SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 22nd, the WEMIX Foundation established the WAIT protocol through transparent decision-making to perform investment and marketing activities with the support and encouragement of the community.

WEMIX Foundation establishes WAIT Protocol Investment Committee

Subsequently, an Investment Committee - initially planned to consist of three members but later expanded to five members after careful consideration to accommodate diverse opinions - was formed to ensure fair decision-making and maintain an appropriate number of representatives for swift and effective process.

The members of the first WEMIX Investment Committee who will review the investments made by WEMIX Foundation over the next year starting from April 1st, 2023 and execute approved governance votes of the 40 WONDERS are:

Sooyong Park , Professor of Computer Science at Sogang University, Head of Technology Convergence Division-SME Economic Promotion Committee, and former 2nd President of the Korea Information and Communications Promotion Agency

Yuhua An , President of University of Irvine, and former board member of the National Intellectual Property Committee

Kun-Ho Lee , Chairman of Financial Innovation Research Network, external director of Toss Bank, and former CEO of KB Kookmin Bank

Henry Chang , CEO of WEMADE

Daiwon Hyun, Dean of Metaverse Graduate School and Digital Asset Research Center at Sogang University, and former President of the Korea VR AR Industry Association

Moving forward, the Investment Committee will take a multi-dimensional approach on investments made towards the expansion of the WEMIX ecosystem that is believed to positively impact not only the foundation, but also the community, investors, and the industry. This approach will not only enhance the transparency of the decision-making process, but also contribute to the healthy and substantial growth of WEMIX.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/wemix-foundation-establishes-wait-protocol-investment-committee-301791320.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd