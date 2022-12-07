U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.75
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,615.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,546.75
    -19.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.30
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.85
    -0.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.80
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0482
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.27
    +1.52 (+7.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2154
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3680
    +0.4080 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,791.20
    -232.76 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.03
    -7.78 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.92
    +16.53 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Wemade signs a MOU with Sandbox Network

·1 min read

  • Wemade and Sandbox Network agree to cooperate on many fronts in blockchain business

  • To work together on WEMIX3.0 marketing, NFT, onboarding services and more

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade signed a MOU with Sandbox Network, the biggest Multi Channel Network company in Korea, to form a partnership.

Founded by DDotty(Heesun Na), a popular influencer, and CEO Pilsung Lee, Sandbox Network is Korea's top-tier MCN company. 450+ teams of creators with proven track record in various fields are affiliated to the company, and it boasts an overwhelming share in Korea's entertainment industry. Recently it is actively pursuing Web3.0-based crypto and metaverse contents business as well.

Wemade seeks to expand its business, utilizing blockchain technology, through signing partnerships with Sandbox Network for onboarding blockchain games and gaming platforms on WEMIX3.0 and more.

Two companies aim to work together on contents as well, including creator marketing for blockchain services by Wemade/WEMIX such as DeFi and NFT, and NFT planning.

"Both parties will actively join forces to form a concrete partnership in blockchain field," said Pilsung Lee, CEO of Sandbox Network. "We will focus on cooperation on many fronts."

"All contents will belong to a new digital economy on blockchain," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "Interactive contents of Sandbox Network will build a unique and sustainable economic system on WEMIX3.0."

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why HubSpot (HUBS) is a Promising Portfolio Pick

    With healthy fundamentals and upward estimate revisions, HubSpot (HUBS) appears to be an enticing investment option at the moment.

  • Earn a big cash back bonus with Chase Ink Business Cash and Unlimited cards

    For a limited time, new applicants of the Chase Ink Business Cash card and the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card can earn up to $900 cash back.

  • UK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing

    Britain's financial watchdog on Tuesday proposed tougher rules for approving financial promotions after a sharp rise in misleading marketing online. Currently, marketing information can be approved by a firm regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) without its direct nod. But under the new measures, which are part of a draft financial services and markets bill before the parliament, firms approving the promotions will have to show they have the right expertise.

  • Should Investors Buy Pfizer (PFE) & Moderna (MRNA) Stock for 2023?

    Much of the social and economic post-pandemic recovery is accredited to Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA). Investors may be wondering if these stocks will continue to be strong investments going into 2023.

  • Done Deals: Resale Platform Archive Secures $15 Million in Series A Funding + More News

    All the latest news about acquisitions, licensing and distribution deals.

  • London Stock Exchange Launches First Fund Under New Market for Carbon Credits

    The London Stock Exchange Group PLC on Monday launched the first fund under its new market for carbon credits, which aims to provide capital to green projects and transparency in an opaque area of sustainable finance. The new market offers a way for companies and investors to purchase carbon credits to offset emissions and meet net-zero commitments. Companies and shareholders, in return for their investments, can receive carbon credits in lieu of cash dividends.

  • LTC Vs. PEAK: Which Is The Better Buy?

    2022 will long be remembered as the year when real estate investment trusts (REITs) were clobbered by inflation and fears of recession. But since mid-October, many of these stocks have bounced back. Yields have risen, and many REITs have surpassed analysts’ expectations with improved third-quarter operating results. But with so many REITs to choose from, how do investors know which REITs are the best buys? Here are two of the leading healthcare REITs, compared by eight different measures to help

  • U.S. agency investigating crypto firms for misconduct

    A U.S. agency that probes allegations of deceptive conduct confirmed on Monday that it had investigations open into several cryptocurrency firms for "possible misconduct." The Federal Trade Commission spokesperson declined to name the firms or say precisely what actions prompted the investigations. "While we can't comment on current events in the crypto markets or the details of any ongoing investigations, we are investigating several firms for possible misconduct concerning digital assets," the spokesperson said in a statement.

  • Allegro Microsystems, CubeSmart To Join S&P MidCap 400; ALGM Stock Set To Break Out

    EV chip play Allegro Microsystems and CubeSmart will join the S&P MidCap 400, along with some S&P 600 moves. ALGM stock is set to break out.

  • Inflation won’t bail out taxpayers from the rising burden of federal debt

    Debt-service costs will consume a greater and greater share of the federal budget as low-interest debt rolls over and resets at higher rates.

  • Morgan Stanley Buys Technology of Defunct Robo-Advisor Blooom

    Blooom, a retirement-focused digital advisor that managed $5.8 billion, ceased operations last month.

  • Electric-vehicle maker VinFast Auto files for U.S. IPO

    VinFast Auto VFS is a mobility platform focused on designing and manufacturing electric vehicles, electric scooters and electric buses,

  • Yum China (YUMC) Stock Up 16% in 3 Months: More Room to Run?

    Yum China (YUMC) benefits from unit expansion, menu innovation, robust loyalty program and digitalization.

  • Marketmind: Powerless

    Just as missile attacks fuel worries of emergency blackouts in Ukraine, global equities are also feeling the pain from U.S. economic data that is stoking fears the Fed could go higher for longer. Treasury yields are up, the dollar is standing firm after its biggest rally in two weeks and risk-off sentiment is holding sway. Industrial orders data from Germany, the biggest economy in the euro zone, is the only economic indicator worth watching on Tuesday.

  • Volkswagen Resumes Partially Halted Production In China: Report

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) has resumed production at its facilities in China after a pause during the recent COVID-related lockdowns. The automaker, Bloomberg reported, has resumed operations in its Joint Venture plant in Chengdu and its factory in Changchun. The report cited a company spokesperson who said production may still be affected in a few facilities. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases prompted the government to impose restrictions in accordance with China’s zero-Covid policy. Also Read

  • AT&T exec says this trend should give investors ‘confidence’

    AT&T shares only registered one annual gain in the past five full calendar years. But after years of disappointment, the company is slowly winning favor.

  • Philippines inflation at 14-year high, backs case for 50 bps rate hike

    Philippine annual inflation surged to a 14-year high in November driven mainly by higher food prices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, with the pickup in prices seen supporting the case for a half-percentage point interest rate hike this month. Costlier vegetables drove food inflation up to 10.0% in November from a year earlier, the fastest pace since September 2018, due to supply constraints caused by a typhoon. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the core CPI rose 6.5%, faster than October's 5.9%.

  • Verizon looking to ‘increase the pace of execution’ amid leadership change

    Change is coming to Verizon Communications Inc. after a tough year for the company's consumer wireless business.

  • Nexus Mutual Hit With $3M in Ethereum Exposure to Orthogonal Trading Default

    Crypto insurance protocol Nexus Mutual is the latest firm to get hit with the knock-on effects of FTX's collapse last month.

  • This One-Word Secret Can Lower the Tax Hit on Your IRA RMDs

    Everybody hates being told what to do, and retirement investors hate it even more when being told what to do comes with a hefty tax bill – which brings us to the IRS rule known as required minimum withdrawals, or … Continue reading → The post Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.