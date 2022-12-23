U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.50
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,291.00
    +83.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,086.00
    +31.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.60
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.11
    +1.62 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    +9.60 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    +1.80 (+8.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7000
    +0.3480 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,874.47
    +43.57 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.36
    +2.16 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Welltower Announces Initial Closing of Real Estate Joint Venture with Integra Health

·1 min read

  • Integra Health Enters Into Master Lease for 147-Property Skilled Nursing Portfolio

  • Integra Health To Execute on Business Plan to Sub-Lease Entire Portfolio to Approximately 15 Established Regional Operators With Proven Track Records

TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) – In conjunction with the initial closing of the Integra Health joint venture, previously announced on November 7th, Welltower has issued the following presentation, which can be found at:

Welltower Logo
Welltower Logo

https://welltower.com/december2022-transaction-update

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-announces-initial-closing-of-real-estate-joint-venture-with-integra-health-301709588.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

Recommended Stories