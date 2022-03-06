Welltower Issues Business Update

U.S. markets closed

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with its participation in the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference, Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has issued the following business update which can be found at:

https://welltower.com/march2022-business-update

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • Dow Jones Futures Loom With Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down; Russia's Ukraine Invasion Continues

    The major indexes are nearing February lows as the Ukraine invasion continues. Vertex leads five stocks holding up.

  • Carl Icahn Exits Occidental Petroleum After Nearly Three Years

    In a letter to the company’s board, the activist investor says he has sold the remainder of his stake in the oil-and-gas producer and his two remaining board representatives are also resigning.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    Three decades of outperformance doesn't mean there aren't still bargains to be found in the Nasdaq 100.

  • GOOG or GOOGL: Which Stock to Buy?

    Google created a corporate structure under a new holding company and moniker called Alphabet in 2015. The short answer is a stock split, but a longer answer is an attempt by the company’s top shareholders—Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, along with company chair Eric Schmidt—to retain as much control of the company as possible. Google split its stock in April 2014, which created the A- and C-share classes.

  • Cloud Stocks Have Become a Haven in Tech. Here Are 4 Clear Winners.

    As the world emerges from the pandemic, tech companies have been put in a tough spot. Broadcom (AVGO), a key chip provider to cloud players, said its April- quarter results would accelerate from 16% growth in the January quarter.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.26

    The board of General Dynamics Corporation ( NYSE:GD ) has announced that the dividend on 6th of May will be increased...

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Evacua

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussia

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/4: Kohl's, CrowdStrike, Rivian

    Jim Cramer says next week's market action will be 'held hostage' by events in Ukraine. Here's your game plan.

  • Apple Stock: JPMorgan Lays Out the Bull and Bear Case

    Reflecting the market’s 2022 woes, Apple (AAPL) shares sit 8% into the red year-to-date, despite reporting what JPMorgan’s Samik Chatterjee calls a “robust” F1Q earnings report. With the continued macro disruptions taking center stage, it is hard to tell what the rest of the year has in store. Nevertheless, Chatterjee set out to gauge current sentiment on all things Apple, holding a recent buy-side survey. While it only had 15 participants, which the analyst concedes is “arguably not the best sa

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roblox Stock?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been getting a lot of recognition lately due to the rising popularity of the metaverse. Roblox is one of the industry pioneers that is gaining widespread interest following Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook, now Meta Platforms, will evolve into a metaverse company in the next few years. Interestingly, the Roblox platform is free to join and use.

  • Why PayPal Plunged 34.9% in February

    The payments company provided weak guidance for its fiscal 2022's first quarter and has significantly lowered its outlook for new account additions.

  • Covid drug hopeful turns to biotech vet who sold last company for $1 billlion

    The company hopes to start a Phase II/III trial of its potential Covid-19 drug in the middle part of this year.

  • Russian Banks Turn to China to Sidestep Cutoff From Payments Systems

    The move by some Russian banks to use China’s state-owned UnionPay system could signal a shift toward greater cooperation between the two countries to help Moscow find alternative ways to connect to the global financial system.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Big Block of Occidental Petroleum Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the purchase of nearly 30 million shares of Occidental Petroleum. The move could have been initiated by Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett.

  • Why Upstart Stock Soared 45% in February

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered loan company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) gained 45% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company, which was one of the hottest stocks of 2021, reported excellent fourth-quarter results in February, and the price had already come down low enough to make the valuation look more attractive. It works with artificial intelligence and machine learning, which means it runs customer data through thousands of data points to evaluate how much of a credit risk a potential borrower poses.

  • Here's Why We're Watching Atreca's (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cash Burn Situation

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.