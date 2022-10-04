U.S. markets open in 7 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,725.25
    +35.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,774.00
    +236.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,418.00
    +132.25 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.80
    +19.90 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.83
    +0.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.00
    +6.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    +0.30 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9834
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1327
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8480
    +0.2280 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,639.06
    +532.12 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.78
    +11.42 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,957.13
    +741.34 (+2.83%)
     

Wemade Signs MOU with DSRV and Welcomes it as NCP

·2 min read

  • DSRV, a blockchain infrastructure provider, to join 40WONDERS as a node council partner

  • Joining forces to enhance WEMIX 3.0's ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade signed an MOU with DSRV, a global blockchain infrastructure provider.

WEMIX welcomes DSRV as a node council partner
WEMIX welcomes DSRV as a node council partner

DSRV agreed to join 40WONDERS (WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators) as an NCP (Node Council Partner) for WEMIX 3.0, a blockchain mainnet currently being developed by Wemade. 40WONDERS is comprised of  40 global partners that will participate in major decision-making as WEMIX 3.0's blockchain nodes.

Renowned for outstanding technical excellence and expertise in operating nodes 24/7, DSRV is a leading Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validator for over 20 global blockchain networks like Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Celo, and NEAR Protocol.

Its suite of development tools includes a comprehensive, multi-chain node API platform (All That Node), and a multi-chain product suite (WELLDONE Studio), which includes an integrated, non-custodial wallet, integrated development environment (Remix IDE Plugin), and asset management service, launching within this year. The company's investors include Naver D2SF, KB Investment and Samsung Next.

According to this MOU, DSRV will join forces with Wemade to enhance the WEMIX 3.0 ecosystem. As an official partner, it will help new developers onboard the network smoothly and build dApps using state-of-the-art and secure infrastructure tools.

"DSRV seeks to provide a streamlined and consistent development experience for all users, enabling anyone to easily build and deploy dApps across various blockchain ecosystems. To that end, we work as a validator for leading blockchains, and offer various solutions for every kind of user" said Jiyun Kim, CEO of DSRV. "DSRV's excellence and strength lies in our technological prowess and experience; we'll leverage this to keep the WEMIX 3.0 ecosystem healthy.

"We are welcoming global companies and projects with proven track records as our NCPs, in order to enhance and fortify the WEMIX 3.0 ecosystem," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "With a 100% fully-backed stablecoin, WEMIX$, and a transparent node council, WEMIX 3.0 will evolve to become a sustainable and open mainnet."

Wemade is currently testing the WEMIX 3.0 protocol and its network stability. Following extensive verifications and tests, WEMIX 3.0 is set to launch this October.

Please visit the official website for more information on WEMIX 3.0.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-signs-mou-with-dsrv-and-welcomes-it-as-ncp-301639722.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Google Drops Translate App in China

    How do you say 'so long' in Mandarin? Alphabet's Google announced yesterday it would shutter its translation services in mainland China,...

  • Google shuts down translation feature in China

    Google has shut down its translation services in China, citing low usage in the mainland country. Google confirmed the move in a statement to The Hill on Monday after CNBC reported that the website dedicated to the translation service now redirects users to the Hong Kong version of the service. “We are discontinuing Google Translate…

  • Hacker has returned 70% of stolen US$23 mln in funds: Transit Swap

    Cross-chain DEX (decentralized exchange) aggregator Transit Swap was exploited, resulting in US$23 million lost funds, crypto auditor SlowMist said on Sunday. The hacker has returned 70% of the stolen funds, Transit Swap said on the same day. See related article: Nomad’s US$200 million hack; Saylor steps down Fast facts Transit Swap has not returned the […]

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Will Federal Spending Be A Bright Spot?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Facebook parent Meta mum on plans to reduce headcount growth in Boston

    Facebook's parent company did not offer any indication as to if and how its reported plan to contain headcount will impact its Boston-area workforce.

  • Optus Hires Deloitte to Review Cyberattack

    SYDNEY--Optus has hired external consultants to undertake an independent review of a massive data breach that exposed the personal information of nearly 10 million customers. Optus, one of Australia's largest telecommunications companies and a unit of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., said Monday that it has engaged Deloitte to perform a forensic assessment of the cyberattack and the circumstances surrounding it. The cyberattack exposed personal information of 9.8 million customers dating back to 2017, including names, dates of birth, phone numbers and passport numbers, the company said earlier.

  • Bitcoin miner reserves hit lowest level since Feb 2010

    Bitcoin miner reserves are at their lowest level since February 2010, showing miners offloading their holdings, according to data from IntoTheBlock. See related article: Bitcoin mining difficulty drops 2% after reaching all-time high in last adjustment Fast facts There were 1,908,672 BTC in miners’ reserves on Friday, down from 2,030,434 BTC at the end of […]

  • Google Cloud Computing Event To Showcase Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

    Google will showcase the capabilities of recently acquired cybersecurity firm Mandiant at its annual cloud computing customer conference next week.

  • Google Pulls Translation App From China

    Google discontinued its Google Translate service in mainland China citing low usage, marking another retreat by the U.S. tech giant from the country.

  • Cogent (CCOI) Aims to Focus More on Legacy Wireline Business

    The acquired wireline network assets will offer a compelling opportunity to Cogent (CCOI) to augment its market position.

  • Vodafone says in talks over a possible combination of Vodafone UK and Three UK

    Vodafone Group PLC said Monday that it is in discussions with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. in relation to a possible combination of Vodafone and Three in the U.K. The U.K. telecommunications company (VOD) (UK:VOD) said the potential deal would combine the U.K. businesses, with Vodafone owning 51% and CK Hutchison owning 49%. Shares in Vodafone at 1022 GMT were up 2.62 pence, or 2.6%, at 103.74 pence.

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    As one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, this dog-inspired token's supporters want to see a meteoric price rise.

  • Tesla Deliveries Bounce Back to Record, Though Dented by Distribution Delays

    Tesla vehicle deliveries rebounded to a record in the most recent quarter, though the figure was short of Wall Street’s forecasts and leaves the company requiring a further increase in the final three months of 2022 to meet annual growth objectives. Tesla on Sunday said it had delivered 343,830 vehicles to customers in the three-month period ended in September, up from about 255,000 in the prior quarter that was dented by a temporary shutdown of its factory in China. Deliveries were up roughly 42% from last year’s third quarter, when Tesla handed over 241,000 vehicles.

  • Sushi Community Votes in 'Head Chef' to Oversee Decentralized Crypto Exchange

    New CEO Jared Grey said he plans to work out the kinks associated with Sushiswap’s internal structure that may have prompted departures in the past.

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    CORRECTIONS In the Streetwise column in Saturday’s Exchange section, the dollar conversion for Britain’s expected £150 billion-or-so, or $167 billion, subsidy of energy costs for households and businesses was incorrectly given as $140 billion.

  • Enbridge names new CEO after current chief retires

    Enbridge Inc. on Monday named independent board chair Greg Ebel as president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 1 upon the retirement of Al Monaco, after the pipeline company considered internal and external candidates. A new independent board chair will be named before the end of 2022. Enbridge shares rose 2.4% in premarket trades.

  • Climbdown on 45pc tax doesn’t change ‘negative’ outlook for UK, warns S&P

    Tory Party Conference latest: Kwasi Kwarteng brushes off "a little turbulence" from mini-Budget Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence FTSE 100 closes up slightly 1pc; Pound gains to $1.13 Roger Bootle: It will spark strikes and protests, but public sector pay has to fall Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • The Fed gets a 'D' grade from Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel

    Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel rips the Fed in a Yahoo Finance Live interview.

  • Financial Stability Keeps Thai Rates From Rising Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- The need for financial stability, one of the three main objective of the Bank of Thailand, is keeping monetary policy makers in the Southeast Asian nation from raising interest rates too fast. While trends in economic growth and inflation may support the case for a faster monetary policy normalization, doing so would unhinge financial stability, BOT Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse said on Saturday, during an annual interaction with the media at a mountain resort 184 kilometers (

  • Ontario Teachers’ Pension Says Bonds Are Getting More Appealing

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Canada’s largest pension funds is boosting its exposure to bonds, citing attractive yields after the worst selloff in a generation.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017The Ontario Tea