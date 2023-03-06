U.S. markets closed

Wemade announced a strategic investment in HwikGo, a smart mobility service platform firm

·1 min read

  • MaaS(Mobility as a Service) platform firm operating smart mobility service

  • Both parties to cooperate for a new service that expands mobility to M2E and L2E

SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade announced on HwikGo. The two companies will join forces to expand the WEMIX platform ecosystem through close cooperation.

Wemade announces strategic investment in HwikGo
Wemade announces strategic investment in HwikGo

HwikGo, a MaaS platform firm, has built a unique integral platform which offers transfer connection between public transport and shared smart mobility with a traffic card.

Both parties aim to combine smart mobility and blockchain technology to launch a new service that can expand mobility into M2E(Move to Earn) and L2E(Live 2 Earn).

Wemade continues to offer advanced blockchain services via the mainnet WEMIX3.0, global open blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY, DAO and NFT platform NILE and others.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

