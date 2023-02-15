U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.00
    -19.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,009.00
    -112.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,551.00
    -80.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.50
    -11.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.71
    -0.35 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.40
    -5.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -1.43 (-7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8410
    -0.2290 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,109.83
    +345.57 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.09
    +10.67 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,491.51
    -111.26 (-0.40%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

WEMIX listed on Mercado Bitcoin, the largest exchange in Brazil that supports trading in fiat currency

·2 min read

  • WEMIX trade to be supported by fiat currencies on Mercado Bitcoin

  • WEMIX team working towards listing on more exchanges that support local fiat currencies

  • Rapid and massive expansion anticipated as Brazil consists of the Top 2 number of users of WEMIX PLAY

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- WEMIX, the utility coin of the world's biggest blockchain gaming platform (WEMIX PLAY), successfully completed its listing on Mercado Bitcoin, the largest crypto exchange in Brazil, on Feb 14, 5 pm (UTC).

WEMIX lists on Mercado Bitcoin
WEMIX lists on Mercado Bitcoin

The listing enabled WEMIX trading via Brazilian Real, the country's official fiat currency, largely enhancing the accessibility for Brazilians.

Founded in 2013, Mercado Bitcoin is the largest crypto exchange in Brazil. It provides trading and staking services for 200+ crypto assets, NFT, fantokens, blockchain academy and more. Investors in its parent company 2TM group, valued USD 2.1 billion, include Softbank, GP Investments and Mercado Libre. The enterprise value of Mercado Libre, a NASDAQ-listed company, exceeds 570 billion USD. The company is considered as the Amazon of Latin America.

Brazil, the biggest blockchain gaming market in Latin America, has an extensive user base of WEMIX PLAY. As WEMIX trading became more accessible using Brazil's fiat currency, WEMIX team expects a boost for its flagship games such as MIR4 and MIR M, and overall WEMIX ecosystem.

The WEMIX team plans to explore more exchanges that support WEMIX-fiat trading for the expansion of the WEMIX ecosystem.

As part of the launch program, Mercado Bitcoin will introduce the Learn-to-Earn program, which aims to provide useful information about the WEMIX ecosystem and the utility of its coin, to its Brazilian users, on March 8th.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemix-listed-on-mercado-bitcoin-the-largest-exchange-in-brazil-that-supports-trading-in-fiat-currency-301747070.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/14/c8529.html

Recommended Stories

  • TreeHouse Foods Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings; Warns On Inflationary Macro Environment

    TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $996.20 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to recover commodity inflation. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 280 basis points Y/Y to 17.7%. The company reported an operating income of $70 million with an operating margin of 7%. The operating expenses fell 28.4% Y/Y to $105.9 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analys

  • Korea's Portlogics makes international shipping easier for merchants with its software tool

    Most merchants in South Korea keep track of their international shipping logistics via email until their cargo safely gets to its destination. This includes all the administrative processes, from shippers to importers, and covers logistics, customs, charges and transportation booking. Portlogics, a South Korean digital freight forwarder that offers a robotic process automation-based forwarding management system, wants to help merchants track international shipping logistics and get status updates on shipments, digitizing the process with its software tool.

  • Adani Group Touts Cash Reserves in Bid to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s embattled conglomerate said it has adequate cash reserves and its listed companies are able to refinance their debts.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for Mo

  • Berkshire dumps shares in TSMC, banks; increases Apple stake

    NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter, while bolstering its holdings in Apple Inc. Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, according to a regulatory filing.

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Inflation at 6.4%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Well, the news is in, and it’s not as good as had been hoped. The inflation numbers for January showed a 0.5% month-over-month increase, and an annualized rate of 6.4%. Both numbers are higher than expectations – analysts had been looking for a 0.4% monthly rate, and a 6.2% year-over-year rate. So, what are the implications? The Federal Reserve will most likely stick to its guns on interest rate hikes, the central bank’s primary tool to combat inflation. It’s likely that the Fed will raise rates

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • 'You should be terrified': A TikToker went viral for explaining why anyone in the US making less than $25/hour is in serious trouble. He has a point. But you can prove him wrong

    You know it's time to be scared when a TikToker says so.

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • UPDATE 2-Devon Energy profit misses as output hit by winter storm

    Shale oil producer Devon Energy on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit due to a hit to production from severe cold weather in the United States during the period, as well as higher expenses on personnel. Winter Storm Elliott brought subfreezing temperatures and extreme weather to about two-thirds of the United States in December, forcing oil and gas wells freeze-ins, where ice crystals halt oil and gas production. Devon had said in January that it estimated its fourth-quarter production to be 2% lower, with operations at its Williston basin in North Dakota affected the most.

  • Boeing Stock Jumps On Massive Air India Deal For 290 Aircraft, Including 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner Purchases

    "Air India's selection of Boeing's family of passenger jets will support engineering and manufacturing jobs at Boeing factories in Washington state, South Carolina and across our supply base," said Boeing Commercial CEO Stan Deal.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Didn’t Buy More Occidental Petroleum Stock—and More Filing Takeaways

    One example: The company's stake in Apple rose slightly, but that wasn't because Warren Buffett bought more shares.

  • Cathie Wood's Firm Just Doubled Down on One of Its Major Positions

    When Cathy Wood' buys, investors pay attention, and in February she has purchased a lot of crypto exchange Coinbase . Coinbase has been a frequent buying target for Wood's Ark Invest fund in 2023, but while the fund has spent tens of millions of dollars on Coinbase, there hadn't been any new purchases since mid-January. Ark on Friday purchased 139,105 Coinbase shares for the ARK Innovation ETF .

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • Cisco Earnings Report Due; Is Another Dividend Hike In The Cards?

    It is likely that Cisco will once again announce a dividend hike when the company reports December-quarter earnings Wednesday.

  • Should you start collecting Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • The ongoing energy crisis in the 'best country in the world' may force drivers to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — 3 big stocks to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.