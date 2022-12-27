U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.75
    +25.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,593.00
    +218.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,133.00
    +57.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.60
    +15.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.38
    +0.82 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    +13.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.44 (+1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    -0.27 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2490
    +0.3890 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,842.91
    -27.08 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.44
    -0.51 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension to Business Combination Deadline

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.
·2 min read

New York, NY, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (a “Business Combination”), announced today that it has approved an extension of the time period to consummate a Business Combination, in accordance with Article G of the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation, to and including March 30, 2023.

In connection therewith, the Company has also approved the issuance and sale of, to Welsbach Acquisition Holdings LLC (the “Sponsor”) a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note equal to $772,768.60 that will not be repaid in the event that the Company is unable to close a business combination unless there are funds available outside the trust account to do so. Such note would either be paid upon consummation of the initial business combination out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company or, at the Sponsor’s discretion, converted, in full or in part, upon consummation of our business combination into additional private units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the potential conversion of the promissory note by the Sponsor into additional private placement units and the anticipated deposit of the proceeds of such purchase in the Company’s Trust Account. No assurance can be given that the transactions discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the purchase of the promissory note will be deposited as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Investor Contact:

Christopher Clower, Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.
chris@welsbach.sg


Recommended Stories

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The fintech space is home to some fast-paced, amazing companies -- but they won't all be winners.

  • Alphabet and 9 More of Wall Street’s Favorite Stocks for Value and Growth Investors

    Value investors typically scoff at the sky-high valuations growth investors are willing to pay. There are many ways for both groups to find them, including looking through stocks that Wall Street loves. For the holidays, Barron’s looked to stuff the stockings of both growth and value investors.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Southwest, Tesla, Alibaba, NIO, and More

    Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights as a winter storm causes chaos across the United States.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks Down 54% and 55% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks have been hammered by high inflation, but that creates a good buying opportunity for investors.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Santa Claus Market Rally? Tesla Shanghai Production Halted

    Futures: Will a Santa Claus market rally arrive on Wall Street? Tesla Shanghai production has been suspended.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Sensational Stocks to Buy to Start 2023 With a Bang

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, have tumbled as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%, respectively, from their all-time highs. For those of you keeping score at home, it means all three indexes are, or were at one point, in a bear market. Since every bear market throughout history has eventually been recouped (and then some) by a bull market rally, the 2022 bear market represents the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • Why Tesla Is One Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Undoubtedly, electric vehicles (EVs) will become the norm over the next couple of decades, ending more than 100 years of internal combustion engine automobile dominance. Statista estimates that sales will grow at a compound annual rate of nearly 17% through 2027, going from $389 billion in 2022 to $847 billion. Tesla is one of the most successful investments of the last 10 years, returning an eye-popping 5,700%.

  • Don't Sell Altria Just Yet: 3 Reasons This Stock Has Plenty of Staying Power

    Like many stocks in 2022, shares of tobacco company Altria Group (NYSE: MO) haven't done well. Unlike many of those same stocks, Altria stock hasn't done well over the past five years. Combine that underwhelming performance with the social stigma around cigarettes -- Altria's core business -- and you have the negative sentiment that makes it hard to tempt most investors.

  • With 50% stake, Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

    If you want to know who really controls Gevo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEVO ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.

  • Caroline Ellison 'Knew That It Was Wrong,' Implicates Sam Bankman Fried

    Misleading financial statements hid just how entangled Alameda and FTX finances were.

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • Blackstone Tumbled in 2022; Here's the Outlook for 2023

    Most alternative assets seem to simply represent a leveraged play on the stock market. It's headed by legendary Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman. Blackstone shares have dropped more than 36% year to date, far exceeding the 16% slide for the S&P 500.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 2 Travel and Leisure Stocks Are ‘Top Picks’ Heading Into 2023

    Investors have had little to feast on in 2022, with all the main indexes likely to see out the year in the red. With 2023 about to kick off, uncertainty rules; many financial prognosticators are predicting a recession next year, either of the mild kind or one that will last a while. But as usual, there are bright spots for investors to focus on, and the analysts at Morgan Stanley are quick to point them out. Ravi Shanker, an expert on the travel and leisure industry, in a recent note pointed out

  • Should You Sell Disney Stock Before the End of 2022?

    Shares of the Magic Kingdom have recently sunk below where they were in early 2020 (when theme parks were completely closed down) and sit at similar levels as in late 2014 (after Disney acquired Lucasfilm but before new Star Wars movies began coming out). Returning CEO Bob Iger is taking back the reins of a pumpkin past midnight. Surely it's time to sell Disney, right?