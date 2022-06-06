U.S. markets closed

Welltower Raises Second Quarter 2022 Guidance and Issues Business Update

·1 min read
TOLEDO, Ohio, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has revised its second quarter 2022 outlook. The Company now expects to achieve net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $0.22 - $0.25 per diluted share as compared to previous guidance of $0.20 - $0.25 per diluted share. Additionally, the Company now expects to achieve normalized funds from operations in a range of $0.84 - $0.87 per diluted share as compared to previous guidance of $0.82 - $0.87 per diluted share.  Additional details regarding the Company's updated guidance and other recent developments are contained in the following Business Update presentation:

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-raises-second-quarter-2022-guidance-and-issues-business-update-301562157.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

