracts $10M A round for higher quality synthetic speech

Devin Coldewey
·3 min read

WellSaid Labs, whose tools create synthetic speech that could be mistaken for the real thing, has raised a $10M Series A to grow the business. The company's home-baked text-to-speech engine works faster than real time and produces natural-sounding clips of pretty much any length, from quick snippets to hours-long readings.

WellSaid came out of the Allen Institute for AI incubator in 2019, and its goal was to make synthetic voices that didn't sound so robotic for common business purposes like training and marketing content.

It achieved that first by basing its solution on Tacotron, a speech engine developed by Google and academic researchers. But soon it had built its own that was more efficient, resulted in more convincing voices, and could produce clips of arbitrary lengths. Speech engines often trip up after a couple sentences, descending into babble or losing tone, but WellSaid's read the entirety of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein without a hiccup.

The voices were good enough that they were rated as human or as good as human by listeners — not something you could really say about the usual virtual assistant suspects when they speak more than a handful of words. Not only that, but the speech was generated considerably faster than realtime, where other high quality options often operated at a tenth realtime or slower — meaning three minutes of speech would take one minute to generate by WellSaid and half an hour or more by Tacotron.

https://techcrunch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/wellsaid-clip.mp3

Lastly, the system allows for new "Voice Avatars" to be created based on existing voice talent, like a trusted company spokesperson or voiceover artist. Originally about 20 hours of audio was needed to build a model of their quirks and voice style, but now it can do so with as little as 2 hours, CEO Matt Hocking said.

The company is strictly business-focused right now, which is to say there's no user-facing app to digitize your voice into an avatar or anything. There are attendant risks and no realistic business model for it, so that's off the table for now.

Such a realistic voice might still be of enormous help to people with disabilities, however, something Hocking acknowledges but admits they're not quite ready to tackle yet.

A screenshot of WellSaid Labs&#39; synthetic speech interface.
A screenshot of WellSaid Labs' synthetic speech interface.

Image Credits: WellSaid Labs

"We are committed to expanding access to this technology so that nonverbal communicators, nonprofits, and others can benefit from it," he said.

In the meantime the company has expanded from its first market, corporate training videos, to marketing, longer copy, interactive products with considerable text, and app experiences. One hopes that the talent these avatars are based on are being properly compensated for helping create a digital likeness of their voice.

The oversubscribed $10M round was led by FUSE, with participation from repeat investor Voyager, Qualcomm Ventures LLC, and GoodFriends, all of whom were likely impressed by the product and business growth. Synthetic voices have served a handful of popular use cases but content has not been a big one — so there's plenty of room to grow. The company will invest the money in deepening its product offering and growing the team along with it.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock is on fire but will it last?

    Apple's stock has caught a strong bid of late. Will the momentum continue?

  • MongoDB's Realm Falls Short in 1 Key Area

    Database company MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) is generating much of its growth from Atlas, a cloud database service that frees developers from needing to manage their own infrastructure. A longer-term growth opportunity for the company is Realm, MongoDB's mobile and web application development platform. Realm is built around and requires Atlas, offering developers the ability to host static content, run backend cloud functions that would normally reside in a server application, and sync data between Atlas and mobile devices with ease.

  • The Key Reason These 3 Stocks Can Soar in the Future

    Rockwell Automation's (NYSE: ROK) $2.2 billion deal to buy industrial cloud software company Plex Systems is the latest in a long line of industrial companies buying software entities. Digitization is driving the growth strategy of three industrial companies.

  • Users must update PCs ‘as soon as possible’ as Windows left vulnerable to massive flaw, Microsoft says

    The ‘PrintNightmare’ flaw affects all versions of Windows including 10, 8.1, and 7

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ IoT Stocks Poised to Surge Higher

    The internet changed our world, connecting our computers across distances, brought us email and bulletin boards and instant messaging and social media. Websites, internet marketing, and search engines are a part of everyday life now. And in recent years, the concept of the internet has been expanding, moving into the physical world. The Internet of Things (IoT), networks of connected physical devices, is altering industries in ways that we are only beginning to imagine. From robots on the factor

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own depends on corporate and government spending priorities. The shift to remote work boosted cloud security. Then the Sunburst government hack impacted budgets.

  • Microsoft fixes critical PrintNightmare bug

    A patch has been issued for a serious flaw in Windows, exploited by hackers.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy As Software Giant Passes $2 Trillion Market Cap?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Pentagon scraps $10B JEDI cloud contract award to Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reports the on the Pentagon’s decision to scrap a $10 billion the cloud-computing contract awarded in 2019 to Microsoft.

  • Microsoft sounds an urgent warning about the Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ bug

    Microsoft is sharing an urgent new warning with users of its Windows software, this one about an unpatched vulerability that hackers are apparently actively exploiting. This bug, which has been referred to as Windows PrintNightmare, seems to affect pretty much all Windows users. That’s according to the warning Microsoft issued in recent days, noting that … The post Microsoft sounds an urgent warning about the Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ bug appeared first on BGR.

  • Ethereum’s London Hard Fork Expected to Launch on Aug. 4

    The protocol update includes five Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), most notably EIP 1559 and EIP 3554.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Break Through to $35,500 Levels Would Bring $37,000 into View

    Bitcoin and the broader market found further support this morning, recovering from an early dip into the red. A Bitcoin move back through to $35,500 levels could signal a breakout.

  • Synnex Defends Its Role In Friday Cybersecurity Attacks

    Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) confirmed that it was aware of specific instances where outside actors attempted to gain access through SYNNEX to customer applications within the Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud environment. SYNNEX defended that it was not a Managed Service Provider (MSP), as the media reported. REvil, the group blamed for the ransomware attack of meatpacking firm JBS SA, was held responsible for hacks on at least 20 managed-service providers, which provided IT services to small- and

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 7th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Dogecoin. Failure to move back through the day’s pivot would leave support levels in play.

  • Nintendo Unveils $350 Switch With Display That Still Lags Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. announced a new Switch console for release Oct. 8, a long-awaited $350 gadget likely to stimulate a wave of new software and holiday season sales.The new device marks the first major hardware upgrade to the console originally released in 2017 for $299. Its key upgrades are a larger 7-inch OLED screen and a doubling of onboard storage to 64GB. It’ll come with improved audio and a new adjustable stand and dock, according to a statement from the company Tuesday.A widely

  • Microsoft issues emergency Windows patches for PrintNightmare flaw

    Microsoft has released an emergency patch to address a critical flaw in the Windows Print Spooler service.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 7th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin and the majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $34,500 levels would support the broader market.

  • The New Nintendo Switch OLED Doesn't Need 4K, Let's Be Real

    For ages now, we’ve been hearing reports of an upgraded “Nintendo Switch Pro” that would, among other things, allegedly display games at 4K resolution. Tuesday morning, Nintendo surprised everyone by finally unveiling their next Nintendo Switch model, and while there are indeed improvements, they aren’t quite what the internet was hoping for. There’s no increased RAM or a new CPU. But it’s worth asking: Does the Switch truly need a high-powered 4K version at the moment?

  • Didi’s Downfall and the Case for Web 3.0

    Chinese autocracy cut off the ride-hailing giant at the knees. But tech centralization leaves tech companies worldwide just as vulnerable.