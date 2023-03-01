WEMIX Introduces B-Harvest and Coinplug as newest members of 40 Wonders

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B-Harvest - a validation service provider and Coinplug - a blockchain-based solution and service provider who worked closely as a team member of WEMIX3.0 - were unveiled as WONDER 38 and WONDER 10, the newest members of the 40 WONDERS, which are responsible for securing WEMIX3.0 Mainnet's NCP.

B Havest joins WEMIX3.0

WONDERS, also known as NCP(Node Council Partner), validates the transactions and blocks of the WEMIX and maintains the connections of the additional nodes to stably operate the Mainnet. The unique identification number from 1 to 40 can be chosen by the partner, taking a crucial role in keeping the security of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet.

With its unique skills and experience on blockchain based on Cosmos-SDK and Tendermint, B-Harvest develops Crescent Network–a key DeFi blockchain of Cosmos Network–and manages validator nods in various blockchain networks in the Cosmos ecosystem. Also, B-Harvest is an active participant as a validator in over 25 blockchains, including Cosmos (ATOM) and XPLA.

Coinplug joins WEMIX3.0

Established in 2013, Coinplug is the first-generation blockchain company that owns a total of 340 domestic and international proprietary patents in blockchain technology. It is currently contributing to the activation of various blockchain technologies ranging from blockchain DID, NFT, and EVM-based mainnet business to corporate blockchain and mainnet platform business, taking advantage of its advanced blockchain technology. Coinplug is also a key partner who has contributed to the development of WEMIX technology, joining the establishment of WEMIX 3.0 mainnet, WEMIX.Fi, WEMIX Wallet, WEMIX Explorer, and more based on its superior blockchain technology. As a NCP, Coinplug will lead various activities as a validator of WEMIX3.0 and a major decision maker and contribute to the gradual evolution of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem by utilizing its rich experience and advanced technology along with other NCPs.

For more information, visit: https://40wonders.wemix.com.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com

