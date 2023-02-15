U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.75
    -17.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,018.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,563.00
    -68.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.40
    -10.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    -0.66 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.40
    -7.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -1.43 (-7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0800
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,129.90
    +384.83 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.13
    +11.71 (+2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,478.20
    -124.57 (-0.45%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

WEMIX listed on Mercado Bitcoin, the largest exchange in Brazil that supports trading in fiat currency

·2 min read

  • WEMIX trade to be supported by fiat currencies on Mercado Bitcoin

  • WEMIX team working towards listing on more exchanges that support local fiat currencies

  • Rapid and massive expansion anticipated as Brazil consists of the Top 2 number of users of WEMIX PLAY

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WEMIX, the utility coin of the world's biggest blockchain gaming platform (WEMIX PLAY), successfully completed its listing on Mercado Bitcoin, the largest crypto exchange in Brazil, on Feb 14, 5 pm (UTC).

WEMIX lists on Mercado Bitcoin (PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
WEMIX lists on Mercado Bitcoin (PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

The listing enabled WEMIX trading via Brazilian Real, the country's official fiat currency, largely enhancing the accessibility for Brazilians.

Founded in 2013, Mercado Bitcoin is the largest crypto exchange in Brazil. It provides trading and staking services for 200+ crypto assets, NFT, fantokens, blockchain academy and more. Investors in its parent company 2TM group, valued USD 2.1 billion, include Softbank, GP Investments and Mercado Libre. The enterprise value of Mercado Libre, a NASDAQ-listed company, exceeds 570 billion USD. The company is considered as the Amazon of Latin America.

Brazil, the biggest blockchain gaming market in Latin America, has an extensive user base of WEMIX PLAY. As WEMIX trading became more accessible using Brazil's fiat currency, WEMIX team expects a boost for its flagship games such as MIR4 and MIR M, and overall WEMIX ecosystem.

The WEMIX team plans to explore more exchanges that support WEMIX-fiat trading for the expansion of the WEMIX ecosystem.

As part of the launch program, Mercado Bitcoin will introduce the Learn-to-Earn program, which aims to provide useful information about the WEMIX ecosystem and the utility of its coin, to its Brazilian users, on March 8th.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails

    The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f

  • Berkshire dumps shares in TSMC, banks; increases Apple stake

    NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter, while bolstering its holdings in Apple Inc. Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, according to a regulatory filing.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • I've Got a $3 Million Portfolio. How Much Interest Will I Get Off It?

    When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Didn’t Buy More Occidental Petroleum Stock—and More Filing Takeaways

    One example: The company's stake in Apple rose slightly, but that wasn't because Warren Buffett bought more shares.

  • Boeing Stock Jumps On Massive Air India Deal For 290 Aircraft, Including 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner Purchases

    "Air India's selection of Boeing's family of passenger jets will support engineering and manufacturing jobs at Boeing factories in Washington state, South Carolina and across our supply base," said Boeing Commercial CEO Stan Deal.

  • Cathie Wood's Firm Just Doubled Down on One of Its Major Positions

    When Cathy Wood' buys, investors pay attention, and in February she has purchased a lot of crypto exchange Coinbase . Coinbase has been a frequent buying target for Wood's Ark Invest fund in 2023, but while the fund has spent tens of millions of dollars on Coinbase, there hadn't been any new purchases since mid-January. Ark on Friday purchased 139,105 Coinbase shares for the ARK Innovation ETF .

  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff says his 2-hour all-hands meeting about layoffs was a bad idea: ‘We were trying to explain the unexplainable’

    In January, Salesforce said it would lay off 10% of its staffers. A call after the news broke didn’t sit well with employees, and CEO Marc Benioff now admits it was a bad idea.

  • Fed seen raising rates to 5.1%, then (maybe) stopping

    The Fed raised rates faster and farther last year than at any time since the 1980s to bring down inflation, taking the benchmark rate from near-zero last March to a current target range of 4.5%-4.75%. The U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index rose 6.4% last month from a year earlier, far above the Fed's 2% target but a step down from last year's blistering pace. Traders are now betting heavily that the Fed will continue to raise rates, by a quarter of a percent at each of its next two meetings in March and in May, based on pricing in futures contracts tied to the Fed policy rate.

  • The ongoing energy crisis in the 'best country in the world' may force drivers to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — 3 big stocks to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Enphase Energy (ENPH). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.