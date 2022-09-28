U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,617.75
    -43.25 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,915.00
    -288.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,157.75
    -176.00 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,649.60
    -18.80 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.38
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,626.10
    -10.10 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    17.95
    -0.39 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9556
    -0.0042 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.54
    +2.28 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7110
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,644.65
    -1,473.46 (-7.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.64
    -32.50 (-7.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.15
    -134.44 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Wemade Announces Detailed Plan for its Mainnet and Stablecoin at TOKEN2049 Singapore

·1 min read

  • Wemade joins the biggest blockchain conference in Asia as a title sponsor

  • Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, gave a keynote speech on WEMIX3.0 ecosystem and WEMIX$, its stablecoin

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade is participating in the biggest blockchain conference in Asia, TOKEN2049 Singapore, as a title sponsor. The event started on 28 September and will be held for two days in Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore.

Wemade is operating the biggest booth and Wemade Stage to introduce the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem, which will launch this October. The mega-ecosystem includes WEMIX PLAY, NILE and WEMIX Fi.

Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, gave a keynote speech on The Digital Economy and the Stablecoin: WEMIX3.0 and WEMIX$, which included a detailed explanation on WEMIX$, soon-to-be-launched stablecoin. .

"The fact is, valuable and sustainable things eventually succeed. 3 requirements are needed to create a successful stablecoin, which are stability, stable/native reflexivity and scalability," he said. "We made every effort to develop a stablecoin WEMIX$ that is necessary for the digital blockchain economy. WEMIX$ will become a new history of stablecoin and that history will be the cornerstone of the digital blockchain economy."

Wemade has been pouring efforts in the global roadshow WIN2022 to introduce WEMIX to the global blockchain scene. Since GDC this March in San Francisco, it's been joining many domestic and global events.

After TOKEN2049, where leading global Web3 companies are participating, it will join G-STAR, the biggest game show in Korea this November as a finale.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-announces-detailed-plan-for-its-mainnet-and-stablecoin-at-token2049-singapore-301635172.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon

    Interpol has issued a Red Notice for Kwon's provisional arrest pending extradition as a worldwide search for the Terraform Labs co-founder continues.

  • Polkadot eyes increasing transaction speed by 100 to 1,000 times

    Polkadot updated its roadmap on Monday, expecting to deploy a technique called “asynchronous backing” on its development-testing network Kusama before the end of 2022, as a prelude to upgrading the mainnet for boosting the transaction speed. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin price back above US$19,000; Ether, Polkadot gain; XRP leads losers Fast facts Asynchronous backing […]

  • This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2022

    Fresh off the long-awaited upgrade to proof of stake, known as The Merge, many crypto investors likely think Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) possesses the most potential for lucrative returns in the coming years. While that thinking isn't necessarily wrong, there is one benefactor of The Merge not named Ethereum. Known as a Layer 2 blockchain, Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is in a position to directly benefit from Ethereum's transition to proof of stake.

  • Is Web3 Really The Future of Everything Or Just A Huge Sham?

    Having covered Web3 for almost a year, I should have known that “crypto,” “DAO,” “DeFi,” “blockchain” and other terms associated with the future of the Internet sound, for most people, like a mosquito stuck in each ear. But I’m a slow learner. Slumped in our muggy kitchen, listless and drunk after a day of July … Is Web3 Really The Future of Everything Or Just A Huge Sham? Read More » The post Is Web3 Really The Future of Everything Or Just A Huge Sham? appeared first on SPIN.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • S. Korean Crypto Project Klaytn Will Offer Gas Fee Rebates to Gaming Firms

    The South Korean project said it would offset user gas fees and contract fees charged to gaming companies built on its platform.

  • MPCH Raises $40M for New Crypto Security Product

    Liberty City Ventures, which incubated the startup, led the funding round

  • Robinhood Releases Beta Version of Web3 Wallet to 10,000 Users

    Robinhood has been steadily moving away from its original “walled garden” approach to crypto over the past year.

  • An Urbit Airdrop Highlights Promises and Problems of Permissionless Development

    Urbit, the alternative version of the internet that’s been under active development for the better part of a decade, now has a native blockchain and token. The news came unexpectedly last week, after a long-time Urbit user known as ~doplur announced the project and an associated token airdrop on Twitter and internal Urbit message rooms – causing a fair amount of consternation and debate. The launch of the community-driven project, dubbed Urbit Virtual Machine (UVM), represents the latest step the controversial Urbit project has taken into the world of crypto, as Urbit insiders attempt to build what they call “sound computer” infrastructure.

  • Upbit exchange to use LUNC fees to set up crypto monitoring center

    Upbit, South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is using fees it collected from Luna Classic (LUNC) transactions to establish a crypto monitoring center in a gesture to help compensate for the losses from the Terra-LUNA debacle, according to local media reports. See related article: Interpol issues red notice for Do Kwon, says South Korean prosecutor Fast […]

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September

    The world's second-biggest cryptocurrency completed The Merge -- a shift to a new method of validating transactions on its blockchain. At the same time, Ethereum's performance offers us a buying opportunity. Proof of work relies on complex computations to verify a transaction.

  • Optus under further fire for cyber breach, purported hacker claims data deleted

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian telecoms giant Optus came under more fire from the government on Tuesday for a massive cyber breach, while an anonymous online account believed to be that of the hackers said it was deleting stolen data and withdrawing a $1 million ransom demand. Singapore Telecoms-owned Optus, the country's No. 2 mobile operator, said last week that data of up to 10 million customers including home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers had been compromised in one of Australia's biggest data breaches. An account called 'optusdata' in an online forum, believed by cybersecurity experts to be that of the hackers, had threatened to publish the data of 10,000 Optus customers per day unless they received $1 million in cryptocurrency.

  • Nearly $1 million in crypto stolen during Ethereum ‘vanity address’ hack

    Some $950,000 in cryptocurrency was stolen in an attack using a vanity address generator called Profanity, according to a blockchain security firm.

  • Almost half of Canadians are worried about being a victim of cybercrime in the coming year: New RBC Cyber Security Poll

    A new poll on cyber security from RBC shows that while most Canadians (71 per cent) are knowledgeable about various types of cyber threats to their personal information, nearly half of Canadians (47 per cent) are worried that they will be a victim of cybercrime in the coming year.

  • TikTok could face £27m fine for endangering children

    TIkTok is facing a £27 million fine for endangering children online in a landmark duty of care ruling.

  • Hacker demands ransom for personal data of Australian telecom customers

    Australian police were investigating a report that a purported hacker had already released the stolen personal data of 10,000 Optus customers and was demanding a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency, the telecommunications company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

  • Options activity hints U.S. stock market has not reached bottom- Barclays

    Options trading activity does not yet hint at a bottom in U.S. stocks, Barclays derivatives strategists said on Tuesday, rebutting speculation among some investors that a record surge in put option trading volumes suggested the market may be nearing a reversal. With the S&P 500 marking a fresh bear market low on Tuesday, down 24% for the year, traders and investors are searching for clues as to when the market may bottom out. Trading in put contracts - typically used to protect against market losses - has surged, with a record 33.93 million put contracts changing hands on Friday alone.

  • War-torn Ukraine sets sights on additional IMF support not tied to its Fund quota

    Ukraine is working on a long-term program with the IMF, according to the office of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

  • New York is now the center of crypto

    New York led in earlier eras of finance—it only makes sense the city has come to lead the crypto era as well.

  • Tri Pointe (TPH) Down 45% in YTD: Will it Recover in 2022?

    TRI Pointe (TPH) ails from supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures.