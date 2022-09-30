U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,684.00
    +29.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,485.00
    +200.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,312.00
    +83.75 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.40
    +18.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.53
    +0.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.90
    +6.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.32 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9775
    -0.0044 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.06
    +0.88 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1106
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4710
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,513.54
    +82.73 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.23
    +0.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,925.63
    +44.04 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt of Deposit Proceeds from Extension Note

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.
·2 min read

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), announced today that on September 30, 2022 it issued and sold to Welsbach Acquisition Holdings LLC (the “Sponsor”) a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note equal to $772,768.60 (the “Proceeds”), and that such Proceeds were placed on deposit in the Company’s Trust Account on September 27, 2022. As such, in accordance with Article G of the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation, the Company’s time period to consummate a Business Combination has been extended to and including December 30, 2022. Such note would not be repaid in the event that the Company is unable to close a business combination unless there are funds available outside the trust account to do so and would either be paid upon consummation of the initial business combination out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company or, at the Sponsor’s discretion, converted, in full or in part, upon consummation of our business combination into additional private units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the potential conversion of the promissory note by the Sponsor into additional private placement units and the anticipated deposit of the proceeds of such purchase in the Company’s Trust Account. No assurance can be given that the transactions discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Investor Contact:

Christopher Clower, Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.

chris@welsbach.sg


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Nike stock dips amid a first-quarter earnings beat

    Sports reporter Josh Schafer outlines the circumstances of Nike's first-quarter earnings beat.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers just warned about getting too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes as investors are shifting sentiment on the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary moves. They are not exactly disapproving – but they are reconciling to the idea that we’re in for a hard landing, and that the Fed’s projected 4.6% peak inter

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • China Shares Plunge to Lowest Valuation on Record in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Grim milestones keep piling up for Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsAs September draws to an end, the Hang Seng China Enterprises

  • Micron earnings suggest the chip downturn could be worse than Wall Street expects

    Micron Technology Inc. executives, who warned about a semiconductor downturn in late June, on Thursday described a worse-than-expected drop in business as "sharp and sudden."

  • PC Demand Is Tanking. What It Means for Nvidia, AMD and Intel Stock.

    Susquehana analyst Christopher Rolland lowered price targets for Nvidia, AMD, and Intel stock. “PC-market weakness may be extending beyond consumer and into enterprise,” he wrote.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • Banks Dealt Fresh Blow With Collapse of Brightspeed Debt Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- For the second time in two weeks, Wall Street bankers suffered a painful reminder of how quickly risk appetite is evaporating from credit markets as a $3.9 billion debt sale for a leveraged buyout collapsed.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Mar

  • More Likely to 5x First: Roku vs. Shopify

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were huge pandemic favorites during 2020 and early 2021. Investors were optimistic about Roku's position within the connected TV market, and Shopify was putting up fantastic earnings results as it powered a growing number of e-commerce sites. With slowing growth, increasing competition, and the current bear market, both Roku and Shopify have been down over 80% in the past year.

  • Market instability replaces inflation as the biggest risk, raising the chances of a pivot by the Federal Reserve

    Market instability is the biggest risk to central banks globally, replacing inflation, owing to massive amounts of leverage. Market stability affords the Fed the space needed for the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the late 1970s. The BOE on Wednesday was forced to start buying bonds to solve a potential crisis with U.K. pension funds.

  • Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The SPAC Bubble Has Burst. 6 Stocks That Still Have Potential.

    Not all special-purpose acquisition companies were failures. We found some winners—companies that met their projections and, despite beaten-down share prices, are running solid businesses.

  • Dow Jones Plunges After Key Economic Data; Apple Dives On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • Dividend yields on preferred stocks have soared. This is how to pick the best ones for your portfolio.

    DEEP DIVE This year nearly every type of security has declined — bad news if you look at your portfolio’s value each day and have difficulty sleeping at night. On the other hand, it’s good news if you’re looking for income.

  • Apple Can Get Bruised, so Watch Out

    Apple is the most important stock in the market. Shortly after Wednesday's open, Apple shares dropped by about 4.5%. At issue was a rumor that Apple no longer needs to increase production of its new iPhone 14 models.

  • Porsche’s Debut Turned Out to be a Ho-Hum. Volkswagen Didn’t Have Such Luck.

    Porsche shares closed in the green, but barely in their first day of trading following a landmark IPO. Volkswagen shares tanked.

  • Has AT&T Reached the Point of No Return?

    AT&T is trading lower Thursday and is very close to a major support breakdown. How major do you ask? Let's look at one Point and Figure chart. In the daily Point and Figure chart of T, below, we used close-only price data.