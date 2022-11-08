U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,810.25
    -5.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,830.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,999.25
    -15.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.40
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.42
    -0.37 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.60
    -7.90 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    20.63
    -0.29 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1492
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6950
    +0.1200 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,717.15
    -1,174.54 (-5.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.18
    -30.56 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,908.91
    +381.27 (+1.39%)
     

WEMIX3.0 welcomes Ankr as a NCP and 'WONDER 6'

·1 min read

  • Web3 infrastructure provider that makes Web3 accessible

  • To play a role in the WEMIX3.0 accessibility improvements and ecosystem expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade signed a WEMIX node council partner deal with Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure provider, and welcomed it as a 40 WONDERS(WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators) member.

Ankr, which selected 6 as their WEMIX3.0 NCP identification number, provides various services and aims to make Web3 accessible for everyone. Working to popularize blockchain technologies and improve user convenience, currently it handles an average of 8 billion blockchain requests daily for more than 50 blockchain networks.

From PRC and API to SDK and liquid staking, Ankr offers a wide array of services. With the launch of Ankr Network2.0 this July, it is providing renewed decentralized offerings and services.

With other NCPs that joined recently, Ankr will help build the blockchain infrastructure of WEMIX3.0, improving accessibility and expanding the ecosystem.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemix3-0-welcomes-ankr-as-a-ncp-and-wonder-6-301671075.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

